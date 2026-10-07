15 trade candidates ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline

A new home for Marvin Harrison Jr.?: One of the best college receivers in recent memory, Harrison has gotten worse every season for the Cardinals but has immense potential.

Plenty of defensive line talent available: Names like Tuli Tuipulotu, Yaya Diaby and Daron Payne could all be on different organizations after Week 9.

Big names could be on the way out of Tennessee: Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley may both be dealt as the Titans look to shed payroll.

The last calendar year has been wild in the NFL, and trades have spearheaded that. From Micah Parsons getting dealt to the Packers in August to Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams finding homes midseason to Myles Garrett heading out west in June to even Joey Porter Jr. being traded before Week 4, acquisitions have seldom stopped.

As the 2026 trade deadline approaches, that sentiment should continue. After all, 23 of 32 teams are at least .500 or better through the first four games of the season. The next month will be key in determining buyers and sellers, but expect teams to be aggressive in jockeying for players that can make a difference in what look to be close division and playoff races.

Last year’s deadline was jam-packed, featuring the Jets’ sell-off and names like Jaelan Phillips, Jakobi Meyers, Rashid Shaheed and more finding new teams. Which players could be traded before the Nov. 10 buzzer? These 15 players are ones to keep an eye on.

Possible Fits: Chiefs, Giants, Texans, Raiders, 49ers, Packers

The fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison was touted as a borderline generational receiver prospect. However, his career has severely underwhelmed thus far. Harrison’s PFF receiving grade has dipped in each of his first three seasons, including plummeting to a 51.9 mark in 2026 alongside a 16.7% drop rate.

A change of scenery seems likely for the 24-year-old Harrison, and teams around the league would figure to have immense interest. The Giants could seek a more legitimate running mate for Malik Nabers, while Chiefs receivers rank 23rd in receiving grade so far. The Texans also loom given Harrison’s college chemistry with C.J. Stroud at Ohio State, especially if they seek more offensive firepower.

Possible Fits: 49ers, Bears, Cowboys, Ravens

Tuipulotu entered the 2026 season in the last year of his contract, and he’s enjoying a robust walk year thus far. Indeed, his 80.9 overall PFF grade is the 12th-highest among qualified edge defenders. Tuipulotu has taken strides in run defense with a 71.9 grade through four weeks, and his 16.7% pass-rush win rate is in the 83rd percentile as well.

The 0-4 Chargers are rapidly appearing to be sellers at the deadline, and the 24-year-old Tuipulotu looks like the best available edge defender on the market — possibly joined by teammate Khalil Mack. The 49ers need more bodies given injuries to Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, while the Bears and Cowboys both rank 22nd or worse in overall PFF grade at the position. A reunion with Jesse Minter in Baltimore could also be on the table, although the Ravens do have a fair amount of talent there despite some difficult individual beginnings.

Possible Fits: Packers, Seahawks, Broncos, Vikings

After an offseason filled with questions about his role — let alone if he’d remain a Titan — Pollard has started the 2026 campaign in effective fashion. His 73.6 PFF rushing grade ranks 11th out of 30 running backs with at least 44 carries. While Pollard is more below-average in gaining yards after contact or breaking off long runs, he has secured 10 first downs and is yet to fumble.

The Titans look like one of few surefire sellers, and Pollard could finally be on the move in the final year of his contract. Sitting 31st in PFF rushing grade, the Packers need more ammunition as Josh Jacobs’ status remains unclear. Meanwhile, the Seahawks now have to navigate an injury to rookie Jadarian Price, while Denver’s stable of running backs sits just 28th in rushing grade at the position.

Possible Fits: Bears, 49ers, Cowboys, Eagles

Diaby has had issues finding his footing in 2026, producing a 50.6 PFF pass-rush grade and only seven pressures through four games. However, he collected 132 total pressures from 2024-25, reaching a 17.4% pass-rush win rate or better in both seasons.

Long one of the reliable game-wreckers along Tampa Bay’s front, Diaby could be a sneaky trade target as a soon-to-be free agent. If the Buccaneers are willing to listen on pieces, the 27-year-old pass-rusher figures to fetch solid capital in return for a Buccaneers team that looks on the precipice of at least a retooling.

Possible Fits: Steelers, Lions, Bears, Bengals, Bills, Raiders

McCollum enjoyed a tremendous start to the 2024 season, but since then, his production has certainly waned. Over the first four games of 2026, McCollum sports just a 58.3 PFF coverage grade, although his passer rating against (80.4) and forced incompletion rate (13.3%) are both in at least the 60th percentile.

In the first year of a three-year, $48 million extension, McCollum is another defender the Buccaneers could look to shed. The Steelers could reunite McCollum with Jamel Dean after trading away Porter, while the Lions urgently need more talent in their secondary. The Bears and Bengals could also make particular sense given McCollum’s superior man coverage work (69.4 PFF coverage grade) and their higher rates of utilizing the look, although McCollum was actually better in zone in 2024 and 2025. Raiders general manager John Spytek may make some calls to his former organization, too.

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Possible Fits: Giants, Raiders, Packers

Johnston arrived with fanfare in Los Angeles as a first-round pick presenting as a field-stretching deep threat. However, that has largely not come to fruition. Johnston owns a career 65.2 PFF receiving grade and 1.28 yards per route run, including a measly 0.93 this year accompanied by a 22.2% drop rate.

Johnston won’t be a free agent until 2028, but it wouldn’t be surprising whatsoever if the Chargers moved on already, and teams will assuredly be drawn to his alluring size and speed. Given the Harbaugh brothers’ proclivities for swapping players (and personnel), New York could be a landing spot — which would bring Johnston back with former offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Possible Fits: Cowboys, Eagles, Bears, 49ers

A former first-round pick by Arizona, Collins has quietly rounded into a very sound player, if not one of the better run defenders at his position. This season, his 90.6 PFF run-defense grade trails only T.J. Watt and Will Anderson Jr. among edge rushers, and his 9.8% run stop rate is also in the 84th percentile.

Cowboys edge defenders currently own the worst PFF run-defense grade, and Jerry Jones is always wont to add more defensive talent. Meanwhile, Philadelphia sits in 31st in the statistic, and Howie Roseman could still add another run-oriented edge defender even with Jonathan Greenard finally being turned loose.

Possible Fits: 49ers, Bears, Patriots, Raiders

Payne is another player whose tenure in Washington has perhaps lasted longer than anticipated. His lucrative contract extension has not aged well, with Payne sitting below a 63.0 overall PFF grade in four straight years. Despite ineffectiveness rushing the passer, Payne has flashed in the run game this year with a 77th-percentile PFF run-defense grade (62.1).

With the Commanders already 1-3 and owning only 11% playoff odds, the pending free agent Payne could soon wear another uniform. 49ers defensive linemen are dead last in run-defense grade through Week 4, while the Patriots and Bears also rank in the bottom five — making Payne a fit for each.

Possible Fits: Vikings, Packers, Jaguars, Giants, Bears

Sieler consistently ranked among the league’s most underrated defensive players over the last few years, but his play hasn’t been exemplary since 2024. Sieler has been ineffective in the run game this season, with his 30.0 PFF run-defense grade the second-worst among qualified defensive linemen. His pass-rushing metrics are a step up from last year, but they still fall below the league average.

Dolphins brass has been keen on trading older players on large deals, and the 31-year-old Sieler definitely qualifies. Franchises may try to tap into his pass-rush potential, which would leave Minnesota, Green Bay and Jacksonville — all of which rank in the bottom four for PFF pass-rush grade at the position — as possible destinations.

Possible Fits: Giants, Raiders, Packers

Like Pollard, Ridley is another big-name Titan who generally has not lived up to the billing. After an impressive 2024 campaign, Ridley was limited to four games in 2025 and has fallen out of favor in 2026, averaging 0.74 yards per route run while earning just five targets through four games.

The Titans have a young and deep receiver room, which makes the 31-year-old Ridley expendable. Former head coach Brian Callahan could pursue Ridley with the Giants, while the Raiders also need more upside at the position, particularly in light of Jack Bech’s injury.

Possible Fits: Steelers, Lions, Bears, Bengals, Bills

Stephens has become an effective cornerback since joining the Jets last offseason. Since the start of 2025, his 70.2 overall PFF grade ranks 14th out of 40 qualified corners. Stephens has also tightened up his coverage this year, with his 74.4 PFF coverage mark the ninth-highest at the position.

How much the 1-3 Jets will sell is unknown, but general manager Darren Mougey always seems open for business. Given that Stephens is a 2028 free agent and the team drafted D’Angelo Ponds in the second round, a trade may not be that implausible. Pittsburgh and Detroit could have interest given their needs, while Stephens’ 88.7 man coverage grade would be enticing to Chicago and Cincinnati.

Possible Fits: 49ers, Bears, Patriots, Raiders

Robinson joined the Buccaneers on a one-year contract, and he’s been one of the team’s few bright spots thus far. His 89.5 overall PFF grade is actually the highest among defensive linemen with 90 or more snaps, powered by an elite 88.8 PFF run-defense grade. However, Robinson hasn’t been much of a factor against the pass, tallying only four pressures over 60 pass-rushing snaps.

Robinson may not be the flashiest name on this list, but he’s likely to be dealt given his work on the ground, not to mention being a 2027 free agent. The 31-year-old would be a good consolation prize for teams that miss out on Payne.

Possible Fits: Bears, 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys

Although McDonald hasn’t become a bonafide star emblematic of a 15th overall pick, his pass-rushing has been consistently above-average. Since 2023, McDonald’s 75.7 PFF pass-rush grade ties for 30th among 91 qualified edge defenders. McDonald has compiled 124 pressures in his career despite missing much of his rookie campaign and being just four games into 2026.

The Jets seemed to make future investments in the edge rusher position with David Bailey and Joseph Ossai this offseason, while Kingsley Enagbare has also played more than McDonald. The 27-year-old on a one-year deal should draw eyes for teams looking to better pursue the quarterback.

Possible Fits: 49ers, Bears, Cowboys, Eagles

Uche has been nomadic of late, playing for four different teams over the last three years. Although his snap shares have been limited, he’s been efficient as a pass-rusher in multiple stops. That includes with the Dolphins, producing nine pressures over 84 pass-rushing snaps on a 16% pass-rush win rate.

Given that Uche is 28 and on a one-year contract, he likely isn’t in Miami’s long-term plans. That means the former Patriot, Chief and Eagle may add another team to his ledger soon.

Possible Fits: Eagles, Packers, Texans, Saints

Cook began the season as the Steelers’ starting right tackle, securing a 76.4 overall PFF grade and allowing five pressures over 94 pass-blocking snaps. Moreover, he filled in solidly at left tackle to close last season with a 77.4 overall mark. However, he was benched for first-round pick Max Iheanachor prior to Week 3.

Pittsburgh very well may elect to retain Cook after trading Broderick Jones before the year, but teams could offer non-trivial capital for a possible starter at either tackle spot. The Eagles look to hand the reins to rookie Markel Bell following Lane Johnson’s sudden retirement, but Cook could be an upgrade at right tackle. Meanwhile, the Packers, Texans and Saints all rank 26th or worse in overall grade at the position, either due to injury or underperformance.