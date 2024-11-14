All
NFL Week 11 fantasy football start ’em, sit ’em

2YGFF38 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) lines up for play during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

By Nathan Jahnke

Start Justin Herbert: No quarterback has played better than Herbert over the past four weeks, and he has a great matchup in Week 11.

Sit Jake Ferguson: Dak Prescott‘s landing on injured reserve will make it harder to start any of the Cowboys' skill players other than CeeDee Lamb

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

Deciding who to start or sit in fantasy football can be as simple as checking PFF's rankings and choosing the higher-ranked player. This start-sit column goes a step further, examining why a typical starter might struggle in a given week or why an overlooked player could perform well. While usual starters often remain the best choices, we also focus on those borderline players worth considering.

Click here to jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | D/ST | K

QUARTERBACKS

START

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert has been the best quarterback in the NFL over the past month, boasting a 95.0 PFF overall grade across the past four weeks. He has finished as at least a top-15 fantasy quarterback in each game while facing relatively average pass defenses. He has also averaged 9.0 yards per attempt in that stretch and has started running more often.

The Cincinnati Bengals, the Chargers' Week 11 opponent, have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. The Bengals have the seventh-lowest team pass-rush grade and have generated the fourth-fewest sacks. Herbert is completing 72.3% of his passes when kept free from pressure with an 8-to-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

