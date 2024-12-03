Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 13

• Nico Collins enters the top five: The Houston Texans wide receiver has gained at least 85 receiving yards in every game he’s played at least 50% of the Texans‘ offensive snaps.

• Young slot receivers on the rise: Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ladd McConkey have been playing the best football of their NFL careers in recent weeks.

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26