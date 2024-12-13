2025 College Football Playoff Preview: Texas Longhorns

As we gear up for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, we’ll provide an in-depth breakdown of each contender, recapping their journey to this point and highlighting what makes them tick.

From their biggest strengths and glaring weaknesses to the path they’ll need to navigate to claim a national championship, we’ll give you everything you need to know to get ready for this new format.

For more information about these programs and their players, subscribe to PFF+ and dive into the College Football Premium Stats database!

Record: 11-2 (SEC runner-up)

First Playoff Opponent: Clemson

Season Summary

Texas came into this season with national championship expectations after falling in the semifinal last season. The Longhorns improved their biggest weakness, pass defense, in the offseason and were poised for a run at the SEC title. Quinn Ewers’ struggles and injuries led to a turbulent season at quarterback, but the Longhorns’ only two losses came at the hands of Georgia, the second of which cost them a chance at a first-round bye.





