CFL Week 19 Offensive Line Rankings: A fall for the Blue Bombers

• Winnipeg drops one spot: This week was a struggle for the Blue Bombers compared to their recent play, but they remained a positive factor overall.

• Rankings rounding into form as the season closes: Six teams maintained their slot from Week 18's pecking order.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The post-Week 19 rankings lineups include players who played the most at each position. Players highlighted in red are those with a season PFF grade under 60.0.

1. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

LT – Ryan Hunter

LG – Dylan Giffen

C – Peter Nicastro

RG – Anthony Vandal

RT – Dejon Allen

It was a solid week for the Argonauts’ offensive line. This group earned grades of 68.5 overall, 64.9 run-blocking and 80.7 pass-blocking.

Vandal (84.2), Nicastro (82.3) and Hunter (80.2) all had stellar weeks in pass protection against the Blue Bombers. Each finished with a pass-blocking grade above 80.0, and no one allowed a pressure across 25 snaps. All three players finished in the top-six pass protectors of Week 19.

2. Montreal Alouettes (No Change)

LT – Nick Callender

LG – Pier-Olivier Lestage

C – Justin Lawrence

RG – Philippe Gagnon

RT – Josh Donovan

Montreal was the top-graded offensive line of Week 19. The Alouettes group earned grades of 73.8 overall, including 70.6 run-blocking and 77.7 pass-blocking.

Nick Callender (76.6), Pier-Olivier Lestage (70.1) and Josh Donovan (68.9) all finished in the top 10 of run-blockers in Week 19. All of them were critical pillars for this Alouettes group, which earned a 70.6 unit run-blocking grade — its third-best this season.

3. Edmonton Elks (Up 2)

LT – Martez Ivey

LG – David Foucault

C – Mark Korte

RG – Shane Richards

RT – Brett Boyko

This past week was the Elks’ best all-around game of the season. The Elks earned grades of 72.2 overall, 72.1 run-blocking and their best pass-blocking week grade this season, 75.8.

With this stellar week in pass protection from the Elks, their season-long pass-blocking grade has moved above 60.0 and now sits at 61.0. Unfortunately, we will not see this fantastic offensive line in the CFL playoffs this season.

Pass-blocking this week was a unit-wide effort. All starters earned pass-blocking grades above 67.0, but the week's star was David Foucault, who notched a terrific 80.2 pass-blocking grade across 33 snaps.

4. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Down 1)

LT – Stanley Bryant

LG – Liam Dobson

C – Chris Kolankowski

RG – Patrick Neufeld

RT – Eric Lofton

This week was a struggle for the Blue Bombers compared to their recent play, but they remained a positive factor overall. This unit earned grades of 64.3 overall, 62.3 run-blocking and 63.3 pass-blocking. Simply put, Winnipeg cannot maintain its top-three spot due to a mediocre week and a stellar week for the Elks.

Neufeld (81.6), Bryant (75.2) and Lofton (72.1) all recorded excellent pass protection games, finishing with a pass-blocking grade above 72.0 across 41 pass reps.

5. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Down 1)

LT – Brendan Bordner

LG – Brandon Revenberg

C – David Beard

RG – Coulter Woodmansey

RT – Jordan Murray

The Tiger-Cats fell one spot after spending Week 19 on bye.

6. Calgary Stampeders (No Change)

LT – D’Antne Demery

LG – Zack Williams

C – Sean McEwen

RG – Christy Nkanu

RT – Joshua Coker

Calgary had a great week in Week 19. The Stampeders secured grades of 72.8 overall, 64.4 run-blocking and the top pass-blocking mark in the CFL this week with an 85.0 pass-blocking grade. Calgary's unit 85.0 pass-blocking is the fifth-highest graded mark of this CFL season, and yet only its third-best performance of the season.

In what should be no surprise to anyone, Joshua Coker starred this week in pass protection. Coker was the top pass-protector in the CFL in Week 19 with a superb 86.2 pass-blocking grade, surrendering zero pressures allowed across 42 snaps. Along with Coker, Demery (79.2), Williams (78.3) and McEwen (73.7) were excellent in pass protection, finishing with pass-blocking grades above 73.0.

7. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No Change)

LT – Trevor Reid

LG – Zack Fry

C – Logan Ferland

RG – Jacob Brammer

RT – Trevon Tate

The Roughriders’ offensive line had a stellar week in Week 19 as they look to lock up the top spot in the west division. Saskatchewan’s offensive line earned grades of 72.7 overall, 69.0 run-blocking and 77.2 pass-blocking.

Since coming to Saskatchewan in Week 12, Trevon Tate has established himself as a top tackle in the CFL. Tate was the Roughriders' top offensive lineman this week, posting grades of 71.2 overall with splits of 66.6 in run-blocking and 76.1 in pass-blocking.

8. Ottawa Redblacks (No Change)

LT – Jacob Ruby

LG – Drew Desjarlais

C – Eric Starczala

RG – Dontae Bull

RT – Zack Pelehos

The injury bug continues to attack the Redblacks' offensive line. Star right guard Dariusz Bladek left the game against Montreal after only five snaps. The Redblacks' offensive line has been very resilient during this losing streak, with its depth continually being tested.

Despite this, the Redblacks put together a solid performance, earning grades of 68.6 overall, the week’s top run-blocking mark of 73.8 and a 61.8 pass-blocking grade.

Drew Desjarlais remains a star offensive lineman in this league, finishing as this week's top run-blocker. Desjarlais earned a 78.3 run-blocking grade across 15 snaps, finishing with an impact block percentage of 26.7% and a defeated percentage of 0.0%.

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT – Jarell Broxton

LG – Kory Woodruff

C – Michael Couture

RG – Sukh Chungh

RT – Kent Perkins

It was a week to forget for the British Columbia Lions offensive line. This group amassed disappointing grades of 54.2 overall, 41.6 run-blocking and 67.9 pass-blocking.

Despite the chaos around them, Kent Perkins (82.3) and Michael Couture (76.4) had excellent weeks in pass protection, earring grades above 76.0 across 40 snaps.





