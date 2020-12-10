Fantasy Football Week 14 injury report: Updates on Chris Godwin, A.J. Brown, Ezekiel Elliott and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction, and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Larry Fitzgerald WR 60.0 N/A COVID-19 Questionable

Mario’s take: Fitzgerald has missed the last two weeks due to COVID-19 and is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. I expect Fitzgerald to return to action this Week 14.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Hayden Hurst TE 59.7 TE12 Ankle Questionable Ito Smith RB 58.4 RB48 Neck Questionable Julio Jones WR 86.3 WR5 Hamstring Questionable Todd Gurley II RB 54.3 RB38 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Hurst and Gurley were participants in practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 14.

Jones did not practice on Wednesday, but I expect it to be a maintenance issue. He will be ready to play in Week 14.

Smith was a limited participant at practice with a neck injury, but I expect him to play in Week 14.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dez Bryant WR 52.0 N/A COVID-19 Questionable Robert Griffin III QB 52.9 N/A Hamstring IR Willie Snead IV WR 72.3 N/A COVID-19 Questionable

Mario’s take: Griffin injured his hamstring in the second quarter of Week 13. He was pulled in the fourth quarter and did not return. The Ravens placed Griffin on IR, and he will miss at least the next three weeks.

Bryant and Snead have been placed on the reserve/COVID list. Their Week 14 availability is uncertain.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status John Brown WR 68.4 N/A Ankle IR

Mario’s take: Brown was placed on IR in Week 12 and will miss at least one more week.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB 76.0 RB2 Shoulder/Quad Questionable Curtis Samuel WR 74.3 WR47 COVID-19 Out D.J. Moore WR 76.2 WR57 Ankle/COVID-19 Out

Mario’s take: McCaffery suffered a sprained A/C joint sprain when he landed hard on his shoulder in Week 9. He did not play in Week 10, Week 11 or Week 12. Coming off of the Panther’s Week 13 bye, it seemed CMC was ready to return to action until news broke that he was dealing with a new injury. McCaffery suffered a strained quad while training last week and reaggravated it on Wednesday. Due to the Panthers being cautious with injuries I am pessimistic CMC plays in Week 14.

Samuel was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and his availability is uncertain for Week 14.

Moore hurt his right ankle towards the end of the game in Week 12. The injury occurred when Bridgewater threw a ball behind Moore in the endzone. He planted and took off on his right foot but did not allow himself to land correctly. Moore was trending in the right direction after the Panther’s Week 13 bye but was recently put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His status for Week 14 is unclear.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Tarik Cohen RB 62.6 N/A Knee IR Allen Robinson II WR 82.7 WR13 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Cohen suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Robinson was a limited participant at practice Wednesday and I expect him to play in Week 14.

Mario’s take: Tate underwent surgery on his torn labrum in his shoulder. He has been placed on IR and his recovery is expected to be four to six months.

Mixon injured his foot in the first half of Week 6. He returned after halftime, but Giovani Bernard saw an expanded role. He was placed on IR and has not played since. Mixon is not expected to practice this week, and I do not expect him to play in Week 14.

Burrow injured his left knee in Week 11. He suffered a torn ACL and possible damage to the MCL and Meniscus. Worst case scenario is also a tibial fracture. He will miss the remainder of the season, but he will be ready for next season.

Ross injured his foot in Week 10 and was subsequently placed on IR. I do not expect him back for several weeks.

Higgins was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 14.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Odell Beckham Jr. WR 75.3 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Beckham tore his ACL in Week 7. I originally believed his foot inverting might have prevented an ACL tear, but that was not the case. I believe he also damaged his meniscus. Beckham will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dak Prescott QB 85.2 N/A Ankle Out Ezekiel Elliott RB 63.7 RB12 Calf Questionable

Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during Week 5. A compound fracture is when the bone has gone through the skin. It is unclear if he suffered multiple fractures or ligament damage, which would create instability.

Elliott practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 14.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Courtland Sutton WR 72.9 N/A Knee IR Jerry Jeudy WR 66.7 WR48 Ankle/Achilles Questionable

Mario’s take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping. He was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. Sutton will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Jeudy was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 14.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status D’Andre Swift RB 70.7 N/A Head/Illness Questionable Kenny Golladay WR 81.6 N/A Hip Questionable Kerryon Jonhson RB 61.7 RB55 Knee Questionable Matthew Stafford QB 77.7 QB17 Thumb Questionable

Mario’s take: Swift did not play in Week 11, Week 12 or Week 13. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but I expect Swift to return to action in Week 14.

Golladay suffered a Grade II groin strain in the third quarter of Week 8. He has not played since and did not practice Wednesday. I do not expect Golladay to return in Week 14.

Johnson was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 14.

Stafford practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 14.

Mario’s take: Dillion has not played since Week 8 due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He did practice Wednesday which means he may be activated this week.

Brown did not practice Wednesday and has been placed in the five-step concussion protocol. I am not optimistic he plays in Week 14.

Lazard and Lewis were limited participants in practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 14.

Evrin was placed on IR and will miss at least the next three weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Randall Cobb WR 71.6 N/A Foot IR C.J. Prosise RB 45.4 N/A Illness Questionable Pharaoh Brown TE 67.3 N/A Head Questionable

Mario’s take: Cobb injured his foot on a TD catch in the first quarter of Week 11. I believe he suffered a midfoot sprain. Cobb was placed on IR and will miss at least two more weeks.

Prosise was limited at practice Wednesday due to an illness, but I expect him to play in Week 14.

Brown suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Week 13. He will enter the five-step concussion protocol and needs to be monitored as the season progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Philip Rivers QB 77.8 QB15 Toe Questionable Parris Campbell WR 72.8 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Rivers did not practice Wednesday, but I believe it was a maintenance issue. He will play in Week 14.

Campbell was carted off the field in Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I do not expect him to return this season.

Mario’s take: Thompson was put on IR in Week 13 for a back injury.

Westbrook was carted off in the fourth quarter of Week 7 with a torn ACL. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Robinson practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 14.

Shenault Jr. injured his thumb during Week 13 but x-rays were negative. He was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but Shenault Jr. will be ready to go for Week 14.

Armstead is not expected to return this season due to complications from COVID-19.

Eifert did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Tyreek Hill WR 84.6 WR2 Illness Questionable

Mario’s take: Hill missed practice due to a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Josh Jacobs RB 78.5 N/A Ankle Questionable Tyrell Williams WR N/A N/A Shoulder IR

Mario’s take: Jacobs injured his ankle in the third quarter of Week 12. I believe he suffered a high ankle sprain. The return-to-play timetable is anywhere from no time missed to three-plus weeks. He did not play in Week 13 and missed practice Wednesday. However, I believe he has a shot at returning to action in Week 14.

Williams underwent surgery in early September for a torn labrum in his shoulder. He will miss the entire 2020 season but will be ready for the 2021 season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Justin Jackson RB 70.4 N/A Knee IR-R Joshua Kelley RB 63.1 RB76 Foot Questionable

Mario’s take: Jackson reinjured his knee during pregame warm-ups in Week 9. He was taken out of the game after just one snap. Jackson was designated for return from IR early last week. The Chargers have 21 days to activate Jackson. He has a shot at returning to action in Week 14.

Kelly missed practice Wednesday, and I am not optimistic he plays in Week 14.

Mario’s take: Washington and Grant were limited at practice Wednesday, so I expect them to play in Week 14.

Gaskins was surprisingly placed on IR in Week 9. He returned from a sprained MCL in Week 13. Gaskins was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 14.

Breida has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Williams injured his foot in Week 9 and was placed on IR. It is possible he does not return this season.

Ahmed did not play in Week 12 or Week 13. He did not practice Wednesday, and I am not optimistic he plays in Week 14.

Tagovailoa practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 14.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Alexander Mattison RB 71.9 N/A Illness Out Irv Smith Jr. TE 68.7 N/A Back Questionable Kyle Rudolph TE 67.6 TE16 Foot Questionable

Mario’s take: Mattison missed Week 13 and is expected to miss Week 14 due to appendix surgery.

Smith Jr. did not practice on Wednesday, and he is in jeopardy of missing another week.

Rudolph did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Cam Newton QB 73.8 QB20 Abdomen Questionable Julian Edelman WR 68.8 N/A Knee IR Rex Burkhead RB 78.2 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Newton has been limited all week, but I expect him to be ready for TNF.

Edelman underwent surgery in Week 8 and will miss at least three weeks after being placed on IR.

Burkhead injured his right knee in the third quarter of Week 12. I believe he tore his ACL and possibly damaged his MCL as well. He will miss the remainder of the season but will be ready for next year.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Drew Brees QB 76.0 N/A Shoulder IR

Mario’s take: Brees did not return in the second half of Week 10 after injuring his ribs. Tests revealed fractured ribs on both sides of his chest as well as a collapsed lung. Brees is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Daniel Jones QB 80.4 QB27 Hamstring Questionable Devonta Freeman RB 55.0 N/A Ankle/COVID-19 Out Saquon Barkley RB 60.2 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Jones injured his hamstring in the third quarter of Week 12. I believe he is suffering from a Grade II hamstring strain. The return-to-play timeline is three to six weeks. He did not play in Week 13 and practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday. I am optimistic that he plays in Week 14. If he does play I would expect his running ability to be limited.

Freeman has not played since sustaining an ankle injury during Week 8. He was recently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in Week 14.

Barkley sprained his MCL and tore both his ACL and meniscus in Week 2. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Breshad Perriman WR 66.1 WR60 Shoulder Questionable Chris Hogan WR 56.1 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Perriman practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 14.

Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Alshon Jeffery WR 42.6 N/A Calf Questionable DeSean Jackson WR 64.1 N/A Ankle IR

Mario’s take: Jeffery was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 14.

Jackson was placed on IR during Week 7 and is expected to miss significant time.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Deebo Samuel WR 79.6 WR30 Foot Questionable Jimmy Garoppolo QB 67.5 N/A Ankle IR George Kittle TE 79.7 N/A Foot IR

Mario’s take: Samuel did not practice Wednesday, and I believe it was due to maintenance. I expect him to play in Week 14.

Garoppolo reinjured his high-ankle sprain in Week 8. This is a tough injury to deal with because if you come back too early you will be ineffective. He missed multiple games the first time around with this injury and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Kittle left the game in the 4th quarter of Week 8. It looked as if Kittle would suffer from a mild inversion ankle sprain, but x-rays revealed a small fracture in his foot. Kittle will miss the next eight weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Bo Scarbrough RB 73.0 N/A Hamstring IR Chris Carson RB 83.5 RB10 Foot Questionable Carlos Hyde RB 65.1 RB46 Toe Questionable Greg Olsen TE 61.5 N/A Foot IR Travis Homer RB 58.0 N/A Wrist/Thumb/Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Scarbrough tore his hamstring and will miss the remainder of the season.

Carson and Hyde practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 14.

Olsen left Week 11 after injuring his foot. Coach Carroll said Olsen ruptured his plantar fascia. Return-to-play is determined by the severity of the tear, with a complete rupture can take six to eight weeks.

Homer did not practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Chris Godwin WR 76.2 WR22 Finger Questionable Mike Evans WR 69.6 WR19 Hamstring Questionable O.J. Howard TE 80.1 N/A Ankle IR

Mario’s take: Godwin did not practice Wednesday because he recently got pins removed from his surgically repaired finger. He is at no risk of missing Week 14.

Evans was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 14.

Howard tore his Achilles in Week 11. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Adam Humphries WR 69.9 N/A Head IR A.J. Brown WR 79.7 WR6 Ankle Questionable Jonnu Smith TE 72.0 N/A Undisclosed Questionable

Mario’s take: Humphries was placed on IR due to a concussion. He will miss at least three weeks.

Brown did not practice Wednesday in order to manage his ankle injury. I do not believe it is serious, and I expect Brown to play in Week 14.

Smith was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 14.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Antonio Gibson RB 79.1 N/A Toe Questionable Antonio Gandy-Golden WR 50.0 N/A Hamstring IR Kyle Allen QB 68.5 N/A Ankle IR Terry McLaurin WR 84.3 WR14 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Gibson suffered a serious turf toe injury in Week 13, and I do not expect him to play in Week 14. He may miss multiple weeks and his effectiveness could be limited.

Gandy-Golden may return to practice Thursday and has a shot at returning to action in Week 14.

Allen is undergoing surgery to repair his fractured dislocated ankle. He will miss the remainder of the season.

McLaurin was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 14.

Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL levels. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.