2024 College Football Midseason All-America Team: Travis Hunter, Cam Ward and more

• Travis Hunter is as versatile as they come: We created a new position — “superflex”— in our All-American team to encapsulate just how special the Colorado star is on both sides of the ball.

• Cam Ward is PFF's All-American quarterback: The Miami passer boasts the highest PFF passing grade in college football this year.

The midway point of the 2024 college football season is here, and the best players are separating themselves from the pack.

While there’s still a long way to go before we unveil the final PFF All-America team, here’s a look at what the squad looks like based on the first half of the season.

Quarterback: Cam Ward, Miami (FL)

No. 6 Miami has its highest AP poll ranking in seven years, thanks to its superstar transfer from Washington State. Ward’s 91.3 PFF passing grade this season leads all quarterbacks, while his 20 passing touchdowns are tied for the most. He ranks second in the FBS in passing yards (2,219) and tied for third in big-time throws (17).

Running Back: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

We’ve run out of words to describe Jeanty’s historic start to the season, so we’ll just show just how much the current Heisman Trophy favorite is lapping the field.

Ashton Jeanty’s Historic First Half of the 2024 Season

Category Ashton Jeanty Closest RB 12-Game Pace Single-Season Record Rushing Grade 98.5 91.4 (Brashard Smith) 98.5 96.2* ( Blake Corum , 2022) Rushing Yards 1,248 932 (Kaleb Johnson) 2,496 2,628 (Barry Sanders, 1988) Rushing Touchdowns 17 15 (Dylan Sampson) 34 37 (Barry Sanders, 1988) Yards After Contact 912 687 (Omarion Hampton) 1,824 1,355* ( Jonathan Taylor , 2017) Forced Missed Tackles 56 44 (Cameron Skattebo) 112 104* (Bijan Robinon, 2022)

*Since PFF began charting college football in 2014

Keep in mind that Jeanty's season-long pace only accounts for the regular season. Those numbers get even more ridiculous when considering he could be playing in the Mountain West Championship game and the College Football Playoff or a bowl game. He could shatter every FBS rushing record in the book if he keeps this pace up and becomes the rare Group of Five player to take home the Heisman.

Wide Receiver: Tre Harris, Ole Miss

Harris is the highest-graded receiver in college football so far, posting a 90.3 mark. His 987 receiving yards are 177 more than any other pass-catcher, and he leads the country in yards after the catch (462) and yards per route run (5.25).

Wide Receiver: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

McMillan is the top receiver prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to PFF’s big board, and for good reason. The 6-foot-5, 212-pounder is a nightmare to tackle in open space. His 19 forced missed tackles lead all wide receivers in college football. Only Ole Miss' Tre Harris has more receiving yards than McMillan (739) among Power Four receivers.

Wide Receiver: Tai Felton, Maryland

Felton’s 714 receiving yards are the fourth most in college football, and his 387 yards after the catch rank second to only Ole Miss' Tre Harris. He’s a very physical receiver at 6-foot-2 and 186 pounds, breaking 17 tackles this year. Felton’s 89.2 PFF receiving grade places third among all receivers.

Tight End: Tyler Warren, Penn State

This was the most difficult position to pick, as Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin Jr. has also been special. We’ll give the slight edge to Warren, as he plays at the Power Four level while having similarly absurd stats. He ranks second to Fannin in PFF overall grade (86.8), receiving yards (513) and yards after the catch (294). In Week 7 against USC, Warren tied an FBS tight end record with 17 catches, which went for 224 yards and a touchdown. He has also rushed for and thrown a touchdown this year, doing it all for the Nittany Lions’ offense.

Left Tackle: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

Milum has been an all-around stud for the Mountaineers this season. He’s the only offensive tackle in college football with 85.0-plus PFF grades both in pass blocking and run blocking. Among tackles who haven’t given up a pressure this season, Milum’s 177 pass-blocking snaps clear the field by 66. He also ranks second among all offensive tackles in PFF run-blocking grade (87.5). Milum is playing his way into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at this rate.

Left Guard: Michael Ford Jr., Kansas

Ford's 79.1 PFF overall grade ranks second among Power Four guards. He has only allowed four pressures on 175 pass-blocking snaps this season while placing fifth in the Power Four with a 79.0 run-blocking grade.

Center: Connor Tollison, Missouri

Tollison’s 82.2 PFF overall grade paces all Power Four centers, and he is the only player in that group with 75.0-plus grades in pass protection and run blocking. His 79.7 PFF run-blocking grade is the highest in the Power Four, and he has surrendered just four pressures on 204 pass-blocking snaps.

Right Guard: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina

Lampkin's 84.7 PFF overall grade leads all Power Four guards this season. He is the only player in that group who has earned 80.0-plus grades both in pass blocking and run blocking, leading the Power Four in the latter (85.3).

Right Tackle: Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano is the definition of a road grader. His 93.3 PFF run-blocking grade is nearly six points higher than any other offensive tackle in college football, leading to him having the highest PFF overall grade (91.4). Fano’s six big-time blocks (PFF’s highest-graded blocks) are the most in the country, and he also has the most positively graded run-blocking snaps in the nation.

Interior Defender: Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Harmon is the Power Four's only defensive tackle with 80.0-plus PFF grades in pass rushing and run defense. The Michigan State transfer’s 28 pressures lead all defenders in the Power Four, an unheard-of feat for an interior defender.

Interior Defender: Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Harmon isn’t the only transfer defensive tackle who’s making a major impact at his new home. After transferring from Texas A&M, Nolen is finally showing why he was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 high school class. His 23 pressures rank second to Harmon among FBS interior defenders, while his seven tackles for loss or no gain are tied for the most in the nation.

Edge Defender: Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

Stewart’s 93.9 PFF overall grade leads all defenders in college football, regardless of position. His 31.6% pass-rush win rate is more than four points higher than the next closest edge defender, while his 87.7 PFF run-defense grade ranks sixth in the nation at his position.

Edge Defender: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Ezeiruaku and Stewart are the only FBS edge defenders with 85.0-plus {FF grades in both pass rushing and run defense. Ezeiruaku’s 26 pressures are tied for the most among Power Four edge defenders, while his 17 run-defense stops are the most in the FBS.

Linebacker: Jay Higgins, Iowa

Higgins' 91.1 PFF overall grade leads all linebackers, while his 93.9 coverage grade is three points higher than anyone else at his position. His two interceptions are tied for the most among Power Four linebackers, and his 36.6 passer rating allowed ranks eighth in the nation.

Linebacker: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

Paul has done everything for Ole Miss’ defense. The Arkansas transfer has at least a 79.0 PFF grade in run defense, coverage and pass rushing this year. No other FBS linebacker even has 76.0 PFF grades in all three areas. His 19 pressures lead all linebackers in college football, while his 11 tackles for loss or no gain are tied for the sixth most.

Cornerback: Jermari Harris, Iowa

After losing Cooper DeJean to the NFL, Iowa has its next lockdown cornerback. Harris leads college football cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade (90.2), buoyed by a 14.1 passer rating allowed into his coverage. He has the same number of plays on the football (10) as catches allowed.

Cornerback: Jahdae Barron, Texas

After playing mostly as a slot cornerback throughout his career, Barron has made the transition to the outside look seamless this year. His 87.3 PFF overall grade leads all FBS cornerbacks with at least 200 snaps. He has surrendered just two first downs into his coverage all year and is allowing just 0.46 yards per coverage snap.

Safety: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

After winning the Nagurski Trophy in 2023, given to the best defensive player in college football, Watts has been even better as a senior. He is the only safety in America with top-15 PFF grades both in coverage and as a run defender. Watts has drastically improved as a tackler while remaining a ball-hawk, already having picked off a pair of passes this year.

Safety: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

The second safety spot could’ve gone to either of the Buckeyes’ stars, as Caleb Downs has enjoyed an excellent start to his sophomore campaign. We’ll give the nod to Ransom, though, as his 88.6 PFF overall grade is the highest among FBS safeties with at least 160 snaps. The senior’s 89.6 PFF run-defense grade ranks second among that same group, and he has also posted a more-than-respectable 80.2 PFF coverage grade.

Superflex: Travis Hunter, Colorado

Normally, our All-American teams have one flex spot on offense and one on defense. We felt it was only fitting to give Hunter the title of “superflex,” as he’s arguably the greatest two-way player in the sport’s history.

Hunter's 84.3 PFF receiving grade is a top-15 mark among wide receivers, and he ranks ninth in receiving yards (587) and tied for 13th in receiving touchdowns (six). Hunter’s 83.1 PFF defensive grade slots him in ninth among FBS cornerbacks, while he is one of only four cornerbacks in the country with 80.0-plus PFF grades in coverage and as a run defender. The top prospect on PFF’s 2025 NFL Draft big board has let up only a 44.0 passer rating into his coverage this year.

Kicker: Alex Raynor, Kentucky

Of all the unblemished FBS kickers this season, Raynor has the most field goal attempts (11). He’s drilled all five of his kicks from 40-plus yards while also converting all 12 of his extra point attempts. One of his four field goals against Georgia was from 55 yards out, a new program record.

Punter: Brett Thorson, Georgia

Thorson’s 90.7 punting grade is the highest in the nation this season. He also paces the FBS with an average hang time of 4.55 seconds, while an incredible 11 of his 18 punts have been downed inside of the 20-yard line. Only one of his punts has been returned, and it went for -4 yards.

Return Specialist: Rayshawn Pleasant, Tulane

Pleasant’s 92.0 return grade is nearly eight points higher than anyone else in the nation. While the cornerback has returned only six kicks, two have gone for touchdowns. In fact, he’s the only player in college football with multiple return touchdowns so far.

Long Snapper: Bryce Robinson, Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State secures a midseason All-American in its first season as an FBS school. Robinson’s 90.3 PFF overall grade is nearly seven points higher than any other long snapper in the nation. He has made just one bad snap on 24 punts, with zero bad snaps on 16 field goal and extra point attempts. Robinson’s three tackles are also tied for the most among long snappers this year.

Special Teamer: Karson Sharar, Iowa

Sharar’s 87.1 special teams grade is the highest among Power Four players with at least 100 special teams snaps. The linebacker has four tackles on special teams and has assisted on tackles on another two plays.