College Football Playoff National Championship: PFF's best players in every category

• Jeremiah Smith is the best against both man and zone coverage: The true freshman leads the nation in PFF grade against man coverage while his nine receiving touchdowns against zone also lead the FBS.

• Jeremiyah Love is incredibly hard to tackle: Notre Dame’s star running back’s 39% forced missed tackle rate is second to only Ashton Jeanty among FBS tailbacks.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

As we continue to preview the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship game between Notre Dame and Ohio State, it’s time to flex the muscles of PFF’s database.

In this article, we’ll dive into more than 60 data points to highlight the best players in Monday’s title game in specific matchups and situations.

OFFENSE

Best PFF overall grade: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Love’s 91.6 PFF grade this season ranked third among FBS running backs, trailing only two top-five Heisman candidates in Ashton Jeanty and Cam Skattebo.

Best quarterback in the pocket: Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard’s 83.1 PFF grade inside the pocket ranked 15th among all signal-callers, while his 27 passing touchdowns tied for sixth.

Best quarterback outside the pocket: Will Howard, Ohio State

The former Kansas State signal-caller’s 76.3 PFF passing grade outside the pocket was a top-20 mark among FBS quarterbacks this season.

Best tight-window passer: Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard’s nine big-time throws in tight windows tied for seventh among all quarterbacks.

Best red-zone quarterback: Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Leonard’s 77.8 PFF grade in the red zone is a top-25 mark among FBS quarterbacks, mainly due to his rushing ability. His 150 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in the red zone trail only Jalen Milroe among Power Four signal-callers.

Best quarterback against the blitz: Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

The former Duke quarterback's 89.2 PFF grade against the blitz this season ranks sixth among all quarterbacks. He was one of only three signal-callers in college football with 80.0-plus passing and rushing grades on such plays.

Best quarterback at avoiding mistakes: Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Leonard’s 2.1% turnover-worthy play rate places 20th among all quarterbacks, as he has committed only 10 this season.

Best downfield thrower: Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard’s 96.0 PFF passing grade on deep throws is second to only former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord among FBS quarterbacks. He has 19 big-time throws and just one turnover-worthy play on 20-plus-yard throws.

Best QBs by Route

Screen: Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard completed 24 of 25 screen passes this year for two touchdowns.

Out: Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard boasts a 78.7 PFF grade and an 84.9% adjusted completion rate on out routes this season.

Slant: Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Leonard’s four passing touchdowns on slant routes this season are tied for the most in the nation.

Crossers: Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard’s 85.7 PFF passing grade on crossing routes ranks 29th among FBS quarterbacks. His five touchdowns are tied for fourth, and he has also thrown zero interceptions on crossers.

In: Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard completed 11 of his 14 attempts on in routes this year for 207 yards.

Hitch: Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard’s 560 passing yards on hitch routes tie him for 16th among all quarterbacks.

Comeback: Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Leonard completed one of his two comeback routes this year for 13 yards.

Post: Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard has two big-time throws on only five post attempts this season.

Corner: Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Leonard’s 94.3 PFF passing grade on corner routes ranks seventh among all quarterbacks, tossing two big-time throws on only six attempts.

Go: Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard's 92.4 PFF passing grade on go routes is tied for sixth among all signal-callers in college football. He also ranks third in big-time throw rate (39.3%) on such plays.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Best red-zone receiver: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Smith’s seven receiving touchdowns in the red zone tie him for fifth among all receivers in college football.

Best slot receiver: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Egbuka is tied for fourth in the FBS with nine receiving touchdowns when lined up in the slot.

Best deep receiver: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

The true freshman’s 94.5 deep receiving grade slots in at sixth among all wide receivers.

Best receiver against man coverage: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Smith warned defenses not to man up against him, and for good reason. His 91.2 PFF grade against man coverage is the best mark in college football.

Best receiver against zone coverage: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Smith’s 766 receiving yards against zone coverage are the third most among Power Four receivers, and his nine receiving touchdowns lead the nation.

Best WRs by Route

Screen: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

The senior has caught all eight of his screens for 101 yards and a touchdown this season.

Out: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Egbuka ranks third among FBS receivers with an 89.7 PFF receiving grade on out routes, while his 198 receiving yards on such plays stand eighth.

Slant: Jordan Faison, Notre Dame

The lacrosse star has caught all six of his slant targets this year for 79 yards and an 87.0 PFF overall grade.

Crossers: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Egbuka owns a 90.1 PFF grade on crossing routes this year and ranks 13th among FBS receivers with 184 yards on crossers.

In: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Smith sports a 90.5 PFF grade on in routes this season, with five catches for 108 yards.

Hitch: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

The top overall recruit in the 2024 high school class has 210 receiving yards on hitch routes, ranking 20th among all college wide receivers.

Comeback: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

The true freshman has two catches for 18 yards on comeback routes this season.

Post: Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Tate caught both of his post targets this season for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Corner: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Smith places fourth among FBS wide receivers with 124 receiving yards on corner routes and two receiving touchdowns on those routes this season.

Go: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Smith led all Power Four receivers with a 95.9 receiving grade on go routes, catching eight balls for 247 yards and four touchdowns on such plays.

Running Backs

Toughest running back to tackle: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Love’s 39% forced missed tackle rate trailed only Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty among FBS running backs this season.

Best pass-catching running back: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Henderson places 22nd among FBS tailbacks this year with 286 receiving yards.

Best red-zone running back: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Love’s 82.7 PFF grade in the red zone is tied for fourth among all running backs in college football.

Biggest home-run threat: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Henderson is in the 98th percentile among FBS running backs in breakaway rate (15%), with 31 of his 133 carries going for 10-plus yards.

Tight End

Best run-blocking tight end: Gee Scott Jr., Ohio State

Scott’s 62.9 run-blocking grade ranks 42nd among all tight ends this year.

Best red-zone TE: Cooper Flanagan, Notre Dame

Flanagan’s excellence in the red zone stems from his work in the run game, where he's posted an 80.8 PFF run-blocking grade.

Best slot TE: Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Evans has 20 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns from the slot, all of which are top-30 marks among FBS tight ends.

Best deep TE: Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Evans has caught two of his four deep targets for 55 yards and a touchdown this season.

Offensive Line

Best pass-blocking offensive lineman: Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

Schrauth’s 83.2 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks 20th among Power Four guards this season. He has allowed just one sack on 330 snaps.

Best run-blocking offensive lineman: Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

Wagner’s 77.9 PFF run-blocking grade this season ranks 15th among Power Four tackles.

Least-penalized offensive lineman: Rocco Spindler, Notre Dame

The right guard hasn’t committed any penalties on 684 snaps this year.

Best in zone scheme: Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

The redshirt sophomore ranks 39th among FBS tackles with a 79.0 PFF run-blocking grade on zone runs.

Best in gap scheme: Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish’s right tackle also places 33rd in the nation with a 71.4 PFF grade on gap runs.

Best pass blocker on late downs: Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

Schrauth leads all Power Four guards with an 88.5 pass-blocking grade on third and fourth downs, having allowed just one pressure on 89 snaps.

Best on true pass sets: Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

Schrauth’s 78.1 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets ranks 24th among FBS guards, as he hasn’t allowed a sack or hit in those situations.

Best red-zone pass blocker: Rocco Spindler, Notre Dame

Spindler hasn’t allowed a pressure on 41 pass-blocking snaps in the red zone this year.

Best red-zone run blocker: Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

Wagner has earned a 76.0 PFF run-blocking grade in the red zone this season.

DEFENSE

Best overall grade: EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Sawyer’s 91.2 PFF grade is tied for fifth among all edge defenders in college football.

Surest tackler: LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame

Kiser’s 4% missed tackle rate ranks 14th among all linebackers.

Best edge pass-rusher: EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Sawyer’s 58 pressures are the 10th most among college edge defenders.

Best edge run-defender: EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Tuimoloau ranks seventh among FBS edge defenders with an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade.

Best interior pass-rusher: DI Howard Cross III, Notre Dame

Cross ranks 28th among FBS defensive tackles with a 74.7 PFF pass-rushing grade this season.

Best interior run defender: DI Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Williams places eighth among FBS defensive tackles with an 88.6 PFF run-defense grade this season.

Best off-the-ball run defender: LB Cody Simon, Ohio State

Simon's 90.4 PFF run-defense grade this season ranks third among all linebackers.

Best coverage linebacker: LB Cody Simon, Ohio State

Simon’s 76.3 PFF coverage grade places 35th among college linebackers.

Best ball-hawk: S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Watts has 13 interceptions over the past two seasons, more than any other player in college football.

Best cornerback in man coverage: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

The true freshman ranks third in PFF coverage grade in man coverage (83.8) among all cornerbacks, one spot ahead of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Best cornerback in zone coverage: Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Burke’s 78.9 PFF grade in zone coverage is a top-40 mark among all cornerbacks in college football.

Best slot cornerback: Jordan Hancock, Ohio State

Hancock’s 79.5 PFF grade in the slot places fourth among Power Four defenders.

Best box safety: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Ransom’s 79.1 PFF grade in the box ranks 12th among FBS safeties.

Best deep safety: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Downs' 87.9 PFF grade when lined up at free safety places sixth among all safeties in college football.