The 10 best NFL player matchups to watch in Week 7

Jaxon Smith-Njigba faces off with Mansoor Delane: The reigning Offensive Player of the Year takes on the surging sixth overall pick.

The NFL delivered tons of dramatic finishes and wild results in Week 5. While the performance of overarching units is always chief, how one player fares against another can also drive results — especially when the two are among the game’s best. Consider Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith racking up three pressures against Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs in Pittsburgh’s victory.

The Week 7 schedule presents several fascinating games, which also include some of the league’s top players competing for four quarters. Here are the 10 best battles to keep an eye on throughout all the action this weekend.

Chiefs-Seahawks profiles as one of the top games throughout the entire 2026 season. The undefeated Chiefs trying for 7-0 against the defending champions in Kenneth Walker III’s return is top-flight theater, but so too is Smith-Njigba against Delane.

Smith-Njigba looks like a player seriously vying for his second straight Offensive Player of the Year award. His 92.3 PFF receiving grade ties for the positional lead, while his 3.55 yards per route run are second among receivers. Moreover, Smith-Njigba ranks in the top 10 in yards per route run against both man and zone looks, indicating that there’s no surefire way to slow him down.

Delane has been everything the Chiefs could’ve hoped to start his pro campaign. The sixth overall pick has compiled an 81.4 PFF coverage grade, the fifth-highest among cornerbacks with at least 120 coverage snaps. Delane has permitted only a 63.8 passer rating when targeted as well.

Smith-Njigba will look to give the former LSU star a “Welcome to the NFL” moment, especially on the heels of some slightly less effective coverage. Delane has surrendered 56-plus yards in consecutive games, while 62.5% of his targets have been hauled in for an average of 13.7 yards per reception.

The Saints and Steelers do battle in the NFL’s first ever Paris game. New Orleans’ offense will have a tall task against the talented Pittsburgh defense, where Olave and Dean will reignite their duels.

Olave has somehow found a way to level up in his fifth pro season. His 87.7 PFF receiving grade and 2.50 yards per route run not only rank among the 10 best qualified receivers, but are also a career high. On top of that, Olave’s 10 contested catches are tied for third.

Dean has been hampered a bit by injuries, but when on the field, he’s proven to be the lockdown cornerback the Steelers have needed. His 81.7 PFF coverage grade ranks as the fourth-best among qualifiers, forcing an incompletion on 22% of his passes and allowing only a 62.4 passer rating into his coverage.

During Dean’s previous tenure with the Buccaneers, he grew quite familiar with Olave, as the two matched up 49 times since 2022. The new Steeler has had the upper hand in the matchup, permitting just seven catches for 56 yards against the Saints stud — including no more than 20 yards in any one game.

Every time the Bengals and Ravens face off, it always looms as a fun matchup, and this iteration should be no different. A staple of these showdowns is Chase vs. Humphrey on the outside.

Chase has gotten off to a slower start by his standards, accruing an 80.9 PFF receiving grade with 1.89 yards per route run. Nonetheless, that receiving mark is still the 11th-highest among his receiver peers, and his 128.1 passer rating when targeted is the fourth-best.

Humphrey has continued to shine in new head coach Jesse Minter’s defense. He’s posted a 74.4 PFF coverage grade through six weeks, and he’s one of 10 cornerbacks with 195-plus coverage snaps that have not yet surrendered a touchdown.

As you might expect, Chase and Humphrey have gone toe-to-toe voluminously over the last few seasons. Indeed, Humphrey’s 107 matchups against Chase are nearly double that of his next-highest opponent. Chase has secured an upper hand with 16 catches for 357 yards at Humphrey’s expense, although he’s been charted as open on just 29.5% of those reps.

Smith-Njigba vs. Delane headlines the wars when Seattle has the ball. But when Kansas City is on offense, don’t ignore this absolute delight in the trenches.

After receiving a contract extension this offseason, Williams hasn’t looked any less hungry. He’s played to a 75.2 overall PFF grade — on par with his season-long 2025 mark. Although Williams’ per-play pass-rushing efficiency has declined a bit, his 20 pressures tie for the eighth-most among interior defenders in 2026.

Smith has enjoyed a resounding season after a career-low 2025 by overall PFF grade. His 80.4 overall mark is the sixth-best among qualified guards, and Smith has given up only four pressures and zero sacks over 187 pass-blocking snaps.

Williams has taken 103 snaps over the Right A-B gaps and 100 over the Left, which means he should get reps against both Smith and left guard Kingsley Suamataia. He’s been more effective rushing the passer against right guards, generating a 71.2 PFF pass-rush grade in those situations — making his battle with Smith all the more fascinating.

The Texans aim for their third straight win against the Giants after starting the season 0-4. In a game that could feature plenty of scoring, Stingley will need to be at his best against Nabers.

Nabers hasn’t taken long to already look as sharp as ever after tearing his ACL. His 81.7 overall PFF grade is the 10th-best among qualified wideouts, and his 23 first downs secured are tied for sixth. The third-year pro has also produced 2.88-plus yards per route run in three games, including in Week 6 against the Saints.

The 2026 season has not been a lockdown one yet for Stingley. The All-Pro has permitted a 101.8 passer rating into his coverage — the 15th-worst among qualified cornerbacks — allowing 40 or more yards in three of his six outings. On top of that, Stingley’s 16.1 yards per reception given up are the fourth-highest at his position.

The Texans have primarily played zone coverage in 2026, which may lend the upper hand to Nabers. His 78.3 PFF receiving grade against such softer looks is the sixth-best among receivers with 12 or more targets in zone. Meanwhile, Stingley ranks as the 26th-graded corner in zone with a 66.1 PFF coverage grade.

Packers-Lions profiles as a monumental showdown in a tightly contested NFC North. Detroit’s elite offense battles an upstart Green Bay defense, where Van Ness and Sewell will throw down for the better part of 60 minutes.

Van Ness has finally delivered his long-awaited breakout in 2026. The former first-round pick has produced a 79.6 PFF pass-rushing grade and 18.6% pass-rush win rate, both of which stand as top-10 marks among qualified edge defenders.

While Sewell had a bit of an adjustment to left tackle, he’s settled in over recent games. Sewell is the league’s highest-graded tackle at a 90.9 mark, and he’s yielded just two pressures over his last three contests compared to five in the first two.

Sewell and Van Ness haven’t seen much of each other over the past three seasons, locking horns just 14 times total. Over eight pass-rushing matchups, the Lions All-Pro has pitched a clean sheet. The Packers will likely need more production from Van Ness if they want to earn a road victory.

Nabers vs. Stingley is a fascinating battle of two young greats, but Giants-Texans is also ripe for some elite edge defender-tackle matchups when New York has the ball. From a 2026 standpoint, Anderson vs. Eluemunor is the best.

Anderson has played like a man possessed to kickstart the season. His 91.1 overall PFF grade is the second-highest among edge defenders, and his 83.0 PFF pass-rush grade places sixth. The first-team All-Pro has already racked up 33 pressures but is coming off a season-low three against the Jaguars in Week 6.

Eluemunor returned to New York this offseason and has looked elite in pass protection. The 31-year-old sports a career-high 81.3 PFF pass-blocking grade, being tagged with only three pressures and a sack on 161 pass-rushing snaps.

To what extent the Giants give Eluemunor any help against Anderson will be compelling. Eluemunor has thrived in isolation, with his 94.6% island pass-block win rate the seventh-highest among qualified tackles. Meanwhile, Anderson’s 75 pass-rush attempts while chipped trail only teammate Danielle Hunter.

Chase vs. Humphrey is hard to match for any receiver-cornerback duo, but it doesn’t mean that Flowers vs. Turner should go unnoticed in this game.

Some were skeptical when Flowers received an enormous extension this summer, but he’s proven the Ravens right. His 87.7 PFF receiving grade, 3.77 yards per route run and 130.8 passer rating when targeted all stand as top-seven marks among qualified wideouts in 2026. Further, Flowers’ 6.7 yards after the catch per reception are third.

Turner’s down-to-down coverage numbers have fallen a bit this year, playing to a 64.2 PFF coverage grade with an 85.2 passer rating into his coverage. Still, his 99 yards given up are the fewest among any corner with 200 or more coverage snaps.

Flowers and Turner have gone head-to-head on 71 matchups over their careers, and the results have been fairly even. While Flowers has secured 135 receiving yards, they have come on just seven receptions, though Flowers’ target grade sits in the 72nd percentile. Also, Turner has been responsible for an excellent 54.2 passer rating against Flowers.

Another Lions offense vs. Packers defense matchup, but this one focuses on the slot.

St. Brown hasn’t been quite as prodigious to start the 2026 campaign, earning a 73.9 PFF receiving grade and averaging 1.92 yards per route run. Both of those figures would be his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2021.

Meanwhile, Bullard’s breakout has helped catapult the Packers’ defense. His 79.8 overall PFF grade is the seventh-best among qualified cornerbacks, including an 80.2-plus grade in both coverage and run defense. In slot coverage specifically, Bullard has allowed just 0.61 yards per snap.

St. Brown has gotten the better of the youngster to start his career, catching three receptions for 22 yards and three first downs against Bullard. The two will face off once more with Bullard having taken things to another level.

The 49ers continue their quest to remain unbeaten in Atlanta when they battle Bijan Robinson and the Falcons. Atlanta’s defense will look to neutralize San Francisco’s red-hot offense, a unit showcase that includes Thomas vs. McKivitz.

Thomas has proven to be exactly what the doctor ordered for a Falcons team lacking reliable pass-rushers coming into 2026. His 80.4 PFF pass-rush grade is the eighth-highest among qualified edge defenders, and his 25 pressures generated tie for 10th.

It can be easy to fall under the radar playing next to Trent Williams, but McKivitz has quietly rounded into an above-average tackle. The 30-year-old has secured a 77.5-plus overall PFF grade for the second straight season, and pass-blocking has been a forte — permitting only eight pressures and zero sacks in 2026.

Thomas and McKivitz have matched up only 12 times previously in their careers, with McKivitz surrendering just one pressure. If the 49ers tackle has an encore, it could be a long day for the Falcons’ defense.