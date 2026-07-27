PFF Tackle Rankings: The top 32 players ahead of the 2026 NFL season

Penei Sewell leads the group: The Lions star and three-time All-Pro remains the foremost tackle in the NFL.

The Eagles‘ duo ranks in the top six: Both Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson have shown no signs of slowing down.

Former first-round picks showing their potential: Despite being only second-year tackles, the Saints‘ Kelvin Banks Jr. and Jets' Armand Membou find themselves in this elite company.

After ranking the NFL's top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends entering the 2026 season, it's time to take stock of tackles around the league.

The NFL's best tackles may not receive the flashy recognition or stats of other positions, but they operate as consistent bedrocks for the success of top offenses. The names on this list have dominated with stellar pass protection, powerful run-blocking or even both.

For the second time in three years, Sewell finished the season as the NFL’s highest-graded offensive tackle. In 2025, he led the NFL with an incredible 96.7 PFF run-blocking grade while setting a new career-high with an 80.3 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Sewell will slide over to left tackle full-time this season after the departure of Taylor Decker and the arrival of rookie right tackle Blake Miller. However, we shouldn’t expect much of a drop-off, if any, in Sewell’s level of production.

Wirfs has long been established as one of the NFL’s premier players and, when healthy, he recorded the best performance of his career in 2025. Though he played a career-low 778 snaps due to injury, Wirfs ranked second among qualified tackles with an elite 92.7 PFF grade. He allowed just two sacks while setting a new career-high with a 91.6 PFF run-blocking grade. Wirfs is in the early stages of building a Hall of Fame resume and should perform at an elite level again in 2026.

Williams bounced back from an injury-marred 2024 by posting another elite season at the age of 37 in 2025. While his 40 pressures, postseason included, were the most he’s allowed since his rookie year in 2010, he still ranked ninth among qualified tackles with an 80.3 PFF pass-blocking grade while permitting just four sacks across 19 games.

Meanwhile, Williams sustained the great run-blocking performance that makes him one of the most feared players in the NFL. His 92.0 PFF run-blocking grade ranked second in the NFL behind Detroit’s Penei Sewell in 2025. That mark also stands as the third-best of his career. Even as he heads into his age-38 season, there’s little reason to believe that Williams will slow down in 2026.

Including the postseason, Mailata is fresh off his fourth consecutive season playing at least 1,000 snaps and his fifth straight campaign with at least an 80.0 PFF grade. While he wasn’t the NFL’s highest-graded tackle as he was in 2024, Mailata still placed sixth in 2025 with an outstanding 87.7 overall grade. He also allowed just two sacks for the second consecutive season. Mailata’s remarkable ascent from former rugby player to superstar offensive tackle should continue in 2026.

Bolles has become one of the NFL’s best pass protectors, and he turned in his best work in 2025. Across 19 games and a whopping 802 pass-blocking snaps, Bolles did not yield a single sack while leading all qualified offensive linemen with a 91.0 PFF pass-blocking grade. He gave up two or fewer pressures in 18 of those 19 games.

Bolles also posted an 82.2 PFF run-blocking grade that stands as the second-best of his career. Entering his age-34 season, Bolles continues to improve his game while anchoring an elite offensive line in Denver

Johnson tallied his lowest snap count and PFF grade since 2020, as his most recent campaign was cut short due to a foot injury. However, in his 10 appearances last season, Johnson permitted just seven pressures, all hurries, while ranking eighth among qualified tackles with an 80.3 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Including the playoffs, the Eagles lost five of their final eight games while Johnson was sidelined. That shouldn’t be seen as a mere coincidence, as Johnson is still one of the best in the business.

When healthy, Thomas is one of the top blindside protectors in the NFL. The primary issue is that he has eclipsed 900 snaps just once in the past five seasons.

However, in his 13 games played in 2025, Thomas tied for fourth place among qualified tackles with a 90.3 PFF grade. He allowed just 13 total pressures, including one sack, while posting a career-high 84.5 PFF run-blocking grade. A consistently healthy Thomas gives the Giants their best chance to compete in a tough NFC East.

Slater will return as the Chargers’ left tackle this season after missing all of 2025 with a knee injury. He’s done nothing but excel when he has been active. That includes an outstanding 2024 campaign in which he ranked second among qualified tackles with a career-high 90.9 PFF grade. If Slater and running mate Joe Alt both return to full strength this season, the Chargers will see substantial improvement up front.

Little went right for the Commanders in 2025, but Tunsil played to the best of his ability protecting the blind side last season. Over 14 appearances, Tunsil gave up just 15 pressures, including two sacks, while registering an excellent 88.9 PFF pass-blocking grade. He also recorded a career-high 75.3 PFF run-blocking grade. Tunsil has played at an incredibly strong level for the majority of his career, and that shouldn’t change in 2026.

Tom’s 2025 season was curtailed due to injury, but he has established himself as Green Bay’s best offensive lineman and one of the better right tackles in the NFL. Across 351 pass-blocking snaps, Tom did not give up a sack and allowed just one knockdown. He also ranked 14th among qualified tackles with an 81.9 PFF run-blocking grade. The Packers will certainly be glad to get the full complement of snaps from Tom this year.

Raimann is one of the more underappreciated tackles in the NFL, but 2025 was his third campaign in a row posting at least an 82.0 PFF grade. The former third-round pick plays a balanced game, as he was one of just nine qualified tackles to post at least a 78.0 grade in pass protection and as a run-blocker. As he enters the first year of a $100M contract extension, Raimann’s excellent production should continue to be a constant for Indianapolis.

Miller’s impact in 2025 was felt via his absence, as he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4. Las Vegas’ offensive line completely fell apart after that.

When Miller was on the field, he was pacing to have his best season since entering the NFL in 2018. He allowed just four pressures, none becoming a sack, in the four games that he did play while posting a career-high 89.8 PFF pass-blocking grade. Miller’s healthy return and the addition of star center Tyler Linderbaum should leave the Raiders feeling better about their offensive line situation this year.

Entering his fourth season as the Rams’ starting left tackle, Jackson continues to improve and prove himself a stalwart on the team’s offensive line. In 2025, Jackson ranked eighth among qualified tackles with a career-high 84.2 PFF grade. A big reason for that was improvement in the run game, as his 86.1 PFF run-blocking grade ranked fifth among that same group. Jackson is a star on one of the best offensive lines in the league.

O’Neill played a career-low 734 snaps in 2025, but turned in some of his best work when he was on the field. His 81.6 PFF grade was the 12th-best mark among qualified tackles. O’Neill dominated on the ground with a career-high 84.5 PFF run-blocking grade that ranked eighth among that same group. Assuming O’Neill and running mate Christian Darrisaw are healthy, they should be the foundation of a premier offensive line in Minnesota.

Wright has become one of the NFL’s best and most durable right tackles during his first three years in Chicago. He clearly took a liking to Ben Johnson’s offense, as he placed 11th among qualified tackles with an 82.7 PFF run-blocking grade last season. Wright also allowed a career-low three sacks across 18 appearances, postseason included. One of the few flaws in his profile is the fact that he has committed 31 penalties in his three NFL seasons, including 12 in 2026.

Cross has become a model of consistency for Seattle as its blindside protector. Across 17 games and 548 pass-blocking snaps last year, including the postseason, Cross surrendered a career-low two sacks. He allowed just four pressures, all hurries, in three outstanding postseason performances en route to helping the Seahawks win their second Lombardi Trophy. He and Abraham Lucas should continue to give Seattle one of the better tackle duos in the NFL.

Alt’s second NFL season was limited to just six games due to injury. He was on his way to an excellent sophomore season, as he permitted just seven total pressures in six appearances.

Alt is expected to move back to right tackle this season, but could be in for a superstar breakout. That’s especially true under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who emphasizes the perimeter run game as much as any playcaller in the NFL.

At his peak, Darrisaw is one of the best tackles in the NFL. Unfortunately, he has yet to play all 17 games in a given season and suited up on fewer than 600 snaps in each of 2024 and 2025.

He posted a career-low 65.6 PFF grade last season, but recorded an 80.0-plus grade in three consecutive seasons prior to that. Still just 27 years old, Darrisaw should have ample opportunities to prove himself an elite player once again.

McKivitz is one of the best player development stories in the NFL. His 2025 campaign was his third as the 49ers’ starting right tackle. He’s fully embraced Kyle Shanahan’s offense, as he posted a phenomenal 90.4 PFF run-blocking grade that ranked fourth among qualified tackles last season. Including postseason play, McKivitz has also allowed just six sacks over the past two seasons. McKivitz and Dominick Puni should continue to dominate on the right side of San Francisco’s offensive line.

Moton has been as reliable as can be during his eight seasons as Carolina’s starting right tackle. In 2025, he produced the second-best PFF grade, 80.9, of his career while also turning in a career-high 80.4 PFF run-blocking grade that was a top-20 mark in the NFL.

Unfortunately, Moton will miss some time at the start of this season due to a blood clot issue. In the meantime, Carolina will eagerly await his return as one of its best offensive players.

Johnson has established himself as a foundational player amid Arizona’s rebuild. His second season as the team’s starting left tackle produced a solid 76.6 PFF grade that ranked among the top 25 qualified tackles in the NFL. Johnson has missed eight games over the past two seasons, but at 25 years old, the hope for him is that there is another breakout coming while playing the full complement of games in 2026.

The ever-reliable McGlinchey turned in one of his best performances in 2025. Including the postseason, he played a career-high 1,259 snaps while recording the second-best PFF grade of his career, 78.0.

McGlinchey dominated in the ground game, placing 16th among qualified tackles with an 81.7 PFF run-blocking grade. He also yielded just two sacks as a key cog along the league’s best pass-blocking unit.

Lucas’ early development was hampered due to injuries, but his most recent campaign was both his healthiest and most productive. Including the playoffs, he tallied career highs with 1,252 snaps played and an 81.0 PFF grade that ranked 13th among qualified tackles. His postseason work was his best, as he earned an elite 91.0 PFF grade across Seattle’s three victories while allowing just two hurries in pass protection.

Brown’s rugged play style is a perfect fit for Buffalo’s downhill run game. In 2025, he posted a career-high 85.7 PFF run-blocking grade that ranked as the seventh-best mark among qualified tackles.

He did see a bit of a downturn in pass protection, as he allowed 41 pressures and earned a middling 61.7 PFF pass-blocking grade. Overall, though, Brown is a solid player on one of the NFL’s most productive offensive lines.

Goedeke persevered through injury issues in 2025, but recorded a third consecutive solid season as Tampa Bay’s right tackle. He did not allow a single sack or knockdown across 416 pass-protection reps last season. That stood as the most snaps by any offensive lineman in the NFL who did not give up a sack or knockdown. His 73.0 PFF run-blocking grade was also a top-30 mark in the league.

Consistency is the operative word for Matthews’ game, as 2025 was his 11th consecutive season playing at least 1,000 snaps while posting at least a 77.0 PFF grade. His 82.4 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 ranked as the fifth-best mark among all qualified tackles. Matthews’ run-blocking has always lagged a bit behind his stellar pass protection, but the 34-year-old is still a very valuable piece of Atlanta’s offense.

One of the most durable and consistent players in the NFL, Dawkins made his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2025. It was also his eighth straight campaign playing at least 1,000 snaps, and his ninth straight season with at least a 76.0 PFF pass-blocking grade. Dawkins is the captain and enforcer of an excellent Buffalo offensive line, and the Bills know precisely what to expect from him on a weekly basis.

Stanley continues to prove himself reliable as Lamar Jackson’s blindside protector. He allowed 28 pressures across 16 appearances last season while posting a respectable 72.8 PFF pass-blocking grade. While he did allow four sacks on the year, only one of those came after Week 3. Stanley enters his age-32 season with hopes of full health and rejuvenation in a new offensive scheme.

Rosengarten has quietly become a productive piece of Baltimore’s offensive line. Last season, he placed among the top 30 qualified tackles with a 74.8 PFF run-blocking grade and a 73.4 PFF pass-blocking grade. Rosengarten also led Baltimore’s offense with 1,014 snaps played, and he allowed just three sacks all season.

Moses bounced back from a tough 2024 to have a highly productive first campaign in New England. Including postseason play, he logged a career-high 1,294 snaps while allowing just two sacks in 21 games. His 78.7 PFF run-blocking grade was also a top-20 mark among qualified tackles.

Moses may see his eventual replacement, rookie Caleb Lomu, when he looks over his shoulder this season, but he proved in 2025 that he is still competent enough to be on an NFL field every week.

Banks finished last season leading all qualified rookie tackles with a 73.5 PFF grade and a 76.1 PFF run-blocking grade. Though he placed sixth among all tackles with 680 pass-blocking snaps during the regular season, he allowed just five sacks, only two of which came in his final nine games. The Saints will be looking to add more balance to their offense this season, but Banks displayed enough promise to do whatever is necessary moving forward.

Last year’s seventh overall pick showed New York why he could be its star right tackle for years to come. Membou placed second among qualified rookie offensive linemen with a 72.7 PFF grade. He was the only rookie to earn at least a 72.0 grade as a pass protector and as a run-blocker. The Jets will continue to hope that Membou and Olu Fashanu develop into one of the NFL’s better tackle pairings.