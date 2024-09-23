All
College Football Rankings: Top 25 entering Week 5

2Y5FEK7 AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) is under center before qa snap during the college football game between Texas Longhorns and University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on September 21, 2024, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Max Chadwick

Tennessee moves into the top-three: The Volunteers are now ranked third after a 25-15 victory on the road over then-No. 15 Oklahoma on Saturday. 

Utah cracks the top-10: The Utes are No. 10 after a 22-19 win on the road over then-No. 14 Oklahoma State without star quarterback Cameron Rising.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Week 4 brought major shakeups to the top 25, as six ranked teams suffered their first losses of the season while four came from the top 15. 

Here’s a look at our top-25 teams in the country entering Week 3. Please note that these are not the same as PFF’s power rankings.

 

1. Texas Longhorns (Record: 4-0, Previous: 1st)

Week 5 Matchup: vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Texas was able to take care of business without star quarterback Quinn Ewers, beating LouisianaMonroe 51-3. Arch Manning was unspectacular in his first career start, posting just a 57.6 passing grade. He’ll try to bounce back this week against Mississippi State, the worst SEC team in PFF’s power rankings.

2. Georgia Bulldogs (Record: 3-0, Previous: 2nd)

Week 5 Matchup: at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia was off this past week and will take on Alabama in one of the biggest games of the season.

3. Tennessee Volunteers (Record: 4-0, Previous: 6th)

Week 5 Matchup: Bye 

Tennessee moves up a few spots in this ranking following a commanding 25-15 victory over then-No. 15 Oklahoma. The Volunteers’ defense completely shut down the Sooners, allowing just 3.4 yards per play. 

4. Ohio State Buckeyes (Record: 3-0, Previous: 3rd)

Week 5 Matchup: at Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State wrapped up its nonconference slate with a 49-14 win over Marshall on Saturday. The Buckeyes’ duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson dominated against the Thundering Herd, each averaging over 12 yards per carry.

5. Alabama Crimson Tide (Record: 3-0, Previous: 1st)

Week 5 Matchup: vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

After enjoying a bye week, Alabama will host second-ranked Georgia this weekend in the first matchup between top-five teams this season.

6. Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 4-0, Previous: 5th)

Week 5 Matchup: vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Ole Miss ended its nonconference schedule with a 52-13 victory over Georgia Southern. The Rebels have been dominant through their first four games, winning them by an average of seven touchdowns. They’ll have their toughest test yet this week against Kentucky, who took Georgia down to the wire a couple weeks ago.

7. Oregon Ducks (Record: 3-0, Previous: 7th)

Week 5 Matchup: at UCLA Bruins

Oregon was off this past week and will resume play in Los Angeles against UCLA on Saturday.

8. Missouri Tigers (Record: 4-0, Previous: 8th)

Week 5 Matchup: Bye 

Missouri endured a nailbiter from Vanderbilt this past weekend, winning 30-27 in overtime. The Tigers’ usually electric passing attack has been held in check this season, as they’re just 47th in EPA per pass. Star receiver Luther Burden III only has 257 receiving yards through four games. 

9. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (Record: 4-0, Previous: 9th)

Week 5 Matchup: vs. Virginia Tech Hokies 

Miami’s offense exploded against USF, beating the Bulls by a 50-15 final score. Cam Ward continued to show why he’s a Heisman favorite, throwing for 404 yards and three touchdowns with two big-time throws. 

10. Utah Utes (Record: 4-0, Previous: 16th)

Week 5 Matchup: vs. Arizona Wildcats

Utah moves up six spots into the top-10 after a 22-19 victory over then-No. 14 Oklahoma State. The Utes pulled off the impressive road win despite starting a true freshman at quarterback in Isaac Wilson since Cameron Rising was out with a finger injury. Micah Bernard carried the offense on his shoulders in his absence, rushing 26 times for 186 yards with 142 yards after contact.

11. Penn State Nittany Lions (Record: 3-0, Previous: 10th)

12. Louisville Cardinals (Record: 3-0, Previous: 14th)

13. Michigan Wolverines (Record: 3-1, Previous: 19th)

14. USC Trojans (Record: 2-1, Previous: 12th)

15. LSU Tigers (Record: 3-1, Previous: 17th)

16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Record: 3-1, Previous: 18th)

17. Clemson Tigers (Record: 2-1, Previous: 20th)

18. BYU Cougars (Record: 4-0, Previous: NR)

19. Oklahoma Sooners (Record: 3-1, Previous: 13th)

20. Kansas State Wildcats (Record: 3-1, Previous: 11th)

21. Illinois Fighting Illini (Record: 4-0, Previous: NR)

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys (Record: 3-1, Previous: 15th)

23. Iowa State Cyclones (Record: 3-0, Previous: 21st)

24. UNLV Rebels (Record: 3-0, Previous: 24th)

25. Washington State Cougars (Record: 4-0, Previous: NR)

