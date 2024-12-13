All
2025 College Football Playoff Preview: Penn State Nittany Lions

2YTRJ3T INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 07: Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) runs with the ball after a reception during the Big Ten Championship Game against the Oregon Ducks on December 07, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Dalton Wasserman

As we gear up for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, we’ll provide an in-depth breakdown of each contender, recapping their journey to this point and highlighting what makes them tick.

From their biggest strengths and glaring weaknesses to the path they’ll need to navigate to claim a national championship, we’ll give you everything you need to know to get ready for this new format.

For more information about these programs and their players, subscribe to PFF+ and dive into the College Football Premium Stats database!

Subscribe to PFF+ today!

Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 11-2 (Big Ten runner-up)

First Playoff Opponent: SMU

Season Summary

Penn State cruised through a relatively easy Big Ten schedule aside from a home slip-up against Ohio State. PSU earned a chance to win the Big Ten championship but was thwarted in a high-scoring game against Oregon. Armed with Drew Allar, Tyler Warren and a very good defense, the Nittany Lions have proven how high their floor is. It remains to be seen how many games they can win against the more elite teams in college football.



