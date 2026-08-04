PFF Center Rankings: The top 32 players ahead of the 2026 NFL season

Creed Humphrey tops the list again: The Chiefs star is in a world of his own.

New faces in the AFC West: The Raiders‘ Tyler Linderbaum and Chargers‘ Tyler Biadasz find their way into the top 10.

The PFF Early Bird Sale Is Here: Save 33% and get PFF+ for just $79.99, our lowest price of the year.

The center position can often be overlooked, but it is undoubtedly a crucial position that can make or break the performance of every position along the offensive line. Protection calls and slides often flow through the man in the middle, making the best of the best at the position a critical piece to any dominant protection scheme.

These are the NFL’s top 32 centers heading into the 2026 season. Be sure to check out all of PFF’s 2026 NFL preview series for even more rankings and analysis of the upcoming season.

For the fourth consecutive year, Humphrey reigns atop the NFL landscape at the center position. No interior blocker has a more consistently elite grading profile over the past five seasons. In 2025, he once again led all centers in PFF Wins Above Replacement (0.544) and overall PFF grade (88.8), finishing as the only center to post grades above 80.0 in both run-blocking and pass protection.

Since landing in Miami in 2024, Brewer’s game has grown by leaps and bounds. This past season, the Dolphins’ center cemented himself as one of the most adaptive and talented blockers in the game. His 91.5 PFF run-blocking grade not only paced the center position, but it also ranked in the top five among all offensive linemen. That performance paved the way for Brewer to earn a second-team All-Pro nod and be named one of five finalists for the NFL’s inaugural Protector of the Year award.

The Raiders couldn’t have picked a better centerpiece to build around up front. Linderbaum’s elite run-blocking ability profiles perfectly for the diverse run scheme new head coach Klint Kubiak aims to deploy in 2026. The 26 year-old center has the movement skills to excel in zone concepts and the strength to anchor the interior in gap concepts. His grading profile supports what you see on tape, as Linderbaum has posted a top five PFF run-blocking grade among centers in three of his four seasons as a pro.

Frazier followed up his excellent rookie campaign in 2024 with yet another strong showing in 2025. At just 24 years old, his game already exemplifies what a well-rounded center should look like. He finished last season as one of just five centers to post above a 70.0 grade in both run-blocking and pass protection. Now, the Steelers’ center has the momentum and experience to take the leap from good, young player to elite talent at the position.

The Colts started 2025 with a center competition, but ended it without a question that they found their guy for years to come. In his first full season as a starter, Bortolini established himself as one of the NFL’s top interior run-blockers, earning the third-highest PFF run-blocking grade (88.2) among centers. His skill as a road-grading center fits perfectly with the Colts’ focus to feed Jonathan Taylor, giving Bortolini ample opportunity to take another step forward in 2026.

Although injuries have limited McCoy to just 742 snaps over the past two seasons, there’s no doubt that the veteran has the talent to warrant a high placement on this list. Before going down with a torn bicep last season, McCoy posted an 84.1 PFF pass-blocking grade, the highest by any center through Week 7. As long as McCoy can stay healthy in 2026, he’s more than capable of being a difference-maker at the center position.

Consistency and dependability are undervalued traits in the NFL. McGovern personifies both, having recorded over 2,300 snaps over the past two seasons, raising his ceiling each year. This past season, McGovern earned a career-best 71.0 overall PFF grade — highlighted by his ability to stand up on true pass sets, where he produced the fifth-highest PFF pass-blocking grade (72.8) among centers.

At 30 years old, Froholdt continues to elevate his game, particularly in pass protection. His 72.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 set a new career best for the veteran, as he allowed just a single sack across 788 pass-blocking snaps. While expectations aren’t high for the Cardinals, it takes veteran leadership setting the tone for this team to outperform its outlook, and that’s where Froholdt may be most valuable.

Biadasz didn’t spend long on the open market following his surprise release in February before the Chargers scooped him up to solidify one of their biggest offseason needs. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel knows the value of stability on the interior, and Biadasz fits that bill. While he isn’t the most dynamic blocker, Biadasz continues to raise his upside after posting the highest overall PFF grade (70.8) of his career in 2025.

It was his ability in pass protection that gave Wattenberg notoriety in 2024, but it was his improvements as a run-blocker in 2025 that allowed him to break into the top 10 on this list. Wattenberg recorded a 70.0-plus grade in both facets for the first time in his career, standing as one of just five players to accomplish that feat this past season.

After spending three seasons learning the nuances of the position from Drew Dalman, Neuzil stepped into the starting role in 2025 and flourished, earning the third-highest PFF WAR (0.286) among centers and beating out some well-established names. While his strength as a run-blocker brought him here, it’s his performance in pass protection that kept Neuzil out of the top 10 on this list. If Neuzil can improve in that facet this season, it’ll be difficult not to mention his name among the league’s best.

After a year away from the Rams, Shelton picked up right where he left off in his return to the team in 2025. Shelton’s athleticism, sound footwork and understanding of leverage play to his benefit most in the run game, where he earned the seventh-highest PFF run-blocking grade (77.2) at the position this past season. A credit to his high football acumen and versatility, Shelton is the perfect centerpiece for Sean McVay’s front, and profiles as an essential player for the Rams' continued success on offense.

Although an ankle injury early in the year limited Beebe to just 11 games last season, he closed out 2025 on a high note, compiling the 12th-highest overall PFF grade (70.6) from Week 9 through the end of the regular season. It's clear that Beebe is on an upward trajectory heading into a new campaign, and given the talent around him, stands a strong chance of taking yet another step forward.

Like all good centers, grit and toughness are Jurgens' dominant traits as a player. After playing through a back injury during the Eagles' 2024 Super Bowl run, he returned in 2025 while recovering, yet still managed to produce the highest overall PFF grade (66.0) of his career as a starter. A year removed from that back injury, Jurgens claims to finally be feeling good, raising his potential for the 2026 season.

At 33 years old, Karras stands among a solid group of veteran centers that may not move the needle in many different aspects, but excels in one facet or another. For Karras, the most valuable aspect of his game comes in pass protection, where he’s earned above a 70.0 pass-blocking grade in five of his past six seasons, including a 70.7 this past season. That skillset is a significant asset for a Bengals offense that emphasizes the passing game and desperately needs to keep Joe Burrow off the ground.

Brendel is another guy that may not be distinguished in every element of the game, but thrives in a very specific niche that’s difficult to replicate. That aspect of Brendel’s game is his ability as a run-blocker. In each of the past three seasons, the veteran has recorded a 70.0-plus PFF run-blocking grade, including a career-best 74.0 in 2025. Kyle Shanahan’s offense flows best when the run game is clicking, and guys like Brendel make that happen.

Pocic's market this offseason was slow to develop due to his recovery from Achilles surgery in December, but his eventual landing in Baltimore couldn’t be a better opportunity. While the Ravens are expected to hold a competition in camp for the starting job, Pocic has a leg up on the competition given his extensive experience as a starter (97 career starts) and his familiarity with the AFC North. Should his health hold up in camp, Pocic is the chalk pick to win Baltimore’s starting job heading into Week 1.

After seven seasons in Green Bay, Jenkins will be wearing new colors in 2026. A season-ending lower leg fracture in November cut short what was an uncharacteristically down season for the veteran. Still, Jenkins enters the year with a proven track record as a pass-blocker, having posted a 72.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade in six of his seven NFL seasons.

The former undrafted center stepped into the starting lineup for the first time this past season and helped lead the Seahawks to a championship. Although Sundell understandably took some time to get acclimated to the speed of the NFL game, he grew with the role as the season went on. From Week 7 through the playoffs, Sundell earned a top-12 overall PFF grade (70.6) at the center position. With a full season of starting under his belt, Sundell can take major strides in 2026.

Mays struggled to solidify himself as the long-term answer at center for the Panthers, but he landed on his feet, finding a new home with the Lions. While the 27-year-old isn’t a premier run-blocker at the center position, he does profile well as a pass-blocker. Over the last two seasons, Mays hasn’t allowed a sack across 803 pass sets. His presence should give Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense more stability on the interior and time to hunt for explosive plays.

Without a doubt, Barton is a team guy first and foremost. Down Tristan Wirfs to start the year, Barton stepped into the left tackle position to give the Buccaneers the best chance to win. His struggles filling the role brought down his overall grading profile on the year, but once he returned to center, his performance was serviceable with a 63.9 overall PFF grade. Although Barton has yet to reach the heights many thought he could, he still has time to develop at just 24 years old.

Reunited with Liam Coen in Jacksonville, Hainsey was asked to do a lot to bring the rest of the Jaguars’ offense up to speed. As a teacher and leader up front, Hainsey proved a useful piece, although his performance on the field leaves room for improvement — particularly in pass protection. The run game was where Hainsey was most effective, playing to a 66.1 PFF run-blocking grade. With more time focused on improving his own game in 2026, Hainsey could climb up this list by season’s end.

Fortner stepped up for the Saints this past season to fill the void left by Erik McCoy’s injury. In the role, Fortner produced his highest-graded season as a pro, charting career-best marks in both pass protection (72.5) and run-blocking (65.3). Yet the Saints opted to let him walk in free agency, at which point Fortner landed with the Panthers. While Fortner’s jump in 2025 is promising, the goal in 2026 is to maintain that momentum and not revert to the level we saw in previous seasons.

After helping to lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance, Bradbury was dealt to the Bears to fill the hole left by the retirement of Drew Dalman. Despite his former team’s success, 2025 was a down year for Bradbury, representative of his 59.8 overall PFF grade. Throughout his career, Bradbury has been a productive run-blocker, having generated above a 70.0 grade twice since 2022 and showing what he can bring to the table.

While Bradbury’s experience may give him a head start for the starting job, he’ll have to prove it in camp. Second-round rookie Logan Jones is expected to make a strong case to be named a first year-starter after his elite performance at Iowa, where he registered a 90.7 PFF pass-blocking grade during his senior season.

The Vikings have no clean answers at the center position heading into 2026. Brandel, along with Michael Jurgens and rookie Gavin Gerhardt, stand as the team’s current options to fill the role, none of which provide a proven track record at the NFL level. While Jurgens and Gerhardt have more experience at the position dating back to college, Brandel has seen more action across his six NFL seasons, including a stint as the Vikings’ starting left guard in 2024.

Although Schmitz is viewed as the incumbent for the Giants and not currently in danger of losing his status as the starter, that could change in the coming weeks or months under John Harbaugh’s new regime. Across his three seasons in the NFL, Schmitz has yet to prove he’s worthy of being the entrenched starter, having never surpassed a 62.0 overall PFF grade for a season. Coming into the final year of his contract, Schmitz will have to take a major step forward in 2026 to warrant an extension.

While Andrews, last season’s starter, is the name included on this list, the Texans’ center competition is by far the most contested of the NFL preseason. After ranking 29th among centers in overall PFF grade (60.6), Andrews left the door open for Houston to find his potential replacement in first-round pick Keylan Rutledge.

Despite having played almost exclusively guard in college, Rutledge has been transitioning to center, where he’s been turning heads with his physicality early in training camp. Andrews’ experience at center may give him an advantage, but he will have to prove that outweighs Rutledge’s talent.

Wilson, a natural center, played out of position at guard during first year in the NFL, and struggled mightily because of it. His 52.2 overall PFF grade last season ranked 118th out of 126 qualifying interior linemen. The hope is a transition back to his rightful position at center will bring the best out of Wilson and help alleviate some of the pressure concerns the Patriots dealt with.

After operating primarily as a backup for most of his career, Schlottmann’s move to Tennessee comes with an opportunity to be the Week 1 starter for the first time in his NFL career. The Titans are expected to hold a center competition, but Schlottmann’s familiarity with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s scheme makes him the favorite to win the job. In his limited sample with the Giants last season, Schlottmann showed himself to be a good fit in the system, earning a 70.8 overall PFF grade. Now, he’ll have to show he can do it for a full season.

After losing Elgton Jenkins last season, the Packers shifted Rhyan to center, where he had trouble finding his footing in pass protection. His 37.8 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked last among 40 qualifying centers. Rhyan’s ability as a run-blocker (71.2 PFF grade) should keep him in the lineup, but he’ll need to take steps forward in pass protection, or the Packers will lack answers for interior pressure.

Losing Alijah Vera-Tucker in the preseason forced the Jets to shuffle their offensive line, resulting in Myers stepping into the starting center role. While he managed to play all 17 games, his performance wasn’t up to par. His 52.9 overall PFF grade ranked in the bottom three among qualifying centers last season. If Myers doesn’t show improvements early in the year, the Jets will need to find new answers up front.

The surprise release of Tyler Biadasz and subsequently being priced out of acquiring Tyler Linderbaum has left the Commanders in a tough spot at the center position. As of now, Nick Allegretti – primarily a guard across his career – is expected to compete with sixth-round rookie Matt Gulbin for the job in camp.

Allegretti has limited experience at center, which is plainly evident when looking at his limited sample at the position this past season. During his lone start at center in Week 18, he recorded just a 49.1 overall PFF grade despite the Eagles resting their starters.