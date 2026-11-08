The Jets could offer value as underdogs: Kansas City is favored by 9.5 points with an implied 80% win probability, but PFF's EPA and Earned Drive Points analysis suggests the gap between the teams may be overstated.

Geno Smith has a favorable deep-passing matchup: Smith ranks third in the NFL in EPA on deep throws, while Kansas City's defense has allowed the third-worst EPA per play on deep passes.

New York's man coverage could challenge Patrick Mahomes: The Jets have led the NFL in man coverage rate over the past month, while Kansas City's receivers have struggled to produce against that coverage.

Many NFL bettors start with individual markets — spreads, totals or player props — and ask, “Which spread looks good?” or “Which totals stand out this week?” It’s a bottom-up approach: Start with the bet, then decide whether the underlying game script supports it.

In this space, we’ll work in reverse. Each week, we’ll focus on one game and take a top-down approach, starting with the broader picture of how the teams and players are performing and what the data suggests about the matchup. From there, we’ll identify the betting markets that best align with that expected game script.

The goal is to form a view of how the game is likely to unfold first, then find the spreads, totals and props that offer the best ways to bet on that outcome.

A look at the fundamentals

Let us begin, as always, by looking at the team fundamentals to set the frame for our analysis.

If we look at Earned Drive Points (EDP), which quantifies a drive’s quality on a points-per-drive basis by measuring how repeatable and sustainable its success was, we can see that the Chiefs have been the better team on both sides of the ball.

The biggest gap comes on defense, where the Jets have performed significantly worse than Kansas City.

EPA per play tells a similar story, with the Chiefs holding a slight advantage on offense and a much more significant edge on defense.

But the market is pricing this matchup as though the two teams are in completely different tiers, with a 9.5-point spread and Kansas City given an 80% chance to win.

Much of that market valuation comes from continuing to price the Jets‘ offense as a bottom-tier unit, with inpredictable's market estimates rating the Jets as 2.5 spread points worse than average and the 23rd-best offense in the NFL.

From an EPA and EDP standpoint, based on the fundamentals alone, that looks like a mispricing.

There are also matchup angles that suggest the Jets could be in a decent spot offensively, at least in terms of their upside. Kansas City's defense has struggled to stop the deep pass so far this season, allowing the third-worst EPA per play on deep throws. With some of the game's best deep threats in Omar Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell, the Jets have had one of the NFL's most potent deep passing attacks, even without Garrett Wilson, though his absence does weaken the case slightly.

Smith ranks third in the NFL in EPA on deep throws despite pushing the ball downfield on 13% of his attempts. That's particularly impressive, given that many other quarterbacks ranking near the top in deep-passing EPA have done so on a lower volume of attempts.

And over the past month, the Chiefs‘ defense has struggled to generate pressure, posting the second-lowest pressure rate in the NFL.

Geno, meanwhile, has faced pressure at a roughly league-average rate but has been one of the NFL's most productive quarterbacks when kept clean, which should be the case often against Kansas City.

On the other side of the ball, the Jets‘ defense has shifted from a zone-heavy unit to one that relies much more on man coverage, leading the NFL in man coverage rate over the past month.

And with Kansas City dealing with wide receiver injuries over that stretch, the Chiefs have struggled mightily to move the ball against man coverage.

Without a matchup advantage on the outside, and with Mahomes potentially less mobile following his injury, the Chiefs could continue to struggle, as the Chiefs signal-caller has been the third-least productive quarterback in the NFL against man coverage.

And all of the Jets‘ defensive backs have performed at an above-average level or better at preventing separation, with most also excelling at making plays on the ball. On Kansas City's side, only Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce are averaging more than 1.0 yards per route run (YPRR) against man coverage, with each posting a modest 1.5 YPRR. In a matchup where individual advantages are critical, the Jets‘ defense could be in a sneaky good spot against the pass.

Add it all up, and we have a spot where I think the Jets‘ offense is still badly mispriced against a Kansas City defense that struggles to defend the deep ball and generate pressure — two areas where Smith has excelled. If Wilson is out, that weakens the case, but the Jets still have ample talent in Cooper, Mitchell and their tight ends to move the ball.

On the defensive side, the Jets‘ man-heavy approach matches up nicely against a Chiefs offense that lacks the firepower to consistently win against man coverage. New York should also be getting its two best pass-rushers, T'Vondre Sweat and David Bailey, back in a unit that was quietly peaking before their injuries, ranking first in pressure rate and third in quick pressure rate.

With just a 20% implied chance to win as 9.5-point underdogs, the Jets have the offensive firepower to make this a competitive game. And if those deep attempts connect, I think they're live not only to win outright but to win by multiple scores.