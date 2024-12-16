2024 PFF College All-Freshman Team: Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams and more

• Jeremiah Smith: Ohio State’s star receiver showed why he was the highest-rated wide receiver recruit ever.

• Koi Perich: Minnesota’s stud freshman makes our list as both a safety and return specialist.

In today’s day and age of NIL, players are staying in school more than ever before. As such, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for players to see immediate playing time out of high school.

These freshmen not only took the field, but they also excelled when out there. Let’s look back at the top freshmen in college football at every position with PFF’s 2024 All-Freshmen team.

Offense

Defense

Special teams

Offensive Freshman Spotlight: WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Considering Smith was the highest-rated wide receiver recruit ever, it shouldn’t be surprising that he hit the ground running in Columbus. The top overall recruit in the 2024 high school class leads all true freshmen with 930 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches this year. He’s the fifth-most valuable receiver according to PFF’s wins above average metric, and he is the only true freshman in the top five of his position.

Defensive Freshman Spotlight: S Koi Perich, Minnesota

Perich was the highest-graded freshman defender this year, posting an 86.4 grade. The former four-star recruit’s five interceptions were tied for the most among FBS safeties while his 25.6 passer rating allowed tied for fifth. Perich was no slouch in the run game, posting an 82.1 run-defense grade as well. He doubles as our all-freshman return specialist, leading all Power Four freshmen in kick-return yards (306) while placing second among FBS freshmen in punt-return yards (173).