- The 49ers‘ defense has tightened up multiple departments: Superior play from interior defenders, safeties and linebackers has San Francisco as the most-improved overall unit in 2026.
- Rams cornerbacks have met the hype: Trent McDuffie ties for the positional lead in overall PFF grade, while Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes have offered key depth.
- The Patriots have found multiple effective pass-rushing edge defenders: Gabe Jacas, Dre'Mont Jones and Elijah Ponder have each generated 26-plus pressures.
Offer valid for new subscribers on annual plans only
With over half of the 2026 NFL season complete, data is starting to stockpile and paint a representative picture of how both teams and players have performed. While outside factors like player health and individual performance can affect holistic team results, we are also seeing effects manifesting from deliberate offseason transactions.
Although moves in the spring and summer are often scrutinized right away, now is closer to the ideal time to evaluate whether or not such aggressive transactions have worked as intended. While some teams’ grand plans have fallen flat this year, others’ have culminated in tangible results — helping either lay years-long foundations or reach the cusp of playoff contention.
As we enter Week 11, we’ll be assessing the NFL’s most-improved position groups on both sides of the ball based on year-to-year growth in overall PFF grade. After focusing on offense yesterday, let’s turn our attention to defense.
Interior defender: San Francisco 49ers (+19.8)
There were multiple liabilities within San Francisco’s below-average defense last season, with the middle of its defensive line a particularly big problem. In 2026, the arrow has pointed upward.
Offseason acquisition Osa Odighizuwa has proven to be a difference-maker, racking up a team-high 27 pressures — already 11 more than any 49ers interior defender had in 2025 — on an 11.3% pass-rush win rate. On top of that, rookie Gracen Halton impressed with a 64.3 overall PFF grade, 10 pressures and nine stops over eight games before suffering a season-ending leg injury. Getting back familiar face DeForest Buckner only amplifies the upside of the unit as well.
Intriguingly, San Francisco’s interior defenders only place 27th in overall PFF grade this season — but given that they sat dead last by almost 10 full points last year, that explains that significant leap. Next up in this category were the Bengals (+15.7) with Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen, plus the Commanders (+13.2) and Cardinals (+12.8).
Edge defender: New England Patriots (+16.7)
Although the Patriots reached Super Bowl 60 on the heels of a stingy defense, their pass rush — specifically their edge rushers — were mostly subpar. While the broader season has been troublesome, New England has actually found multiple contributors at the position.
Rookie Gabe Jacas has played like a multi-year veteran, producing 28 pressures on a 77.3 PFF pass-rush grade that slots 12th among qualifiers. Also, second-year undrafted free agent Elijah Ponder has made a name for himself with 32 pressures and nine sacks. Even free agent Dre’Mont Jones has played up to his contract with a team-high 18.0% pass-rush win rate.
Although their 2026 now looks fairly bleak, the Patriots have skyrocketed from 23rd to third overall PFF grade at edge defender courtesy of a new-look group. Other teams in the mix for this spot were the Jets (+11.9) with second overall pick David Bailey, the Buccaneers (+9.5) and the Bengals (+8.8).
Linebacker: Carolina Panthers (+25.8)
The Panthers revamped their entire linebacker corps this offseason, relying on three veteran free agents. The preliminary results paint that in a very positive light.
The headliner move Carolina made was adding Devin Lloyd from the Jaguars, but his 68.2 overall PFF grade only sits 21st among qualifiers. Although that still represents an upgrade from what the Panthers had before, fellow newcomer Tyrel Dodson actually leads the group with a 79.2 overall mark, albeit on 187 snaps — flashing in both coverage and run defense. Even 30-year-old Bobby Okereke has shined with a 70.7 PFF coverage grade and 6.1% missed tackle rate.
Those three fresh faces have been far better than the trio of Christian Rozeboom, Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherelus, empowering the Panthers to move from 29th to seventh in overall grade at linebacker. The Steelers (+20.6), Bengals (+20.5) and 49ers (+18.4) were also within range.
Cornerback: Los Angeles Rams (+28.9)
The Rams made two significant splashes at cornerback this offseason, transforming one of the team’s few weak points into the clear-cut best room in the league.
Trade piece Trent McDuffie has already been well worth his cost of acquisition and extension, earning a 90.6 overall PFF grade that ties for the positional lead. Prior to a season-ending shoulder injury, fellow former Chief Jaylen Watson also excelled with 80.0-plus marks in both coverage and run defense. Even the depth of Los Angeles’ room has dazzled, including Josh Wallace’s 72.3 PFF coverage grade and a 90.2 overall grade from Emmanuel Forbes across 213 snaps.
Rams corners have gone from 17th to first in overall grade this season, leading the way by 13.3 grading points. Los Angeles represents the most-improved corner room by a major gap, with the Browns (+18.3) and Commanders (+16.8) in a distant second and third, respectively.
Safety: San Francisco 49ers (+23.3)
Unlike along their defensive line, the 49ers have mostly trotted out the same handful of players at safety. The key distinction is individual growth.
Hard-hitting third-year safety Malik Mustapha has made the leap in 2026, with his 80.4 overall PFF grade the sixth-best at the position. Next to him, second-year Marques Sigle has taken strides as a downhill player with an 82.4 PFF run-defense grade and a 6.5% missed tackle rate, the 10th-lowest among safeties with at least 300 snaps. Further, Ji’Ayir Brown has produced a 68.7 overall grade, his best since his rookie season.
San Francisco’s safeties were among the league’s most subpar in 2025, finishing 29th in overall grade — a figure which has bumped all the way to fourth this season. The Packers (+16.0) also reflect improvement with an All-Pro-caliber duo in Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney, while the Jets (+14.6) and Giants (+13.1) can’t be dismissed either.
Overall Defense: San Francisco 49ers (+16.4)
In light of the fact that San Francisco is mentioned here twice, it’s only right that they secure the honor of most-improved defense overall.
Under new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, the 49ers have vaulted to 11th in EPA per play and third in average yards per play. A defining trait has been limiting explosive plays, with San Francisco’s 8.9% explosive play rate trailing only the Seahawks. The returns of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw — two of the eight-highest-graded linebackers in 2026 — as well as Nick Bosa (74.7), plus better play from Renardo Green (71.1), have fomented the unit’s cumulative development.
San Francisco’s high-octane offense innately draws most attention, but its defense is a major reason the team looks like the Super Bowl frontrunner entering Week 11. Their cumulative work in bolstering a rough 2025 exceeds the marks set by the Commanders (+11.8), Bengals (+10.7) and Buccaneers (+10.0).