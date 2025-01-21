College Football: Way-too-early top-25 for the 2025 season

• Texas leads the way: The Longhorns check in at No. 1 in their first year with Arch Manning under center.

• Oregon comes in second: The Ducks should once again be loaded in 2025 thanks to some elite incoming transfers.

Yes, the 2024 season just ended.

No, it’s not too early to look ahead to next year.

Here’s a look at PFF’s way-too-early top-25 heading into the 2025 college football season.

1. Texas Longhorns (2024 Record: 13-3, Lost CFP Semifinal)

Let the Arch Manning era begin. The next in line to his family’s quarterback dynasty takes over for the departed Quinn Ewers after spending his first two years on the bench. The top overall recruit in 2023 impressed in backup duty this year, earning an 88.0 PFF grade on 239 snaps.

Texas also returns some key pieces from its elite defense like safety Michael Taaffe, edge defender Colin Simmons and cornerback Malik Muhammad. While the Longhorns lost many of their top offensive players to the NFL draft, they do bring back a potential star running back in CJ Baxter who missed his entire sophomore season with a knee injury.

After losing in the semifinals each of the last two years, Texas looks like the early favorite to win it all in 2025.

2. Oregon Ducks (2024 Record: 13-1, Lost CFP Quarterfinal)

Just like Texas, Oregon also has a former five-star signal-caller from the 2023 class waiting to take over. Dante Moore was the No. 2 quarterback behind Manning in that cycle and will try to become the third-straight Oregon quarterback to finish as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, following his predecessors Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix.

He’ll have plenty of help to do so with a loaded receiving corps, led by Evan Stewart and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. The Ducks also welcome in one of the best transfer portal classes with running back Makhi Hughes and safety Dillon Thieneman as the headliners.

Oregon was college football’s top team for most of the 2024 season before suffering its first loss in the quarterfinal to eventual national champion Ohio State. The Ducks have a great chance to make another run next season.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (2024 Record: 14-2, Won CFP National Championship)

Next year’s version of Ohio State will look much different from the one that just delivered the program its first national championship in a decade. Even so, the Buckeyes still return arguably the two best players in college football entering next season in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs. Smith finished his true freshman season as the most valuable wide receiver in America according to PFF’s wins above average metric while Downs led all safeties in that same metric.

All eyes will be on redshirt freshman Julian Sayin next year as the projected man under center. He was a top-10 recruit and the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 cycle. If he lives up to that five-star billing and some uber-talented youngsters step up elsewhere, Ohio State can go back-to-back.

4. Penn State Nittany Lions (2024 Record: 13-3, Lost CFP Semifinal)

Despite its heartbreaking conclusion, the 2024 season should be seen as a resounding success for Penn State. Not only did the Nittany Lions make their first College Football Playoff, they came extremely close to advancing to the National Championship Game.

Many of the key contributors from that team are returning: quarterback Drew Allar, running backs Nick Singleton/Kaytron Allen, edge defender Dani Dennis-Sutton and defensive tackle Zane Durant all spurned the NFL Draft for another crack. The biggest question will be who Allar’s top targets will be. John Mackey Award-winning tight end Tyler Warren is off to the league while the top-two wide receivers (Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans) entered the transfer portal from an already extremely underwhelming unit.

Even though Notre Dame came up short in the national championship, the Fighting Irish have a great chance of making another run next season. According to PFF’s wins above average metric, eight of their 15 most valuable players should be returning to school. That includes running back Jeremiyah Love and cornerback Leonard Moore, who each project as the best players in the country at their respective positions heading into next year.

The biggest question Notre Dame faces is who will be replacing Riley Leonard under center. The current favorite is his backup, Steve Angeli, who earned an 83.9 PFF grade on 104 snaps this year.

6. Clemson Tigers (2024 Record: 10-4, Lost CFP First Round)

After winning the ACC this past season, Clemson is the clear favorite to win the conference once again which would mark its ninth title in 11 years. The Tigers are set to return eight of their 10 most valuable players from this year’s squad according to PFF’s wins above average metric.

The leader of that group is senior quarterback Cade Klubnik, who took a major leap this past year. His 87.7 passing grade was tied for fifth among FBS signal-callers and was nearly 24 points higher than last season’s mark (63.9).

7. Georgia Bulldogs (2024 Record: 11-3, Lost CFP Quarterfinal)

With Carson Beck’s transfer to Miami (FL), Georgia will have a new man under center next season. Rising redshirt junior Gunner Stockton is slated to take over after posting a 56.4 PFF grade on 144 snaps last year, including an identical 56.4 mark during his lone start against Notre Dame in the quarterfinal round. He’ll have a revamped receiving corps to throw to as the Bulldogs added two big-time transfers in USC’s Zachariah Branch and Texas A&M’s Noah Thomas.

While the defense is losing many key pieces, players like safety KJ Bolden and defensive tackle Christen Miller should emerge as stars next year. Kirby Smart has signed a top-three recruiting class in each of the last nine years, so talent will never be an issue down in Athens.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide (2024 Record: 9-4, Lost ReliaQuest Bowl)

The first year of the post-Nick Saban era was disappointing to say the least. Under Kalen DeBoer, Alabama lost four games for the first time since 2007 which was Saban’s first year at the helm.

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about a bounce-back 2025 for the Crimson Tide, mainly for what they return on defense. Plenty of key contributors return from that side of the ball: safety Bray Hubbard, edge defender LT Overton, defensive tackle Tim Keenan III and linebacker Deontae Lawson are all back for another year.

Former five-star recruit Ty Simpson is expected to take over for Jalen Milroe at quarterback and he’ll have a superstar wide receiver to throw to in rising sophomore Ryan Williams in addition to an offensive line returning three starters.

9. Tennessee Volunteers (2024 Record: 10-3, Lost CFP First Round)

Tennessee made its first College Football Playoff thanks in large part to its elite defense that placed fifth in America in EPA per play. The Volunteers are returning many of their best players from that unit including edge defender Joshua Josephs and cornerbacks Jermod McCoy, Rickey Gibson III and Jalen McMurray.

Nico Iamaleava will try to build off of what was a strong redshirt freshman campaign, as he was 16th among FBS quarterbacks with an 81.7 passing grade. He’ll have a revamped receiving corps to throw to, headlined by tight end Miles Kitselman and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II. The biggest question comes along the offensive line and who will replace Dylan Sampson’s production at running back.

10. Texas A&M Aggies (2024 Record: 8-5, Lost Las Vegas Bowl)

It was a solid first season for Mike Elko as Texas A&M’s head coach, as the Aggies finished with their best record in three years. It should come as no surprise that Texas A&M’s identity under Elko was centered around its rushing attack and strong defense. With quarterback Marcel Reed and running back Le’Veon Moss returning, that ground game will be alive and well next year. The defense also should remain a strength with linebacker Taurean York and edge defender Cashius Howell leading it.

What can take the Aggies from a good team to a great one will be Reed’s development as a passer. The redshirt freshman’s 67.5% adjusted completion rate was the ninth-worst in the Power Four but he’ll have one of the best receiving corps in the country at his disposal thanks to incoming transfers Kevin Concepcion and Mario Craver in addition to electric rising sophomore Terry Bussey.

11. LSU Tigers (2024 Record: 9-4, Won Texas Bowl)

LSU returned quarterback Garrett Nussmeier despite the fact that he likely would’ve been selected within the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft had he declared. Nussmeier will have a retooled receiving corps to throw to with transfers Nic Anderson and Barion Brown projected to lead the way. The Tigers will need more out of their defense but the return of Harold Perkins Jr. should help with that.

12. South Carolina Gamecocks (2024 Record: 9-4, Lost Citrus Bowl)

South Carolina enjoyed its best season in seven years, just barely missing out on the College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks will try to crash the 12-team field next season with many key players returning like quarterback LaNorris Sellers, edge defender Dylan Stewart and cornerback Jalon Kilgore. If Sellers can continue developing as a passer (70.6 passing grade in 2024), South Carolina can make some serious noise once again.

13. Arizona State Sun Devils (2024 Record: 11-3, Lost CFP Quarterfinal)

Arizona State was college football’s best Cinderella story this past season, winning the Big 12 after entering the year with the third-worst odds to win the conference. Despite losing superstar running back Cam Skattebo, the Sun Devils remain the favorite to repeat in the conference thanks to the return of quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, two of the best players in the nation at their respective positions. Safety Xavion Alford returns to lead what was a hard-nosed defense this past season.

14. Indiana Hoosiers (2024 Record: 11-2, Lost CFP First Round)

Indiana also had a magical 2024 season, posting a double-digit win season for the first time in program history. Curt Cignetti could have a successful Year 2 in Bloomington with players like cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and edge defender Mikail Kamara coming back. California transfer Fernando Mendoza takes over at quarterback after posting a 77.1 PFF grade for the Golden Bears.

According to our wins above average metric, Miami loses its five most valuable players from this past season. That includes a Heisman Trophy finalist in Cam Ward. The Hurricanes couldn’t have asked for a better replacement though in Georgia transfer Carson Beck, whose 90.1 passing grade since 2023 leads all returning Power Four signal-callers. Defensively, Miami brings back some big-time players like edge defender Rueben Bain Jr. and linebacker Wesley Bissainthe while incoming transfers Ethan O’Connor and Charles Brantley should help out a secondary in desperate need of it.

16. BYU Cougars (2024 Record: 11-2, Won Alamo Bowl)

BYU surprised many this past season with an 11-2 record after failing to make a bowl game last year. The Cougars bring back many key players from that roster, including linebacker Isaiah Glasker, wide receiver Chase Roberts and quarterback Jake Retzlaff. In what should once again be a wide-open Big 12 conference, BYU should be one of the top contenders.

17. Florida Gators (2024 Record: 8-5, Won Gasparilla Bowl)

Even though he entered the season on the hot seat and faced the nation’s hardest schedule, head coach Billy Napier finally showed some promise with Florida’s first winning season in four years. The Gators should remain optimistic entering 2025 with some star returners like edge defender Tyreak Sapp, center Jake Slaughter and wide receiver Eugene Wilson III. Florida’s ceiling will be determined by sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway’s development after the former top quarterback recruit posted a 72.9 passing grade as a true freshman.

18. SMU Mustangs (2024 Record: 11-3, Lost CFP First Round)

SMU crashed the College Football Playoff in its first year as a member of a Power Four conference. While the Mustangs lost most of its starters, they still bring back one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Kevin Jennings. His 85.0 passing grade was ninth among all FBS signal-callers this past season. SMU will need to replace most of its defense as well but should have one of the nation’s best safety duos in Isaiah Nwokobia and Ahmaad Moses.

19. Ole Miss Rebels (2024 Record: 10-3, Won Gator Bowl)

It was a slightly disappointing season for Ole Miss as the Rebels missed the College Football Playoff despite entering the season as the No. 6 team in the country. Mississippi loses most of its top players from its uber-talented squad but once again attacked the transfer portal ferociously, welcoming in 23 new players. Redshirt sophomore Austin Simmons takes over at quarterback after earning an 82.5 PFF grade on 80 snaps this past season.

20. Louisville Cardinals (2024 Record: 9-4, Won Sun Bowl)

The Jeff Brohm era has gotten off to a terrific start. The Cardinals are 19-8 during their couple seasons with him as the head coach, Louisville’s best two-year stretch since joining the ACC a decade ago. He’ll have a very talented quarterback to work with in 2025 in USC transfer Miller Moss, whose 76.5 passing grade was 36th in the nation. He’ll have one of the best running backs in America to rely on in rising sophomore Isaac Brown as well.

21. Kansas State Wildcats (2024 Record: 9-4, Won Rate Bowl)

Kansas State has been the model of consistency under head coach Chris Klieman, losing four games in each of the last three seasons. To make the next step, the Wildcats will need continued development from quarterback Avery Johnson, who earned a solid 81.8 grade as a sophomore. On defense, Kansas State will have one of the best linebackers in the nation leading the unit in Austin Romaine.

22. Missouri Tigers (2024 Record: 10-3, Won Music City Bowl)

Missouri has posted back-to-back double-digit win seasons for the first time in a decade. If the Tigers are going to make it three in a row, it’ll likely be because of their terrific incoming transfer class. Missouri has added many impact players through the portal including quarterback Beau Pribula, edge defender Damon Wilson and running back Ahmad Hardy.

23. Iowa State Cyclones (2024 Record: 11-3, Won Pop-Tarts Bowl)

Iowa State tallied a program-record 11 victories in 2024 while advancing to its second Big 12 Championship Game. While losing the elite wide receiver duo of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel hurts, the Cyclones still have quarterback Rocco Becht to rely on. On defense, Iowa State will be led by a couple stars in cornerback Jontez Williams and defensive tackle Domonique Orange. Perhaps most importantly, the Cyclones have one of the nation’s best coaches in Matt Campbell at the helm as well.

Auburn has endured four straight losing seasons, something that hasn’t happened in 74 years. So why should that change in 2025? For starters, the Tigers bring back many exciting youngsters like wide receiver Cam Coleman, safety Kaleb Harris, cornerback Jay Crawford and edge defender Keldric Faulk. Auburn also brought in many impact transfers such as wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. and offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin.

The one transfer that’ll determine how far the Tigers go though is quarterback Jackson Arnold. The former Oklahoma quarterback had just a 63.2 PFF grade in 2024, but that was also in an offense that finished with the worst receiving grade in the Power Four and was 92nd in pass-blocking grade. His supporting cast is much better at Auburn, so it’ll be on him to live up to the five-star hype he had coming out of high school.

25. Michigan Wolverines (2024 Record: 8-5, Won ReliaQuest Bowl)

While Michigan’s national title defense didn’t go quite as planned in 2024, the Wolverines still finished the season off incredibly strong with victories over Ohio State and Alabama. Michigan does need to replace plenty of stars from this past year’s squad, cornerback Jyaire Hill and edge defender Derrick Moore should anchor another strong defense. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes will be the Wolverines’ top running back next season but all eyes will be on incoming freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2025 high school class. .