The 49ers‘ defense has tightened up multiple departments: Superior play from interior defenders, safeties and linebackers has San Francisco as the most-improved overall unit in 2026.

Rams cornerbacks have met the hype: Trent McDuffie ties for the positional lead in overall PFF grade, while Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes have offered key depth.

The Patriots have found multiple effective pass-rushing edge defenders: Gabe Jacas, Dre'Mont Jones and Elijah Ponder have each generated 26-plus pressures.

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With over half of the 2026 NFL season complete, data is starting to stockpile and paint a representative picture of how both teams and players have performed. While outside factors like player health and individual performance can affect holistic team results, we are also seeing effects manifesting from deliberate offseason transactions.

Although moves in the spring and summer are often scrutinized right away, now is closer to the ideal time to evaluate whether or not such aggressive transactions have worked as intended. While some teams’ grand plans have fallen flat this year, others’ have culminated in tangible results — helping either lay years-long foundations or reach the cusp of playoff contention.

As we enter Week 11, we’ll be assessing the NFL’s most-improved position groups on both sides of the ball based on year-to-year growth in overall PFF grade. After focusing on offense yesterday, let’s turn our attention to defense.

There were multiple liabilities within San Francisco’s below-average defense last season, with the middle of its defensive line a particularly big problem. In 2026, the arrow has pointed upward.

Offseason acquisition Osa Odighizuwa has proven to be a difference-maker, racking up a team-high 27 pressures — already 11 more than any 49ers interior defender had in 2025 — on an 11.3% pass-rush win rate. On top of that, rookie Gracen Halton impressed with a 64.3 overall PFF grade, 10 pressures and nine stops over eight games before suffering a season-ending leg injury. Getting back familiar face DeForest Buckner only amplifies the upside of the unit as well.

Intriguingly, San Francisco’s interior defenders only place 27th in overall PFF grade this season — but given that they sat dead last by almost 10 full points last year, that explains that significant leap. Next up in this category were the Bengals (+15.7) with Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen, plus the Commanders (+13.2) and Cardinals (+12.8).

Although the Patriots reached Super Bowl 60 on the heels of a stingy defense, their pass rush — specifically their edge rushers — were mostly subpar. While the broader season has been troublesome, New England has actually found multiple contributors at the position.

Rookie Gabe Jacas has played like a multi-year veteran, producing 28 pressures on a 77.3 PFF pass-rush grade that slots 12th among qualifiers. Also, second-year undrafted free agent Elijah Ponder has made a name for himself with 32 pressures and nine sacks. Even free agent Dre’Mont Jones has played up to his contract with a team-high 18.0% pass-rush win rate.

Although their 2026 now looks fairly bleak, the Patriots have skyrocketed from 23rd to third overall PFF grade at edge defender courtesy of a new-look group. Other teams in the mix for this spot were the Jets (+11.9) with second overall pick David Bailey, the Buccaneers (+9.5) and the Bengals (+8.8).

The Panthers revamped their entire linebacker corps this offseason, relying on three veteran free agents. The preliminary results paint that in a very positive light.

The headliner move Carolina made was adding Devin Lloyd from the Jaguars, but his 68.2 overall PFF grade only sits 21st among qualifiers. Although that still represents an upgrade from what the Panthers had before, fellow newcomer Tyrel Dodson actually leads the group with a 79.2 overall mark, albeit on 187 snaps — flashing in both coverage and run defense. Even 30-year-old Bobby Okereke has shined with a 70.7 PFF coverage grade and 6.1% missed tackle rate.

Those three fresh faces have been far better than the trio of Christian Rozeboom, Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherelus, empowering the Panthers to move from 29th to seventh in overall grade at linebacker. The Steelers (+20.6), Bengals (+20.5) and 49ers (+18.4) were also within range.

The Rams made two significant splashes at cornerback this offseason, transforming one of the team’s few weak points into the clear-cut best room in the league.

Trade piece Trent McDuffie has already been well worth his cost of acquisition and extension, earning a 90.6 overall PFF grade that ties for the positional lead. Prior to a season-ending shoulder injury, fellow former Chief Jaylen Watson also excelled with 80.0-plus marks in both coverage and run defense. Even the depth of Los Angeles’ room has dazzled, including Josh Wallace’s 72.3 PFF coverage grade and a 90.2 overall grade from Emmanuel Forbes across 213 snaps.

Rams corners have gone from 17th to first in overall grade this season, leading the way by 13.3 grading points. Los Angeles represents the most-improved corner room by a major gap, with the Browns (+18.3) and Commanders (+16.8) in a distant second and third, respectively.

0.0% 10.0% 20.0% Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 Snaps / Reception · Coverage AVG AVG Ward Parrish Delane Dean Williams Reed Hunter Walley Robertson Witherspoon Rodgers Murphy Jr. Nixon Campbell Douglas Green Humphrey Henderson Moss Scott Thomas Johnson Mitchell Hart Cisse McCollum Turner II Still Ward Stephens McMillian Newsome II Stingley Jr. Phillips Banks McCreary Lassiter Wiggins Harris McKinstry Gardner Burke Jones Lewis Lee III Surtain II Stout Johnson Flott Riley Hill Jobe Igbinosun Lenoir Gonzalez Harden Woolen Muhammad Benford Hughes Samuel Jr. Marshall Jr. Brents Stokes Stevenson Johnson Barron Masses Jones Bland Melton Williams Terrell Hairston Taylor McDuffie Watson Wallace The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Denzel Ward CB · CLV Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.8% 14th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 17.1 7th / 78 Trent McDuffie CB · LA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.2% 16th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 15.7 11th / 78 Jacob Parrish CB · TB Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.0% 12th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 10.7 46th / 78 Mansoor Delane CB · KC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 23.1% 2nd / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 12.3 29th / 78 Jamel Dean CB · PIT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.6% 27th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 8.9 67th / 78 Jaylen Watson CB · LA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.7% 5th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 13.3 20th / 78 Nohl Williams CB · KC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.3% 17th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 18.4 2nd / 78 D.J. Reed CB · DET Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.6% 15th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 16.1 8th / 78 Jaylen Watson CB · LA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.7% 5th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 13.3 20th / 78 Justin Walley CB · IND Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.8% 48th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 7.3 76th / 78 Amik Robertson CB · WAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.9% 8th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 11.2 39th / 78 Devon Witherspoon CB · SEA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 2.1% 77th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 9.6 58th / 78 Isaiah Rodgers CB · MIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.4% 52nd / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 18.0 4th / 78 Josh Wallace CB · LA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.8% 35th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 12.5 28th / 78 Byron Murphy Jr. CB · MIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.1% 59th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 10.2 50th / 78 Keisean Nixon CB · GB Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.8% 54th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 10.0 53rd / 78 Tyson Campbell CB · CLV Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.2% 34th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 13.9 17th / 78 Rasul Douglas CB · WAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 45th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 10.8 44th / 78 Renardo Green CB · SF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.5% 51st / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 10.1 51st / 78 Marlon Humphrey CB · BLT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.6% 9th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 10.8 44th / 78 CJ Henderson CB · ATL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.4% 10th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 9.8 55th / 78 Riley Moss CB · DEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.6% 19th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 17.3 5th / 78 Keionte Scott CB · TB Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.3% 70th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 7.2 77th / 78 Azareye'h Thomas CB · NYJ Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.5% 38th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 9.7 57th / 78 Chris Johnson CB · MIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.7% 64th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 13.1 22nd / 78 Quinyon Mitchell CB · PHI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.0% 32nd / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 10.9 43rd / 78 Cam Hart CB · LAC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.7% 49th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 12.7 24th / 78 Brandon Cisse CB · GB Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.2% 40th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 14.3 15th / 78 Zyon McCollum CB · TB Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.7% 62nd / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 16.0 10th / 78 DJ Turner II CB · CIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.7% 25th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 15.1 12th / 78 Tarheeb Still CB · LAC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.2% 40th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 9.4 61st / 78 Charvarius Ward CB · IND Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 21.6% 4th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 19.1 1st / 78 Brandon Stephens CB · NYJ Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 29th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 12.2 30th / 78 Ja'Quan McMillian CB · DEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.3% 53rd / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 9.4 61st / 78 Greg Newsome II CB · NYG Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.2% 21st / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 14.7 13th / 78 Derek Stingley Jr. CB · HST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.8% 35th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 16.1 8th / 78 Dru Phillips CB · NYG Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.1% 66th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 13.4 19th / 78 Deonte Banks CB · NYG Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 23.1% 2nd / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 13.2 21st / 78 Roger McCreary CB · DET Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.7% 37th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 9.3 63rd / 78 Kamari Lassiter CB · HST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.5% 20th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 9.2 64th / 78 Nate Wiggins CB · BLT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.4% 43rd / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 13.5 18th / 78 Marcus Harris CB · TEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 3.6% 74th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 7.8 72nd / 78 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB · NO Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.3% 17th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 11.8 34th / 78 Sauce Gardner CB · IND Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.9% 1st / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 18.3 3rd / 78 Denzel Burke CB · ARZ Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.9% 13th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 11.6 35th / 78 Marcus Jones CB · NE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.6% 47th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 9.2 64th / 78 Jourdan Lewis CB · JAX Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.7% 67th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 8.7 68th / 78 Will Lee III CB · CAR Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 29th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 7.7 73rd / 78 Pat Surtain II CB · DEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.0% 42nd / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 17.3 5th / 78 Upton Stout CB · SF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.7% 67th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 7.5 75th / 78 Taron Johnson CB · LV Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 3.6% 74th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 14.1 16th / 78 Cor'Dale Flott CB · TEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.6% 56th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 13.0 23rd / 78 Quincy Riley CB · NO Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.2% 21st / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 11.0 41st / 78 Dax Hill CB · CIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 63rd / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 12.6 25th / 78 Josh Jobe CB · SEA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.2% 71st / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 11.0 41st / 78 Davison Igbinosun CB · BUF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.0% 6th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 11.6 35th / 78 Deommodore Lenoir CB · SF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.8% 61st / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 9.9 54th / 78 Christian Gonzalez CB · NE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.4% 43rd / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 9.6 58th / 78 Myles Harden CB · CLV Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.5% 33rd / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 7.9 71st / 78 Tariq Woolen CB · PHI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.9% 24th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 12.1 32nd / 78 Malik Muhammad CB · CHI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.7% 64th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 10.4 48th / 78 Christian Benford CB · BUF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 29th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 10.4 48th / 78 Mike Hughes CB · ATL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.7% 55th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 8.3 69th / 78 Asante Samuel Jr. CB · PIT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 19.1% 7th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 12.6 25th / 78 Jason Marshall Jr. CB · MIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.2% 71st / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 11.2 39th / 78 JuJu Brents CB · MIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.3% 57th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 11.6 35th / 78 Eric Stokes CB · LV Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.0% 60th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 10.6 47th / 78 Tyrique Stevenson CB · CHI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.5% 38th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 9.2 64th / 78 Jaylon Johnson CB · CHI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.4% 69th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 12.0 33rd / 78 Jahdae Barron CB · DEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 2.9% 76th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 8.2 70th / 78 Hezekiah Masses CB · LV Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.7% 49th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 10.1 51st / 78 Jarrian Jones CB · JAX Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.5% 28th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 7.6 74th / 78 DaRon Bland CB · DAL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 45th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 9.8 55th / 78 Max Melton CB · ARZ Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.2% 11th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 9.5 60th / 78 Joshua Williams CB · TEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.3% 57th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 11.3 38th / 78 A.J. Terrell CB · ATL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.0% 23rd / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 12.2 30th / 78 Maxwell Hairston CB · BUF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 3.8% 73rd / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 14.7 13th / 78 Alontae Taylor CB · TEN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 78th / 78 Snaps / Reception · Coverage 6.6 78th / 78

Unlike along their defensive line, the 49ers have mostly trotted out the same handful of players at safety. The key distinction is individual growth.

Hard-hitting third-year safety Malik Mustapha has made the leap in 2026, with his 80.4 overall PFF grade the sixth-best at the position. Next to him, second-year Marques Sigle has taken strides as a downhill player with an 82.4 PFF run-defense grade and a 6.5% missed tackle rate, the 10th-lowest among safeties with at least 300 snaps. Further, Ji’Ayir Brown has produced a 68.7 overall grade, his best since his rookie season.

San Francisco’s safeties were among the league’s most subpar in 2025, finishing 29th in overall grade — a figure which has bumped all the way to fourth this season. The Packers (+16.0) also reflect improvement with an All-Pro-caliber duo in Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney, while the Jets (+14.6) and Giants (+13.1) can’t be dismissed either.

In light of the fact that San Francisco is mentioned here twice, it’s only right that they secure the honor of most-improved defense overall.

Under new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, the 49ers have vaulted to 11th in EPA per play and third in average yards per play. A defining trait has been limiting explosive plays, with San Francisco’s 8.9% explosive play rate trailing only the Seahawks. The returns of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw — two of the eight-highest-graded linebackers in 2026 — as well as Nick Bosa (74.7), plus better play from Renardo Green (71.1), have fomented the unit’s cumulative development.

San Francisco’s high-octane offense innately draws most attention, but its defense is a major reason the team looks like the Super Bowl frontrunner entering Week 11. Their cumulative work in bolstering a rough 2025 exceeds the marks set by the Commanders (+11.8), Bengals (+10.7) and Buccaneers (+10.0).