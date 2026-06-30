15 head-coaching candidates entering the 2026 NFL season

The Rams and Jaguars could be poached soon: Chris Shula, Nate Scheelhaase, Anthony Campanile and Grant Udinski all look like future head coaches.

Another shot for former coaches?: Mike McDaniel, Sean McDermott and Vance Joseph are among the names who could return to their posts in 2027.

Christian Parker continues to ascend: The new Cowboys defensive coordinator already boasts an impressive resume and could parlay that into a job next offseason.

Even in the quietest periods of the NFL calendar, the transaction cycle never stops spinning. That proved true this week after the Lions cut former first-round pick Terrion Arnold as he faces kidnapping and other charges.

That constant churn also applies to head coaches. As the 2025 season proved with Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh, the hourglass is almost always losing sand — no matter a leader’s career resume.

The search for the next Sean McVay or Mike Macdonald is continual, and certain names are already well on the radar going into 2026 and beyond. These 15 assistant and/or former coaches are likely to appear on the short list of head-coaching candidates this coming offseason.

Although Shula was a hot-button candidate in the 2026 hiring cycle, he never seemed like a true finalist for any gig. That should change in a big way this year.

Under Shula’s leadership, the Rams’ defense improved to 10th in EPA per play and eighth in scoring drive rate last season. That included breakout performances from unsung players like Byron Young, Kam Kinchens, Kam Curl and Nate Landman — all of whom turned around a unit that went from 15th to first in overall PFF grade.

Los Angeles’ personnel is significantly better for Shula in 2026 after loading up with Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason. If the Rams maintain or improve upon their prior performance, the 40-year-old figures to be the top first-time coaching option.

Nate Scheelhaase, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator

The Rams enter 2026 as Super Bowl favorites in part because of an unmatched roster, but also due to their elite coordination on both sides of the ball. Like Shula, Scheelhaase was regularly connected to several organizations but instead returned to work under McVay.

The former Illinois quarterback has become a fast riser in the league, and his preparation has fostered the sport’s best and most creative offense. In two years with the Rams, Scheelhaase has powered a group that ranks top-five in EPA per play, success rate, average yards per play and touchdown drive rate.

With reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, a vaunted skill-position room and a quality offensive line back in order, Scheelhaase should continue to make waves — now as McVay’s offensive coordinator. From Matt LaFleur to Zac Taylor and more, that position has arguably become the NFL’s ripest plant for picking new coaches.

Anthony Campanile, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator

The Jaguars’ defense still feels underappreciated from last season, but its success was largely fueled by adding Campanile as defensive coordinator.

The former Packers linebacker coach elevated Jacksonville to sixth in EPA per play and fourth in success rate. Part of the key was a stunt-heavy approach, as the team ranked fifth at 34.1%. The Jaguars’ coverage was also among the league’s best, compiling the sixth-highest grade thanks to Devin Lloyd and surges from Montaric Brown as well as Jourdan Lewis.

Campanile may have lost his centerpiece Lloyd this offseason, but he brings back the foundation of a defense that projects as a stingy one yet again. This time around, he should land far more second interviews after only doing so with the Cardinals.

Adams can fly under the radar among the abundant star power in Dallas, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Yet his track record has only continued to solidify him as a rising stud.

The former Cardinals offensive line coach helped propel the Cowboys’ run game to new heights in 2025. Indeed, the team placed in the top 10 in rushing EPA per play and success rate after sitting 20th or worse in both metrics the year before. Adams’ inside zone- and counter-heavy scheme worked wonders with Javonte Williams, who earned a career-high 81.7 PFF rushing grade.

Dallas has all of the ingredients to repeat its elite offensive efficiency in 2026. A better finish for the team would only attract more eyes on the 43-year-old Adams, who’s also coached extensively in the college ranks.

Grant Udinski, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator

Scheelhaase is the most direct corollary to becoming The next McVay, but Udinski is building a pretty good case on his own.

Over the last two campaigns, Udinski has learned under two of the league’s best offensive masterminds in Liam Coen and Kevin O’Connell. In tandem with Coen, Udinski brought out a career-best 83.7 overall PFF grade in Trevor Lawrence and saw Jacksonville go from 25th to sixth in touchdown drive rate.

It’s true that Udinski has never technically called plays, but that doesn’t seem like enough to slow his roll as a coaching option. The 30-year-old fits the mold of the next wunderkind worth taking a chance, especially for franchises seeking an offensive boost.

Spagnuolo’s name has repeatedly been in contention for a head-coaching job, but it hasn’t materialized despite his legendary run in Kansas City. Nevertheless, he continues to lurk.

Although Spagnuolo’s seven-year tenure with the Chiefs has produced some subpar units, he’s guided the team to three straight top-14 finishes in success rate despite experiencing personnel change. Spagnuolo’s knack for developing hidden talent is his best weapon, as reflected in players such as Justin Reid, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, Leo Chenal and many more.

Spagnuolo’s coaching and unexpected blitz calls have played a direct role in the Chiefs winning three Super Bowls since 2019. The question is whether he’d want another shot in the main armchair at 66 years old, plus given his career 11-42 head-coaching record. Nevertheless, he drew interest from the Titans and Jets this offseason, and his name will always be a venerated one.

Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator

Considering what the Broncos have accomplished in recent seasons — especially on defense — it’s pretty remarkable that Joseph is still the team’s defensive coordinator.

Since Joseph returned to Denver in 2023, the Broncos have undoubtedly been one of the league’s foremost defenses.

Denver Broncos defensive ranks, 2023-25 Metric Rank EPA/play 4th Success rate 3rd Yards/play 7th Scoring drive rate 9th Touchdown drive rate 3rd Drive punt rate 4th

Watching Joseph’s defenses reveals a fundamentally sound and well-coached team on that side of the ball. Joseph has maximized the talent of unsuspecting players like Ja’Quan McMillian, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Alex Singleton and many more, offering an incredibly deep stable of defensive linemen with capable coverage players. Over the last two seasons, the Broncos have surrendered just 257 explosive plays, the third-fewest in the NFL.

Joseph’s 11-21 tenure as Broncos head coach may linger in executives’ minds. But whether in Arizona or Denver, almost all he’s done since is punch above his weight as a defensive coach. That should merit another head-coaching try.

McDaniel swiftly went from the NFL’s best up-and-coming coordinator to a disappointing head coach. Now, he finds himself back in the first loop of the cycle.

McDaniel’s final two seasons in Miami didn’t match his initial two, as he went 15-19 while leading the 26th-ranked offense in EPA per play. Ultimately, his inability to overcome playoff struggles and work with backup quarterbacks proved fatal. Yet what shouldn’t be forgotten is the work he did with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle from 2022-23, spearheading one of the sport’s fastest and most explosive offenses.

Now in Los Angeles, McDaniel has a perfect redemption opportunity while coaching Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton and a much-improved offensive line. If his creative, quick-paced system can give the Chargers the lift they’ve been seeking, he’ll be right back on the head-coaching doorstep.

Davis Webb, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator

Webb’s name has continued to populate around head-coaching openings in recent years. This coming offseason is when it could finally come to fruition.

The former quarterback has worked as Sean Payton’s right-hand man over the last three seasons, absorbing knowledge from one of the sport’s most respected visionaries. While Denver’s offense has been fairly mediocre in that span — placing 19th in EPA per play and 20th in success rate — Webb has been instrumental in developing Bo Nix, who’s produced two 77.1-plus-graded campaigns. He also occupied the same room as Josh Allen in Buffalo as his backup from 2019-21.

This offseason, Webb received the play-calling reins from Payton in an effort to lure him back to Denver — and away from division rival Las Vegas. With the Broncos keeping the league’s highest-graded offensive line intact and adding Waddle, the 31-year-old may see his star grow further.

Matt Burke, Houston Texans defensive coordinator

Like other names on this list, Burke has had a front-row seat to one of the NFL’s premier play-callers on any given unit. It just might manifest his own turn in short order.

Burke has been DeMeco Ryans’ defensive coordinator since he landed in Houston in 2023, and the results have been otherworldly. Houston ranks second in EPA per play and success rate in that span while developing stars all over the field like Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre.

Boasting an Ivy League pedigree and having worked his way up from an administrative assistant with the Titans in 2004, Burke checks plenty of boxes for a first-time head coach. A franchise could pluck him away from Ryans and the Texans in no time in an effort to try to replicate that success.

Sean McDermott, former Buffalo Bills head coach

McDermott was similar to Tomlin and Harbaugh in that his long-standing success wasn’t enough to retain his job. In January, McDermott was fired by the Bills after nine seasons in which he went 98-50 with eight playoff appearances.

One of McDermott’s Achilles heels included defense, ironically his coaching background. While Buffalo netted four top-10 finishes in EPA per play during McDermott’s tenure, its unreliable secondary and inconsistent pass-rush often proved insurmountable in the playoffs. The fact that McDermott only reached two AFC title games and never made it to the Super Bowl spurred the Bills to go in a different direction.

While McDermott’s time may have run its course in Buffalo, his stability is something that will still be highly sought after in 2027. After all, pairing an elite quarterback with an accomplished leader is something few can claim, and the Bills owned that for over five years.

Like his counterparts on this list, Weaver has been heavily in the mix for jobs over the last few cycles. He should get another crack at being hired in 2027.

Weaver oversaw a strong 2024 Dolphins defense that placed seventh in EPA per play and 11th in success rate behind driving forces like Jalen Ramsey, Chop Robinson and Calais Campbell. However, personnel turnover as well as individual regression saw Miami slide to 25th in EPA per play last season, though Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jordyn Brooks and Rasul Douglas all earned at least a 72.5 overall PFF grade.

Touted for his leadership and charisma, Weaver should benefit immensely working under new head coach Jesse Minter. If Baltimore’s talented defense can take a step in 2026, it’ll be a major boon to his chances of landing a job one year later.

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Christian Parker, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator

Is it presumptuous to say Parker could be a head coach as early as 2027? Potentially, but his career arc doesn’t make it outright implausible.

Parker will get his first opportunity as a defensive coordinator with the Cowboys this season, looking to rebuild a group that ranked dead last in EPA per play and which surrendered the fifth-most explosive plays. What makes Parker highly appealing is his secondary background in Philadelphia and Denver, molding elite defensive backs like Pat Surtain II, Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell and McMillian.

It seems like a when, not if situation for Parker as a head coach, so long as he wants that. If Dallas’ defense inches closer to top-10 territory this season, the 34-year-old may already cash in.

Staley’s stock fell fairly precipitously after his first head-coaching job. However, he could climb the mountain again sooner than expected.

After being fired by the Chargers in 2023 following a 24-24 record and working as an assistant for the 49ers the following season, Staley landed with New Orleans last year. He turned a rather unsuspecting defense into a terrific one, helping the Saints give up the fifth-fewest explosive plays and finish ninth in EPA per play. Although the team’s pass rush was somewhat underwhelming, New Orleans ranked in the top 13 in both PFF coverage and run-defense grade.

Staley will have to navigate losing starters like Demario Davis and Alontae Taylor this offseason. But if he can continue to coach a disciplined defense yet again — and if the Saints can make more noise — he could garner another shot as a head coach.

A number of candidates could’ve occupied this final slot, but Kuhr deserves a specific shoutout for navigating a difficult first year in New England with aplomb.

After defensive coordinator Terrell Williams stepped away while battling cancer, Kuhr assumed play-calling duties in Week 2. From that point onward, New England placed third in EPA per play and seventh in average yards per play allowed. Not only did Kuhr help integrate new faces like Milton Williams, Carlton Davis III and Robert Spillane, but he also cultivated unknown standouts such as Jaylinn Hawkins, Khyiris Tonga and Craig Woodson.

Kuhr’s defense was especially suffocating in the postseason, permitting only three touchdowns on 49 drives courtesy of a staggering 50.3% pressure rate and a 43.5% blitz rate. If New England can sustain that kind of dominant defense in 2026 with some new faces — and improve its defensive line play — then the 38-year-old Kuhr might be poised for a leap.