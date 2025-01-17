College Football Playoff National Championship: 10 highest-graded players in Monday’s title game

• Jeremiyah Love tops the list: Notre Dame’s sophomore running back is the highest-graded player in Monday’s national title game.

• Jack Sawyer leads the way for Ohio State: The senior edge defender has been a star pass-rusher and run defender for the Buckeyes.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

On Monday night, Notre Dame and Ohio State play for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes needed some star players to get to this point. With that in mind, here are the 10 highest-graded players in the national title game.

1. RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: 91.6 PFF Overall Grade

Love’s 91.6 PFF overall grade this season trailed only Ashton Jeanty and Cam Skattebo among FBS running backs. The true sophomore ranked second to only Jeanty in forced missed tackle rate runs (39%). Love will likely enter 2025 as the best running back in college football.

2. EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State: 91.2

The hero in the Cotton Bowl has been stellar throughout his Ohio State career, but he saved his best for last this season. Sawyer posted 85.0-plus PFF grades as both a pass-rusher and run defender for the second straight season, the only edge defender in the nation to accomplish that feat. His 58 quarterback pressures form a top-10 mark among all college football edge defenders.

3. LB Cody Simon, Ohio State: 89.7

Simon is an excellent downhill linebacker in Ohio State’s defense. He ranks third among FBS linebackers in PFF run-defense grade (90.4), while his five sacks tie him for fourth. The graduate student is no slouch in coverage, either, posting a 76.3 PFF grade.

4. S Caleb Downs, Ohio State: 89.3

Downs has been the most valuable safety in college football this season, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. He was one of three FBS safeties with 85.0-plus grades in coverage and run defense. He’ll likely enter his junior year as the best defensive player in the nation.

5. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State: 89.2

Downs would’ve been the best overall player in college football entering next season if it wasn’t for his phenom teammate. Smith led all wide receivers in PFF’s wins above average metric as just a true freshman, and his 14 receiving touchdowns tied for the most among Power Four receivers.

6. CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame: 88.9

Smith isn’t the only true freshman in the national title game who has enjoyed a terrific first season. Moore’s 83.8 man-coverage grade ranked third among all college football cornerbacks, one spot ahead of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. The former three-star recruit finished as the third-most valuable cornerback in the nation, according to PFF’s wins above average metric.

7. RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State: 87.5

Judkins’ 87.5 PFF overall grade was a top-15 mark among FBS running backs this season. The Ole Miss transfer rushed for 12 touchdowns, a top-25 mark in the nation. The junior is particularly effective in a zone scheme, posting an 85.8 PFF rushing grade on such plays (13th).

8. RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State: 87.3

Judkins’ backfield mate was also fantastic this year. Henderson ranked third among FBS tailbacks in yards per carry (7.2), while his 4.6 yards after contact per attempt average ranked fourth. The senior was a great receiving back, with 281 receiving yards on the season.

9. S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame: 87.2

There simply isn’t a better ballhawk in college football than Watts. His 13 interceptions over the past two years are four more than any player in the nation. The senior grew into a far better run defender and tackler, improving his PFF run-defense grade by more than 15 points from last season.

10. EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State: 86.4

Tuimoloau was one of the best run-defending edge defenders in college football this year. The senior ranked seventh among all edge defenders in PFF run-defense grade (87.5), and his 11 tackles for loss or no gain tied for the seventh most among Power Four edge defenders.

