College Football Rankings: Top 25 entering Week 3

• Texas up to No. 2: The Longhorns make a big move up after a dominant 31-12 road win over a top-10 team in Michigan.

• Tennessee makes a big move up: The Volunteers move up seven spots to No. 6 after demolishing No. 24 NC State 51-10.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Chaos has ensued.

Following a week filled with multiple upsets, there are massive shakeups to the PFF top-25.

Here’s a look at our top-25 teams in the country entering Week 3. Please note that these are not the same as PFF’s power rankings.

Week 3 Matchup: at Kentucky Wildcats

After serving a suspension in the season-opener, running back Trevor Etienne made a triumphant debut for Georgia this past weekend. The Florida transfer earned a 90.2 PFF grade in the 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech after rushing for 78 yards on only five attempts.

Week 3 Matchup: vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Texas moves up a few spots following an authoritative 31-12 victory over then-No. 10 Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Longhorn defense held the Wolverines to just -0.276 EPA per play, Michigan’s worst output since the 2020 COVID season. Texas’ offensive line dominated on the opposite side against an elite Michigan front, allowing just eight pressures on 38 pass-blocking snaps. The Longhorns are a legitimate national championship contender.

Week 3 Matchup: Bye

Ohio State pitched a 56-0 shutout win over Western Michigan on Saturday as true freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continued to live up to the hype. The former No. 1 overall recruit earned an 81.8 PFF grade in the victory and finished with five catches on six targets for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Week 3 Matchup: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Ole Miss once again dominated an inferior opponent, beating Middle Tennessee 52-3 on Saturday. The Rebels have now outscored their opponents 128-3 through two games while quarterback Jaxson Dart has been on fire. He leads all FBS signal-callers with a 93.2 PFF grade and has more total touchdowns (eight) than incompletions (seven).

Week 3 Matchup: at Wisconsin Badgers

While Alabama ended up beating South Florida 42-16, the game was far closer than the final score would indicate. The Crimson Tide clung to a five-point lead with under six minutes left before scoring 21 unanswered. Jalen Milroe posted just a 49.5 passing grade in the victory, his worst single-game mark since the 2022 season.

Week 3 Matchup: vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Tennessee makes a big jump in this ranking after absolutely dismantling then-No. 24 NC State 51-10 on Saturday. The Volunteers were able to demolish the Wolfpack in the run game on both sides of the ball. Tennessee put up 252 rushing yards in the game while NC State could only muster 52 yards on the ground.

Week 3 Matchup: at Oregon State Beavers

Oregon endured its second nailbiter in as many weeks on Saturday, beating Boise State by three points. The Ducks’ offensive line continued to look like an issue, as the team earned a sub-65.0 pass-blocking grade for the second week in a row. Oregon only did that once all of last season.

Week 3 Matchup: vs. Ball State Cardinals

Miami took care of business with a 56-9 win over Florida A&M. Cam Ward continued his scorching hot start to his Hurricane career with a 91.0 passing grade in the victory, his second 90-plus passing grade in as many weeks and the only two in his entire five-year career so far.

Week 3 Matchup: vs. Bye

Penn State was put on serious upset alert against Bowling Green this past weekend despite being five-touchdown favorites. The Nittany Lions were trailing midway through the third quarter before pulling away for the 34-27 victory. Tight end Tyler Warren was essentially Drew Allar’s only target in the win, accounting for 144 of Penn State’s 199 receiving yards. Warren earned a 90.0 PFF grade in the win.

Week 3 Matchup: vs. No. 24 Boston College Eagles

Missouri became the first FBS team since 2019 to begin the season with two shutouts, blanketing Buffalo 38-0 in Week 2. The Tigers will likely have some difficulty making it three in a row as they face No. 24 Boston College this week. The Eagles’ quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, currently leads the nation with a 93.9 passing grade.