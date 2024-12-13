All
NFL
Fantasy
College - current
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

2025 College Football Playoff Preview: Texas Longhorns

2YKGG58 Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) celebrates with teammates after making in interception against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

By Dalton Wasserman

As we gear up for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, we’ll provide an in-depth breakdown of each contender, recapping their journey to this point and highlighting what makes them tick.

From their biggest strengths and glaring weaknesses to the path they’ll need to navigate to claim a national championship, we’ll give you everything you need to know to get ready for this new format.

For more information about these programs and their players, subscribe to PFF+ and dive into the College Football Premium Stats database!

Subscribe to PFF+ today!

Texas Longhorns

Record: 11-2 (SEC runner-up)

First Playoff Opponent: Clemson

Season Summary

Texas came into this season with national championship expectations after falling in the semifinal last season. The Longhorns improved their biggest weakness, pass defense, in the offseason and were poised for a run at the SEC title. Quinn Ewers’ struggles and injuries led to a turbulent season at quarterback, but the Longhorns’ only two losses came at the hands of Georgia, the second of which cost them a chance at a first-round bye.



Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
College Featured Tools
  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NCAA power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • College Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.