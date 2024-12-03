Our Black Friday sale is LIVE. Take 35% off a PFF+ Annual subscription. Ends 12/2.
Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 13

2Y7YH55 Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates with wide receiver Nico Collins (12) in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 in Houston. The Texans defeated the Jaguars 24-20. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

By Nathan Jahnke

Nico Collins enters the top five: The Houston Texans wide receiver has gained at least 85 receiving yards in every game he’s played at least 50% of the Texans offensive snaps.

Young slot receivers on the rise: Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ladd McConkey have been playing the best football of their NFL careers in recent weeks.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26

