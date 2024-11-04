College Football Rankings: Top 25 entering Week 11

• Ohio State moves into the top three: The Buckeyes move up a few spots after taking down previous-No. 3 Penn State on Saturday.

• South Carolina and Louisville join the party: The Gamecocks and Cardinals enter the top 25 after posting upsets this past weekend.

This Tuesday, the College Football Playoff selection committee will unveil its first ranking. It’ll be interesting to see how the committee sorts through the Week 10 chaos, as six top-20 teams lost this past weekend.

Here’s what PFF’s top 25 looks like going into Week 11. Please note that these are not the same as PFF’s power rankings.

Week 11 Matchup: vs. Maryland Terrapins

Oregon took care of business against Michigan, winning by a 38-17 final score. The Ducks held the Wolverines’ offense to just 4.1 yards per carry and 165 passing yards total.

Week 11 Matchup: at No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels

Georgia endured a scare from Florida in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, winning 34-20. Carson Beck had a 56.3 passing grade in the win, his second-straight game with a sub-60 mark. He never had a passing grade below 60 in his career before these last two games.

Week 11 Matchup: vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Ohio State won its eighth straight game over No. 3 Penn State, emerging victorious by a 20-13 final score. The Buckeyes defense only allowed six points from the Nittany Lions offense and held it to zero points on Penn State’s two trips inside the five-yard line.

Week 11 Matchup: at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

In a tale as old as time, Cam Ward led a double-digit comeback in the second half to lead Miami to victory. The current betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy (+200) averaged an absurd 15.4 yards per pass in the second half to lead the Hurricanes to a 53-31 win over Duke.

Week 11 Matchup: vs. Florida Gators

Texas was off this past week and will resume play against Florida this weekend.

Week 11 Matchup: at Utah Utes

BYU was off this past week and will resume play in the Holy War against arch-rival Utah this weekend.

Week 11 Matchup: vs. Washington Huskies

Penn State suffered its first loss of the season to Ohio State on Saturday. The Nittany Lions’ lack of perimeter weapons was their ultimate undoing. Penn State’s wide receivers posted a 56.8 receiving grade and tallied three catches for 49 yards total.

Week 11 Matchup: vs. Michigan Wolverines

Indiana started 9-0 for the first time in program history with a dominant 47-10 victory over Michigan State. Not only is that the Hoosiers’ best start, but it’s also tied for their most wins in an entire season. Indiana’s run defense dominated the Spartans, allowing -0.4 yards before contact per attempt.

Week 11 Matchup: vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Tennessee had some difficulties putting away Kentucky on Saturday night, winning 28-18. The Volunteers offense once again ran through Dylan Sampson. He ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns against the Wildcats. Sampson’s 19 rushing scores on the year are one fewer than the FBS leader, Ashton Jeanty.

Week 11 Matchup: vs. Florida State Seminoles

Notre Dame was off this past week and will resume play against the struggling Florida State Seminoles in Week 11.