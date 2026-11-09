Jordan Love earns two weekly honors: The Green Bay Packers quarterback was named Quarterback and Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 372 yards and three touchdowns, with six big-time throws.

Myles Garrett leads the defensive selections: The Los Angeles Rams edge defender earned Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording eight pressures, including three sacks, on 30 pass-rushing snaps.

Caleb Downs and the 49ers collect honors: Downs earned Rookie of the Week after recording an interception and a pass breakup, while San Francisco's offensive line allowed six pressures without surrendering a sack or quarterback hit.

The NFL Week 9 Team of the Week features Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Los Angeles Rams edge defender Myles Garrett following standout performances on opposite sides of the ball.

Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the New England Patriots, while Garrett generated eight pressures and three sacks against the Washington Commanders.

Here is the PFF Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2026 season.

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

QUARTERBACK AND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: JORDAN LOVE, GREEN BAY PACKERS

Love recorded six big-time throws in the Packers‘ win over the New England Patriots on Sunday — the third time this season he has recorded more than five big-time throws. He completed 23 of 29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns despite being pressured on 37.1% of his dropbacks.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE MYLES GARRETT, LOS ANGELES RAMS

In his first game back from injured reserve after the Rams‘ Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Myles Garrett reminded everyone why the Rams traded for him this summer. He racked up eight pressures, including three sacks, on 30 pass-rushing snaps.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: S CALEB DOWNS, DALLAS COWBOYS

The 11th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft had the best game of his young career in Sunday's overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. He recorded an interception and a pass breakup, earning a 90.6 PFF coverage grade in the process.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

The 49ers‘ offensive line combined to allow just six pressures in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders, with none resulting in a sack or quarterback hit. The unit also helped power a strong day on the ground, with San Francisco racking up 190 rushing yards.