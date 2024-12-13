All
2025 College Football Playoff Preview: Tennessee Volunteers

By Dalton Wasserman

As we gear up for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, we’ll provide an in-depth breakdown of each contender, recapping their journey to this point and highlighting what makes them tick.

From their biggest strengths and glaring weaknesses to the path they’ll need to navigate to claim a national championship, we’ll give you everything you need to know to get ready for this new format.

Tennessee Volunteers

Record: 10-2

First Playoff Opponent: Ohio State

Season Summary

After a hot start to their season, the Volunteers had to claw their way back from an upset loss at Arkansas to find their footing in time for a playoff push. A huge win over Alabama set the Vols back on course for SEC title contention before they were knocked off by Georgia. Overall, Tennessee rightfully earned an at-large bid with its outstanding defense and rushing attack.



