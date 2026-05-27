- The traditional slot receiver role faces schematic compression: League-wide usage of 11 personnel plummeted to a three-year low of 58.11% last season, severely limiting the snap floors and weekly target volume ceilings for secondary WR3 options.
- The Rams pioneer an unprecedented tight end trend: Los Angeles completely inverted modern convention by pacing the NFL with a massive 410 offensive snaps out of 13-personnel packages, signaling a major philosophical shift under Sean McVay.
- Heavier packages concentrate touch-friendly environments: Formations utilizing fullbacks and multiple tight ends, such as 21 and 22 personnel, heavily isolate team volume by reducing perimeter target competition, benefiting No. 1 options.
Offensive-minded head coaches and coordinators have steadily reduced their reliance on three-wide receiver sets in recent seasons, instead leaning more on heavy and condensed personnel groupings. As a result, rotational players — particularly No. 3 wide receivers — have become less reliable and increasingly difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.
So, as offenses lean more into heavy personnel packages, fantasy managers can gain an edge by identifying No. 1 skill players and No. 2 wide receivers facing less competition for touches.
This article examines league-wide trends and team-specific outliers across 11-, 12-, 21-, 22-, and 13-personnel groupings. Rates are used for all groupings except for 13, which uses totals. Offensive play volume and no-huddle tendencies were explored previously, with additional offensive trends to be examined in future studies.
Offensive personnel grouping averages and outliers from 2023-25
|Averages
|2025
|2024
|2023
|11 Personnel
|58.11%
|62.30%
|63.36%
|12 Personnel
|24.26%
|23.01%
|20.43%
|21 Personnel
|6.85%
|6.41%
|7.55%
|22 Personnel
|3.00%
|2.31%
|2.00%
|13 Personnel
|65.06
|44.63
|46.13
The NFL’s declining usage of 11 personnel continues to shrink the pool of fantasy-viable No. 3 wide receivers. Receivers who technically hold starting roles in three-wide sets but operate primarily from the slot could be at risk of posting career-worst fantasy seasons.
Meanwhile, the league’s increasing reliance on 12 and 21 personnel — both two-wide receiver formations — has created more volatility for No. 2 wide receivers. When one player clearly establishes himself as the full-time secondary option and rarely rotates off the field, reliable fantasy production can follow. However, teams that cycle multiple players through the No. 2 role often create inconsistent and difficult-to-trust fantasy outcomes.
The NFL’s usage of 22 personnel continues to trend upward, while 13 personnel has grown even more significantly. Wide receivers who firmly secure their team’s No. 1 role while maintaining access to snaps in 22 and 13 personnel packages can offer elite fantasy upside because those formations naturally reduce target competition from other wide receivers.