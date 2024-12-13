All
2025 College Football Playoff Preview: Boise State Broncos

2T9E03M Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty drops the ball in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Air Force during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

By Dalton Wasserman

As we gear up for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, we’ll provide an in-depth breakdown of each contender, recapping their journey to this point and highlighting what makes them tick.

From their biggest strengths and glaring weaknesses to the path they’ll need to navigate to claim a national championship, we’ll give you everything you need to know to get ready for this new format.

For more information about these programs and their players, subscribe to PFF+ and dive into the College Football Premium Stats database!

Subscribe to PFF+ today!

Boise State Broncos

Record: 12-1 (Mountain West Champions)

First Playoff Opponent: SMU or Penn State

Season Summary

The Broncos entered the season as one of the favorites to make the playoff from the Group of Five. They took care of business along a path that included two wins over UNLV and a last-second loss to Oregon in Week 2. Of course, Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty is the star at running back, but quarterback Maddux Madsen and the team’s defense have improved as the season progressed, making them a viable threat to their playoff opponents.



