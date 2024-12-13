2025 College Football Playoff Preview: Arizona State Sun Devils

As we gear up for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, we’ll provide an in-depth breakdown of each contender, recapping their journey to this point and highlighting what makes them tick.

From their biggest strengths and glaring weaknesses to the path they’ll need to navigate to claim a national championship, we’ll give you everything you need to know to get ready for this new format.

For more information about these programs and their players, subscribe to PFF+ and dive into the College Football Premium Stats database!

Record: 11-2 (Big 12 Champion)

First Playoff Opponent: Texas or Clemson

Season Summary

Perhaps the biggest surprise in college football, head coach Kenny Dillingham led his Sun Devils to a Big 12 title after being picked to finish last in the conference and winning just three games last season. Led by redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt and star running back Cam Skattebo, ASU caught fire down the stretch by winning its final six games, including a blowout victory over Iowa State in the Big 12 title game.

Top five players (min. 300 snaps)