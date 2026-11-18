Chiefs running backs have shined: Kenneth Walker III leads all running backs in overall PFF grade, while rookie Emmett Johnson has complemented with stellar receiving.

The Bengals have turned things up a notch: Cincinnati's receivers have moved from sixth to first in overall PFF grade, prompting the league's most-improved offense as a whole.

Instant impact for the Browns: Spencer Fano and Tytus Howard have enabled Cleveland tackles to rise 16 spots in overall PFF grade.

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With over half of the 2026 NFL season complete, data is starting to stockpile and paint a representative picture of how both teams and players have performed. Amid unsung players turning heads and others disappointing, we are also seeing the manifestation of organizations’ offseason transactions play out in real time.

Although moves in the spring and summer are often scrutinized right away, now is closer to the ideal time to evaluate whether or not such aggressive transactions have worked as intended. While some teams’ grand plans have fallen flat this year, others’ have culminated in tangible results — helping either lay years-long foundations or reach the cusp of playoff contention.

As the calendar flips to Week 11, we’ll assess the NFL’s most-improved position groups on both sides of the ball based on year-to-year growth in overall PFF grade. Let’s start with offense.

When the Jets acquired Geno Smith from the Raiders, the move initially seemed like a patchwork fix for a team with low odds of contending in 2026. Instead, it’s looked like a shrewd one that could extend into 2027.

Smith has played to an 80.8 PFF passing grade this season, the fifth-best mark among qualified quarterbacks and a notable rebound from his 58.2 mark a year ago. The veteran has taken much better care of the football, dropping his turnover-worthy play rate from 4.1% to 2.0% while simultaneously sitting fifth with a 5.1% big-time throw mark.

Altogether, the 36-year-old Smith has proven a significant upgrade over the trio of Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook, none of whom exceeded a 67.3 overall grade in 2025. Believe it or not, New York has risen from 30th to 11th in overall grade by its passers this year despite a 2-8 record. Other teams nearing the top of this list include the Texans (+18.9), Titans (+18.5) and Raiders (+16.8), the former two of whom have seen better play from their touted young passers.

The Chiefs signing Kenneth Walker III received great fanfare, and he’s arguably surpassed the hype. In his first season in Kansas City, the Super Bowl 60 MVP has played like an Offensive Player of the Year candidate by leading all running backs with a 91.7 overall PFF grade and 0.16 Wins Above Replacement. Unsurprisingly, Walker’s 90.2 PFF rushing grade, 51 missed tackles forced and 24 explosive runs are top-three marks at the position.

In addition to Walker, rookie Emmett Johnson has been a revelation. The fifth-round pick has compiled a 72.4 overall PFF grade over 191 total snaps, anchored by his stellar 84.4 PFF receiving grade and 158.3 passer rating when targeted.

Walker and Johnson have proven to be diametrically better than the tandem of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt last season, who lacked explosives and consistent production on the ground — lifting the Chiefs from 27th to first in grading at the position. Other teams who were close were the Panthers (+16.1) and Jaguars (+14.8).

Wide Receiver: Cincinnati Bengals (+12.1)

It’s tough for an elite unit to find ways to improve, but that’s exactly what the Bengals’ talented receiving corps has done in 2026.

Tee Higgins has been the biggest storyline within the team’s corps. His 92.1 overall PFF grade and 2.58 yards per route run are not only career highs, but also sit in the top 10 for qualified receivers. Naturally, All-Pro Ja’Marr Chase has also been outstanding with a 91.2 PFF receiving mark, 2.79 yards per route run and 42 first downs gained.

In terms of secondary contribution, the Bengals have also experienced better play from supporting members. For instance, Mitchell Tinsley and Dohnte Meyers have each secured at least a 64.5 PFF receiving grade, while no supplementary Cincinnati wideout was above a 56.7 in 2025. Those jumps have seen Cincinnati move from sixth to first in overall PFF grade among receiver rooms, a leap exceeding the Jets (+11.6) and Browns (+10.2).

5.0% 10.0% Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.0% 2.0% 3.0% 4.0% 5.0% Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Smith-Njigba Nacua Lamb Collins Washington Olave London Flowers St. Brown Burden III Jefferson Watson Wilson Pickens Wilson McMillan Nabers Golden Shakir Allen Douglas Meyers Hutchinson Diggs Downs Washington Coleman Williams Raymond Odunze Douglas Boston Wicks Boutte Vele Coker Concepcion Waddle Williams Bateman Tate Tucker Harris Flournoy Addison Fields Godwin Dotson Robinson Egbuka Kupp Ayomanor Worthy Sutton Metcalf TeSlaa Treadwell Jeudy Bernard Bourne Lemon Hurst Cooper Bell Mooney Johnston Nailor Williams Lance Higgins Chase The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR · SEA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.4% 2nd / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 7th / 71 Tee Higgins WR · CIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.1% 3rd / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.9% 2nd / 71 Ja'Marr Chase WR · CIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.2% 7th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.9% 2nd / 71 Puka Nacua WR · LA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 1st / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 45th / 71 CeeDee Lamb WR · DAL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.4% 4th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 32nd / 71 Nico Collins WR · HST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.5% 6th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 16th / 71 Parker Washington WR · JAX Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.5% 20th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 20th / 71 Chris Olave WR · NO Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 9th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 5th / 71 Drake London WR · ATL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.6% 10th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 50th / 71 Zay Flowers WR · BLT Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.6% 5th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 11th / 71 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR · DET Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.8% 8th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 60th / 71 Luther Burden III WR · CHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.2% 11th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 16th / 71 Justin Jefferson WR · MIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.3% 21st / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 11th / 71 Christian Watson WR · GB Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.0% 15th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 71st / 71 Garrett Wilson WR · NYJ Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 18th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 32nd / 71 George Pickens WR · DAL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 18th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 26th / 71 Michael Wilson WR · ARZ Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 16th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 16th / 71 Tetairoa McMillan WR · CAR Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.9% 23rd / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 7th / 71 Malik Nabers WR · NYG Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.7% 24th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.1% 23rd / 71 Matthew Golden WR · GB Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.2% 11th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 54th / 71 Khalil Shakir WR · BUF Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 16th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.8% 1st / 71 Keenan Allen WR · SF Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.2% 11th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.1% 23rd / 71 Caleb Douglas WR · MIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 28th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 54th / 71 Jakobi Meyers WR · JAX Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.1% 14th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.5% 63rd / 71 Xavier Hutchinson WR · HST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.4% 27th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 37th / 71 Stefon Diggs WR · WAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 22nd / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 45th / 71 Josh Downs WR · KC Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.5% 36th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 9th / 71 Malik Washington WR · MIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.7% 24th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 50th / 71 Keon Coleman WR · BUF Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.2% 43rd / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 37th / 71 Antonio Williams WR · WAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.2% 43rd / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 16th / 71 Kalif Raymond WR · CHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 46th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 5th / 71 Rome Odunze WR · CHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.3% 39th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 45th / 71 Demario Douglas WR · NE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 31st / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 20th / 71 Denzel Boston WR · CLV Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.6% 54th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 15th / 71 Dontayvion Wicks WR · PHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.2% 29th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 45th / 71 Kayshon Boutte WR · HST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.4% 55th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 37th / 71 Devaughn Vele WR · NO Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 50th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 37th / 71 Jalen Coker WR · CAR Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 33rd / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 22nd / 71 KC Concepcion WR · CLV Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 33rd / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 14th / 71 Jaylen Waddle WR · DEN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 31st / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.1% 23rd / 71 Jameson Williams WR · DET Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 46th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 32nd / 71 Rashod Bateman WR · BLT Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 59th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 26th / 71 Carnell Tate WR · TEN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.7% 24th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 60th / 71 Tre Tucker WR · LV Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.4% 37th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 26th / 71 Tre Harris WR · LAC Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 52nd / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.2% 67th / 71 Tee Higgins WR · CIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.1% 3rd / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.9% 2nd / 71 Jordan Addison WR · MIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 59th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.2% 57th / 71 Malachi Fields WR · NYG Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.2% 43rd / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.3% 58th / 71 Chris Godwin WR · TB Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 52nd / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 26th / 71 Jahan Dotson WR · ATL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 64th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 9th / 71 Wan'Dale Robinson WR · TEN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.2% 29th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 37th / 71 Emeka Egbuka WR · TB Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 51st / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 45th / 71 Cooper Kupp WR · SEA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.3% 39th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.3% 58th / 71 Elic Ayomanor WR · TEN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.4% 55th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 70th / 71 Xavier Worthy WR · KC Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 58th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 4th / 71 Courtland Sutton WR · DEN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.6% 35th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 66th / 71 D.K. Metcalf WR · PIT Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 46th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.1% 56th / 71 Isaac TeSlaa WR · DET Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 46th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.5% 68th / 71 Laquon Treadwell WR · IND Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 61st / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 26th / 71 Jerry Jeudy WR · CLV Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 61st / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 11th / 71 Germie Bernard WR · PIT Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.3% 39th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.5% 63rd / 71 Kendrick Bourne WR · ARZ Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.4% 37th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.5% 63rd / 71 Makai Lemon WR · PHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.4% 55th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 50th / 71 Ted Hurst WR · TB Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.7% 63rd / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 31st / 71 Darius Cooper WR · PHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 70th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 42nd / 71 Chris Bell WR · MIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.1% 66th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 43rd / 71 Darnell Mooney WR · NYG Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 64th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 60th / 71 Quentin Johnston WR · LAC Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 67th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 32nd / 71 Jalen Nailor WR · LV Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 67th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 50th / 71 Isaiah Williams WR · NYJ Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 69th / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.5% 68th / 71 Bryce Lance WR · NO Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 71st / 71 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 32nd / 71

Similar to Cincinnati’s receivers, the Vikings have mostly maintained the same tight ends as last season. However, the bunch has simply been more effective in 2026.

Leader T.J. Hockenson has looked revitalized this year, with his 77.0 overall PFF grade his highest since 2023. Hockenson has thrived as a receiver, sitting fourth among qualified tight ends with a 78.7 PFF receiving grade while dropping zero qualified targets.

Other Vikings tight ends have also stepped up. Second-year Benjamin Yurosek has shined as a blocker, procuring 69.4-plus grades in both categories to record a 71.2 overall PFF grade. Further, Gavin Barthlomew and Josh Oliver have both reached at least a 66.6 overall mark on at least 97 total snaps. Those four names have moved the Vikings from 16th to third in tight end grading this season, while the Raiders (+11.5) and Panthers (+10.1) have also been beneficiaries of stronger play.

The Browns overhauled their entire offensive line in one offseason, which has generated strongly positive results. That’s especially true at tackle, relying on both a rookie and a veteran.

Ninth overall pick Spencer Fano has looked up to speed in his inaugural season. His 75.5 overall PFF grade is the 12th-best among qualifiers, including being one of 14 tackles with a 70.0-plus grade in both pass- and run-blocking. Further, former Texan Tytus Howard has been tremendous in pass protection, owning a 77.9 PFF pass-blocking grade that ties for seventh among qualified right tackles.

With their two new bookend starters, the Browns have climbed out of the cellar — shooting from 32nd to 16th in overall PFF grade at tackle. That easily supersedes what any other team has done, with the Cowboys (+8.9) and Bengals (+8.5) in a very distant second and third, respectively.

Although the Dolphins are just 1-8, there have been numerous reasons for optimism in Jeff Hafley’s first season. The team’s offensive line, particularly its young guard duo, is near the top of the list.

First-round pick Kadyn Proctor seems to have found a long-term home by transitioning from left tackle to left guard. The Alabama product ranks 16th among his peers with a 64.1 overall PFF grade, placing in the 68th percentile in PFF pass-block grade and the 59th percentile in positively graded run play rate. While struggling second-year Jonah Savaiinaea sits 53rd out of 57 qualifiers with a 47.4 overall mark, that’s nearly 20 points higher than his rookie-season grade, showing strides in pass protection.

Although the Dolphins are still only 22nd in overall PFF grade among guard rooms, that’s an improvement from their 32nd-place ranking by almost 10 full points in 2026. Other squads who have relished superior guard play this year compared to last include the Jets (+18.7) and Lions (+13.2).

One of the major pitfalls of the Lions’ 2025 season was diminished interior offensive line play. That’s turned around in a big way in 2026.

While projected starter Cade Mays has missed most of the year with injury, trade acquisition Juice Scruggs has filled in admirably. He ranks as the league’s highest-graded center (77.0), including sitting second with an 81.7 PFF run-blocking grade. The former Texan has already exceeded his 2025 snap count and is enjoying a career season working with offensive line coach Hank Fraley.

Scruggs has proven to be far better than veteran Graham Glasgow was in 2025, lifting the Lions from 30th all the way to third in grading at the position. Others in the vicinity were the Raiders (+19.9) with Tyler Linderbaum and the Patriots (+13.1).

Overall Offense: Cincinnati Bengals (+15.4)

Cincinnati’s offense has been one of the foremost storylines around the NFL, placing second in EPA per play and success rate. The play of almost every position group on that side of the ball has allowed Zac Taylor’s team to unlock new gears.

Beyond the Bengals’ receiving corps, the team has seen outstanding work from multiple faces. Joe Burrow is amid an MVP-caliber campaign, leading all quarterbacks with a 95.2 overall PFF grade. Also, Cincinnati’s offensive line has experienced the third- and fourth-highest growth at tackle and guard, respectively, with Amarius Mims (79.9 PFF pass-blocking grade) and Dalton Risner (76.1) reaching new career pinnacles.

Taylor’s offense has transformed from a below-average unit by efficiency metrics to one that continues to strike fear into opposing defensive coordinators on a weekly basis — and collective play has catalyzed that achievement. Cincinnati narrowly beat out the Jets (+15.3) for this spot, with the Browns (+11.1) and Raiders (+7.7) trailing.