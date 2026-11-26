Jeffery Simmons vs. Tate Ratledge: The league's best guard at preventing pressure takes on one of the NFL's best interior pass-rushers.

Drake London meets Byron Murphy Jr.: The Falcons receiver takes on the Vikings' lockdown cornerback in a blitz-heavy atmosphere.

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The NFL delivered tons of dramatic finishes and wild results in Week 11. While the performance of overarching units is always chief, how one player fares against another can also drive results — especially when the two are among the game’s best. Consider Abdul Carter generating three pressures and a sack on 10 pass-rushing matchups with Walker Little in the Giants’ victory over the Jaguars.

The Week 12 schedule presents several fascinating games, which also include some of the league’s top players competing for four quarters. Here are the 10 best battles to keep an eye on throughout all the action this weekend.

Amid one of the best Thanksgiving slates ever, Eagles-Cowboys may be time to hit the fridge (or bed) for many. But even in a down season for both teams, this storied rivalry still presents excellent player showdowns like Lamb vs. Mitchell.

While George Pickens was the main attraction in Dallas last season, the spotlight has shifted back to Lamb in 2026. His 90.4 PFF receiving grade is the fifth-highest among qualified wideouts, averaging 2.82 yards per route run — the latter of which would set a new career high.

Mitchell has continued to play at a high level despite the challenges around him. His 67.2 passer rating when targeted is the 11th-lowest among qualified corners, and his 53.7% completion percentage allowed is 12th. He’s also surrendered a personal-best 9.8 yards per reception.

Mitchell has done well to contain Lamb when they’ve met throughout their careers. Over four games playing one another, Lamb has gained only three catches for 23 yards on 10 targets, although he’s been charted as open on 46.2% of reps. An encore for the corner would be a boost to an Eagles team that’s more than a touchdown underdog.

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Both Olave and Turner have been featured players on this list in recent seasons, and they’ll finally go to battle themselves in Week 12.

While New Orleans’ offense hasn’t established much consistency, it’s not Olave’s fault. His 88.2 PFF receiving grade is on pace for a career high, while his 2.15 yards per route run ties for 16th among qualifiers.

Since 2025, there haven’t been many better cover corners than Turner. However, he’s been less effective of late, surrendering a combined 138 yards over his past two games. Nonetheless, his 64.5 PFF coverage grade ranks 34th out of 73 qualified cornerbacks this season.

In light of the fact that the Bengals run the fourth-highest rate of man coverage (26.7%), we should see plenty of these All-Pro-calibers squaring off. Olave’s 85.6 PFF receiving grade against man is the ninth-best, while Turner’s 64.5 man PFF coverage grade places 31st.

Chiefs-Bills looms as one of the foremost games of 2026 to close out the Thanksgiving slate. We’ll be treated to this duel between a great receiver and budding cornerback in primetime.

Moore has had trouble staying on the field for the Bills, but he’s shined when healthy. His 2.39 yards per route run place 13th among qualified receivers, and his 80.3 PFF receiving grade is his highest since 2023.

It’s been a similar story for Delane, who’s played only 371 snaps but been dynamite as a rookie. The sixth overall pick sports the fourth-best PFF coverage grade (83.0) among qualified cornerbacks, just ahead of teammate Nohl Williams. Delane has continued to specialize in making plays on the ball, with his 21% forced incompletion rate the fourth-best.

Delane has allowed only seven total yards into his coverage since Week 10, while Moore has gained at least 90 yards in back-to-back games. Something has to give when these two are matched up in Buffalo.

While Lamb or Pickens vs. Mitchell feels like a given in any Eagles-Cowboys matchup, Dallas’ lack of a high-end cornerback often prevented Smith from being mentioned. That’s no longer the case with Porter in blue.

Smith’s 2026 has been injury-marred, but he’s been elite when he’s been able to suit up. His 90.3 PFF receiving grade is the sixth-highest among qualified receivers, and he’s one of 10 such receivers that hasn’t dropped a catchable target this season.

Since arriving in Dallas, Porter has been the lockdown, physical presence that Jerry Jones desired. His 76.7 PFF coverage grade is the 11th-best at the position, letting up a paltry 23 yards over 166 coverage snaps to lead the league in that category.

Smith was inactive when these rivals met in Week 7, with Porter’s 82.3 PFF coverage mark propelling Dallas to a big victory. That means they’ll face off for the first time since 2024, when Smith was limited to just one catch for seven yards against the cornerback.

0 200 400 Yards Allowed in Coverage 20.0 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Coverage Grade AVG AVG Ward McDuffie Delane Parrish Forbes Watson Williams Dean Walley Douglas Reed Robertson Witherspoon Hunter Pritchett Rodgers Wallace Davis III Pierre Green Campbell Scott Murphy Jr. Banks Johnson Nixon McMillian Mitchell Humphrey Henderson Lee III Moss King Everette Lassiter Thomas Terrell Horn Cisse Turner II Burke Stephens McCollum Still Ward Awuzie Hart Stingley Jr. McKinstry Newsome II Fulton McCreary Harris Gardner Newton Phillips Wiggins Lenoir Jackson Lewis Jones Bowman Jr. Amos Riley Brown Abrams-Draine Surtain II Emerson Jr. Johnson Jobe Stout Alford Gonzalez Brownlee Jr. Woolen Harden Hill Igbinosun Flott Durant Marshall Jr. Benford Ya-Sin Hughes Samuel Jr. Muhammad Clark Brents Wilson Stokes Stevenson Johnson Masses Porter Woods Jones Bland Melton Barron Williams Hairston Jackson Evans Terrell Sneed Taylor Sainristil Porter Jr. The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.

Both the Falcons and Vikings look to get back on track after some recent-week woes. While Kirk Cousins facing his former team will capture headlines, London vs. Murphy shouldn’t go under the radar.

Falcons quarterbacks rank 31st in PFF passing grade, but London has been individually dominant as usual — stop me if you’ve heard that one before. His 87.1 PFF receiving grade is 12th, and his 2.71 yards per route run place sixth among qualifiers.

Murphy has enjoyed a rebound season after a tougher 2025 campaign. His 73.6 PFF coverage grade ranks 17th among qualified cornerbacks, although he’s only tied for 40th in yards per coverage snap (1.00).

Michael Penix Jr. will have to find better solutions under pressure against Brian Flores’ blitz-heavy attack. London — whose 323 receiving yards against the blitz tie for seventh-most — will need to be a quick and reliable outlet.

In light of both quarterback injuries and changes, Ravens-Texans is suddenly magnified in the AFC wild-card race. As both teams try to claw their way into the field, Flowers vs. Pitre will be significant.

After a red-hot start and mid-season slump, Flowers has rebounded with Jacoby Brissett under center. He’s averaged at least 1.57 yards per route run in each of the past two weeks, helping propel him to a career-high 88.3 PFF receiving grade.

Not many slot defenders are better or more physical than Pitre. He’s sustained that performance in 2026, ranking 10th in yards per coverage snap (0.82) and snaps per reception (10.5) among qualified slot defenders.

Flowers and Pitre haven’t met since 2023, when they dueled over two separate games. Pitre contained the explosive Flowers to just two catches for 29 yards, with the receiver being charted as open on only 2-of-5 matchups.

A revamped Sunday night showdown gives rookie Fernando Mendoza another big opportunity against the Browns under the lights. In this matchup between playoff hopefuls, Crosby vs. Howard will be defining.

Crosby hasn’t been affected by a bad overall season by Las Vegas’ defense. His 86.1 overall PFF grade is the fifth-highest among qualified edge defenders, including tying for fifth at the position with 50 pressures.

Howard has helped revitalize Cleveland’s offensive line since arriving from Houston. Although he’s surrendered 21 pressures, only two have been converted into sacks. That’s lifted him to a 77.9 PFF pass-blocking grade, tying for 16th among qualified tackles this season.

Howard hasn’t let up a sack in 248 snaps, with his last coming in Week 4. Crosby, who was slowed by Mike McGlinchey and help against the Broncos in Week 11, will look to end that in another hostile road atmosphere.

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Bears-Lions is the perfect appetizer for a scrumptious Thanksgiving platter of football. As Simmons gets his first taste of this rivalry series, he’ll have a difficult assignment in Ratledge.

Chicago giving up two first-round picks for Simmons was met with some worry about cost, but he’s already paid tremendous dividends. The interior defender has produced an 81.6 PFF pass-rush grade since arriving in the Windy City, gaining 12 pressures and a gaudy five sacks over three games.

Ratledge’s maturation in pass protection has catalyzed the Lions’ return to the top of the offensive line pantheon. His 2.1% pressure rate given up ties for best at the position, and he’s one of 14 qualified guards to not yet allow a sack in 2026.

Will Simmons be able to interrupt Jared Goff’s rhythm, or will the second-year Ratledge be able to handle one of the Defensive Player of the Year contenders — let alone on his own?

In light of all of the drama surrounding the Steelers in recent days, it can be easy to forget that they’re playing in a game with major playoff ramifications on Black Friday. Mason Rudolph making his first start of the season is the central draw, but Herbig vs. Bolles is an underappreciated showdown.

Herbig has been a bit quieter as a pass-rusher this season, with his 58.7 PFF pass-rush grade easily the lowest of his career. Still, he’s netted at least an 81.6 pass-rush mark in each of his first three seasons, and he collected five pressures against the Browns in Week 8.

Bolles has reinforced himself as the gold standard in pass protection. His 1,270 snaps without relenting a tackle lead all offensive linemen around the NFL, and his 1.8% pressure rate given up is the second-best among qualified tackles.

Herbig was listed as a limited participant in practice this week after sitting out Week 10 — but with Alex Highsmith expected to be out, there’s extra impetus for him to play. If he does, it means a quick and technically sound pass-rusher against a brick wall of a left tackle.

Jets-Dolphins may not be the most glamorous game in Week 12, but it still carries weight for teams in the draft race. Also worth attention is Wilson matching up with Johnson.

Although Wilson was the subject of trade speculation, New York elected to retain him — and for good reason. His 80.6 PFF receiving grade is his highest since 2022, while his 2.07 yards per route run are the best yet in his five-year career. Further, his 34 first downs gained tie for 13th among receivers.

Johnson is turning into a true lockdown cornerback in Miami, filling a dire position of need. The first-round pick sports a 74.9 PFF coverage grade, the 11th-best among qualified corners.

When New York and Miami tussled in Week 7, Johnson held Wilson without a catch across one target. The Jets star will look to make the rookie pay after he’s allowed only 82 yards over his last four games, with 69 of them coming against the Bills last week.