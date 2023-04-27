2023 NFL Draft: Breaking down data from the PFF Mock Draft Simulator

The wait for the 2023 NFL Draft is over, and while NFL general managers are on the clock tonight, you have been on the clock for a few months now. The NFL draft concludes the fourth draft season in which you could be the general manager for your team in PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator. And thanks to major development work, it was a much better experience than last year. Again, we saved every pick and trade you made for your team. This article will break down your wishes about how the draft should unfold tonight.

Rounds

Roughly half of all mock drafts went all the way to Mr. Irrelevant.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 3% 17% 13% 8% 5% 3% 51%

Favorite Teams

The worst team on the field last year is our best team at using the PFF Mock Draft Simulator. Chicago Bears fans are finally excited about their team again, as the team-by-team usage shows.

Player trades

A popular feature of the mock draft simulator is player trades. Thanks to a machine-learning model built with the help of our own Brad Spielberger, we could predict a hypothetical trade value for every player in the league and offer the opportunity to trade players within a draft simulation.