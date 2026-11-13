The 10 best NFL player matchups to watch in Week 10

Nico Collins looks to slow Denzel Ward‘s roll: Ward has allowed 129 yards in coverage all season and tries to maintain his hot start against the big-bodied star.

Big tests for rookies: Mansoor Delane attempts to mitigate Drake London, while Denzel Boston and Gabe Jacas face top-flight players.

A revenge game in Dallas: Premier pass-rusher Osa Odighizuwa returns to AT&T Stadium to take on surging guard Tyler Booker.

The NFL delivered tons of dramatic finishes and wild results in Week 9. While the performance of overarching units is always chief, how one player fares against another can also drive results — especially when the two are among the game’s best. Consider Packers receiver Christian Watson torching Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez for three catches and 82 yards in a resounding Green Bay victory.

The Week 10 schedule presents several fascinating games, which also include some of the league’s top players competing for four quarters. Here are the 10 best battles to keep an eye on throughout all the action this weekend.

When the Texans visit the Browns in Cleveland, tons will be on the line in terms of the AFC wild-card race. Helping guide this watershed game will be who wins between Collins and Ward.

Collins has missed time in 2026 but been tremendously dynamic as usual when healthy. He’s notched an 82.8 PFF receiving grade along with 2.10 yards per route run, with 2026 marking his fourth straight season with numbers reaching those thresholds. Further, Collins’ 82.4% contested catch rate is the third-best among receivers with 35 or more targets.

Ward has starred from the outset this season, earning a 72.0-plus PFF coverage grade in all but one game throughout the year. He’s permitted just 18 catches for 129 yards across 349 coverage snaps, numbers that warrant being a first-team All-Pro through the midway point of 2026.

These two standouts haven’t gone head-to-head in a game since the 2023 postseason, although Ward has generally had Collins’ number. Collins has been held to two catches for 53 yards over their three games facing one another, with Ward winning 75% of the reps in terms of being charted as open.

Another week, another major tilt for both the Vikings and Packers, who battle from Lambeau Field on Sunday. While much attention will be on Kirk Cousins in what’s anticipated to be his first start back with Minnesota, Jordan Love taking on Brian Flores’ defense is also must-see — including Watson vs. Rodgers.

Fresh off another tremendous game on Sunday, Watson has proliferated his career season in 2026. His 84.6 PFF receiving grade and 2.98 yards per route run stand as top-nine marks among qualified receivers. On top of that, Watson continues to hit home runs with a 15.3-yard average depth of target, tied for the highest in the group.

Minnesota’s blitz package receives most headlines, but Rodgers has been just as lights out in the back end. His 63 yards allowed are easily the fewest among any qualified cornerback, leading the group in snaps per reception (21.6).

Watson has generated fairly strong results against Rodgers when these rivals have battled. He’s caught four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown on six targets, being charted as open 35.3% of the time. If that proliferates in Week 10, Green Bay may deliver a significant punch to Minnesota’s playoff hopes.

The Falcons look to stop a two-game skid as they welcome the Chiefs to Atlanta on Sunday. Kansas City’s defensive line against Atlanta’s offensive line could make for some fireworks, notably Jones vs. Lindstrom.

The 2026 campaign hasn’t been overly kind to the decorated Jones, who’s mustered a career-low 63.6 overall PFF grade alongside a 72.4 PFF pass-rush grade. Yet the 33-year-old turned back the clock in Week 9 vs. the Jets, posting five pressures and two sacks across a vintage 20.7% pass-rush win rate.

The NFL’s second-most-valuable guard by Wins Above Replacement, Lindstrom remains distinguished among his peers. His stellar run-blocking is his mainstay, but he’s also been solid in pass protection by letting up nine pressures and one sack over 299 pass-blocking snaps.

Jones and Linstrom have matched up 28 times since 2019, and the former has had plenty of success from a pass-rushing perspective. The interior defender owns a 13.8% pressure rate and 28% pass-rush win rate against the guard, churning out four pressures over 29 snaps in this meeting of longtime All-Pros.

Steelers-Bengals is a paramount showdown in the AFC North race, with the winner securing first place in the division both now and potentially down the line. Cincinnati’s red-hot offense tries to keep rolling against Pittsburgh’s stingy defense, pitting Higgins against Dean.

Higgins has been unguardable for most of 2026. He’s accrued a 91.9 PFF receiving grade, 2.71 yards per route run and 40 first downs, all of which are no worse than sixth among qualified wideouts. It also hasn’t mattered which look defenses deploy to try to stop Higgins, leading the way in receiving grade against man and also sitting second against zone.

After arriving from Tampa Bay, the underappreciated Dean has become a stabilizing force in Pittsburgh. His 73.9 PFF coverage grade ranks 12th among qualified corners, forcing an incompletion on 15% of plays and letting up just a 74.0 passer rating into his coverage.

When Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati in Week 3, Higgins dominated against most Steelers defenders but struggled to find room against Dean. More specifically, Higgins caught only one pass for 10 yards on two targets facing Dean, getting open on just 2-of-15 matchups. It will be fascinating to see if the Steelers align Dean over Higgins or Ja’Marr Chase that much more on Sunday night as they pick their poison between star wideouts.

In addition to Lindstrom vs. Jones, London against Delane will be a worthwhile clash when the Falcons have the ball in Week 10.

London’s box-score numbers may not be as impressive as usual, but he’s been hyper-efficient as usual. His 86.7 PFF receiving grade ranks seventh among qualified wideouts, averaging 2.65 yards per route run. London’s 0.41 WAR is the sixth-highest at the position as well.

Delane has missed time due to injury, appearing on only 288 snaps. When healthy, the sixth overall pick has shined with a stellar 77.4 PFF coverage grade, including notching four pass breakups. However, the rookie has surrendered some yardage in chunks, giving up 16.2 yards per reception on average.

The last time we saw Delane was in Week 7 against the Seahawks, where he permitted a career-high 90 yards — including two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown facing Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The 22-year-old will hope for a better outing against similarly great competition in the physical London.

First overall pick Fernando Mendoza makes his first career start on Sunday against the goliath Seattle defense. High-paid center Linderbaum will aim to keep him clean against one of the game’s best in Murphy.

Murphy has had some trouble in run defense, but he’s been as lights out as ever rushing the passer. His 75.5 PFF pass-rush grade is the ninth-best among qualified interior defenders, racking up the sixth-most pressures (28) in the group as well.

Linderbaum has had trouble acclimating to Vegas, producing a career-worst 65.3 overall PFF grade. While he’s surrendered only nine pressures all season, his two sacks given up already match his total from 2023-25.

This season, Murphy has taken 295 snaps aligned in either A gap — the second-most among any defensive player. That means we should see him take on Linderbaum for much of Sunday afternoon as Klint Kubiak eyes a win over his former team.

2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush AVG AVG Lawrence Reader Redmond Allen McNeill Heyward Donald Simmons Dexter Sr. Benton Williams Walker Williams Brown Jones Togiai Madubuike Williams Dorlus Roach Franklin-Myers Davis Drake Rodriguez Phillips Jones Rankins Collins Ojomo Stewart Williams Buckner Brooks Kancey Smith Carter Allen Clark Jarrett Ingram-Dawkins Butler Vea Odighizuwa Fiske Tart Stills Biggers Armstead Phillips Sieler Harris Briggs Murphy II The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Dexter Lawrence DI · CIN Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 7.9 1st / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 12.0% 14th / 52 DJ Reader DI · NYG Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 4.5 28th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 12.8% 10th / 52 Jalen Redmond DI · MIN Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 4.8 24th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 5.7% 42nd / 52 Zach Allen DI · DEN Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 7.5 3rd / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 15.9% 1st / 52 Alim McNeill DI · DET Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 7.0 5th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.7% 6th / 52 Cameron Heyward DI · PIT Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 6.6 11th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 12.6% 11th / 52 Aaron Donald DI · LA Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 4.1 32nd / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.8% 5th / 52 Jeffery Simmons DI · CHI Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 5.9 17th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 14.0% 4th / 52 Gervon Dexter Sr. DI · ATL Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 6.8 6th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 14.6% 3rd / 52 Keeanu Benton DI · PIT Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 3.7 38th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.0% 32nd / 52 Leonard Williams DI · SEA Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 6.8 6th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.7% 18th / 52 Deone Walker DI · BUF Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 6.3 14th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.7% 18th / 52 Quinnen Williams DI · DAL Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 7.8 2nd / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 12.1% 13th / 52 Derrick Brown DI · CAR Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 3.4 42nd / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 6.8% 38th / 52 Travis Jones DI · BLT Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 3.8 37th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.0% 25th / 52 Tommy Togiai DI · HST Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 4.2 31st / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.5% 27th / 52 Nnamdi Madubuike DI · BLT Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 6.5 13th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.8% 23rd / 52 Tyleik Williams DI · DET Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 3.7 38th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.1% 31st / 52 Brandon Dorlus DI · ATL Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 6.7 9th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 12.4% 12th / 52 Malcolm Roach DI · DEN Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 6.6 11th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.5% 35th / 52 John Franklin-Myers DI · TEN Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 4.5 28th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 6.8% 38th / 52 Jordan Davis DI · PHI Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 3.7 38th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 4.4% 46th / 52 Levi Drake Rodriguez DI · MIN Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 3.5 41st / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 6.9% 37th / 52 Jordan Phillips DI · MIA Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 2.0 50th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 4.8% 45th / 52 Chris Jones DI · KC Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 5.0 21st / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.8% 15th / 52 Sheldon Rankins DI · HST Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 6.7 9th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.0% 22nd / 52 Maliek Collins DI · CLV Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 6.2 15th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 14.9% 2nd / 52 Moro Ojomo DI · PHI Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 4.8 24th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.6% 21st / 52 Grover Stewart DI · IND Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 2.6 48th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 3.9% 48th / 52 Milton Williams DI · NE Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 4.5 28th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.2% 28th / 52 DeForest Buckner DI · SF Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 6.1 16th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.1% 24th / 52 Karl Brooks DI · GB Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 3.3 44th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.0% 36th / 52 Calijah Kancey DI · TB Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 4.1 32nd / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.2% 28th / 52 Maason Smith DI · ATL Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 5.3 20th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.3% 8th / 52 Jalen Carter DI · PHI Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 4.1 32nd / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 5.9% 40th / 52 Byron Murphy II DI · SEA Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 7.4 4th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.5% 17th / 52 Jonathan Allen DI · CIN Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 6.8 6th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.6% 7th / 52 Kenny Clark DI · DAL Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 4.9 23rd / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.6% 16th / 52 Grady Jarrett DI · CHI Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 4.7 26th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.3% 8th / 52 Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins DI · MIN Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 4.0 35th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 4.0% 47th / 52 Adam Butler DI · LV Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 2.0 50th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 2.7% 50th / 52 Vita Vea DI · TB Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 3.4 42nd / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 5.6% 43rd / 52 Osa Odighizuwa DI · SF Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 5.8 18th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.7% 18th / 52 Braden Fiske DI · LA Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 5.5 19th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.6% 34th / 52 Teair Tart DI · LAC Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 3.3 44th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.7% 26th / 52 Dante Stills DI · ARZ Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 3.1 46th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 5.6% 43rd / 52 Zeek Biggers DI · MIA Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 3.0 47th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 2.7% 50th / 52 Arik Armstead DI · JAX Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 3.9 36th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.2% 28th / 52 Harrison Phillips DI · NYJ Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 2.6 48th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 3.9% 48th / 52 Zach Sieler DI · MIA Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 5.0 21st / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.0% 32nd / 52 Shelby Harris DI · NYG Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 1.7 52nd / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 1.3% 52nd / 52 Jowon Briggs DI · NYJ Pass Rushing Productivity · Pass Rush 4.6 27th / 52 Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 5.9% 40th / 52

Collins vs. Ward is the meeting of two longtime great players, but Boston vs. Stingley represents the next generation of potential showstopping receiver-corner battles.

Boston looks like the frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year through the season’s midway point. He’s collected a 70.3 PFF receiving grade while averaging 1.55 yards per route run. Likewise, Boston’s 5.0 yards after the catch per reception sit in the 74th percentile.

Like the rest of Houston’s regressing defense, Stingley has had some trouble this season — producing a career-low 65.3 PFF receiving grade with a 92.4 passer rating allowed. Although the All-Pro has let up 65-plus yards in three separate games, he’s also broken up five passes.

Boston has dealt with a toe injury in practice but indicated he expects to play on Sunday. That means we should be treated to a physical showdown between the big-frame rookie and one of the game’s top defensive backs over the last few seasons.

The 49ers and Cowboys restore their rivalry on Sunday afternoon in a game that features two of the sport’s premier offenses. Another storyline to follow is Odighizuwa making his return to Dallas, where he’ll match up with a rising star in Booker.

Odighizuwa has helped propel San Francisco’s defense to ninth in EPA per play after arriving from the Lone Star State. His 66.9 PFF pass-rush grade and 10.7% pass-rush win rate both sit in at least the 72nd percentile among interior defenders this season.

Booker has made his hay with his tremendous run-blocking in 2026, but his pass protection has also been fairly strong. The second-year guard ties for the 11th-best pressure rate allowed among qualified guards at 3% and has yet to give up a sack.

Odighizuwa has accrued three or more pressures in five of his eight games this season. Meanwhile, Booker is coming off a career-high three pressures surrendered vs. the Colts. One will have to cede in this revenge game between former teammates.

From Amon-Ra St. Brown to Drake Maye to Aidan Hutchinson and many more, plenty of star power will grace the field in Munich on Sunday morning. Even in a matchup with recognizable names, Jacas vs. Sewell commands your attention.

Jacas has helped revitalize New England’s pass rush in his rookie season. The second-round pick sports a 79.6 PFF pass-rush grade and 18.5% pass-rush win rate, both of which sit in the top eight among qualified edge defenders.

Sewell is on his way to a fourth career first-team All-Pro nod. He enters Week 10 as the highest-graded tackle (92.0) by a comfortable margin, including leveraging great pass protection. Indeed, Sewell has let up only eight pressures and one sack on the season.

Jacas has generated at least two pressures in eight straight games. Meanwhile, Sewell has yielded just three pressures over his past six outings. The rookie will try to do what most have failed to achieve against the NFL’s best lineman.

Although the Panthers and Saints have both underwhelmed for much of this season, their showdown in New Orleans will help clarify the wonky NFC South race. A key battle to watch in what should be a tightly contested game is Brown against Ruiz.

While Brown has been an effective run defender in 2026, his pass-rushing has taken a step back. His 63.3 PFF pass-rush grade is a career low, tying for 39th among his positional peers with a 6.8% pass-rush win rate.

For the second straight season, Ruiz has flourished in pass protection. His 74.5 PFF pass-blocking grade ties for 12th among qualified guards, and his 1.9% pressure rate surrendered is the second-lowest.

Ruiz has seen Brown far more than any other player throughout his pro career, with the two facing off on 217 total matchups. The guard has had the clear edge, giving up a miniscule two pressures over 129 pass-blocking snaps. This rivalry will get another interesting wrinkle with Ruiz set to make his first start of the year at center, where he’ll look to continue to give Brown fits.