College Football Rankings: Top 25 entering Week 5

• Tennessee moves into the top-three: The Volunteers are now ranked third after a 25-15 victory on the road over then-No. 15 Oklahoma on Saturday.

• Utah cracks the top-10: The Utes are No. 10 after a 22-19 win on the road over then-No. 14 Oklahoma State without star quarterback Cameron Rising.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Week 4 brought major shakeups to the top 25, as six ranked teams suffered their first losses of the season while four came from the top 15.

Here’s a look at our top-25 teams in the country entering Week 3. Please note that these are not the same as PFF’s power rankings.

Week 5 Matchup: vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Texas was able to take care of business without star quarterback Quinn Ewers, beating Louisiana–Monroe 51-3. Arch Manning was unspectacular in his first career start, posting just a 57.6 passing grade. He’ll try to bounce back this week against Mississippi State, the worst SEC team in PFF’s power rankings.

Week 5 Matchup: at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia was off this past week and will take on Alabama in one of the biggest games of the season.

Week 5 Matchup: Bye

Tennessee moves up a few spots in this ranking following a commanding 25-15 victory over then-No. 15 Oklahoma. The Volunteers’ defense completely shut down the Sooners, allowing just 3.4 yards per play.

Week 5 Matchup: at Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State wrapped up its nonconference slate with a 49-14 win over Marshall on Saturday. The Buckeyes’ duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson dominated against the Thundering Herd, each averaging over 12 yards per carry.

Week 5 Matchup: vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

After enjoying a bye week, Alabama will host second-ranked Georgia this weekend in the first matchup between top-five teams this season.

Week 5 Matchup: vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Ole Miss ended its nonconference schedule with a 52-13 victory over Georgia Southern. The Rebels have been dominant through their first four games, winning them by an average of seven touchdowns. They’ll have their toughest test yet this week against Kentucky, who took Georgia down to the wire a couple weeks ago.

Week 5 Matchup: at UCLA Bruins

Oregon was off this past week and will resume play in Los Angeles against UCLA on Saturday.

Week 5 Matchup: Bye

Missouri endured a nailbiter from Vanderbilt this past weekend, winning 30-27 in overtime. The Tigers’ usually electric passing attack has been held in check this season, as they’re just 47th in EPA per pass. Star receiver Luther Burden III only has 257 receiving yards through four games.

Week 5 Matchup: vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Miami’s offense exploded against USF, beating the Bulls by a 50-15 final score. Cam Ward continued to show why he’s a Heisman favorite, throwing for 404 yards and three touchdowns with two big-time throws.

Week 5 Matchup: vs. Arizona Wildcats

Utah moves up six spots into the top-10 after a 22-19 victory over then-No. 14 Oklahoma State. The Utes pulled off the impressive road win despite starting a true freshman at quarterback in Isaac Wilson since Cameron Rising was out with a finger injury. Micah Bernard carried the offense on his shoulders in his absence, rushing 26 times for 186 yards with 142 yards after contact.