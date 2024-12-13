2025 College Football Playoff Preview: Penn State Nittany Lions

As we gear up for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, we’ll provide an in-depth breakdown of each contender, recapping their journey to this point and highlighting what makes them tick.

From their biggest strengths and glaring weaknesses to the path they’ll need to navigate to claim a national championship, we’ll give you everything you need to know to get ready for this new format.

Record: 11-2 (Big Ten runner-up)

First Playoff Opponent: SMU

Season Summary

Penn State cruised through a relatively easy Big Ten schedule aside from a home slip-up against Ohio State. PSU earned a chance to win the Big Ten championship but was thwarted in a high-scoring game against Oregon. Armed with Drew Allar, Tyler Warren and a very good defense, the Nittany Lions have proven how high their floor is. It remains to be seen how many games they can win against the more elite teams in college football.





