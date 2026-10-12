Jordan Love leads the offense: The Green Bay Packers quarterback earned a 94.5 PFF passing grade after completing 25 of 31 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago.

Quincy Williams headlines the defense: The Cleveland Browns linebacker earned a 95.7 PFF overall grade, forced three fumbles and recorded five defensive stops.

Detroit's offensive line stands out: The Lions earned offensive line of the week honors for the second consecutive week after allowing just three pressures and helping their offense average 5.1 yards per carry.

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Offense

Defense

Special Teams

QUARTERBACK AND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: JORDAN LOVE, GREEN BAY PACKERS

Love was phenomenal in the Packers’ big win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, completing 25 of 31 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns. He recorded six big-time throws and earned a 94.5 PFF passing grade.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LB QUINCY WILLIAMS, CLEVELAND BROWNS

Williams was outstanding in a losing effort for the Browns, earning a 95.7 overall PFF grade and forcing three fumbles. Five of his seven tackles resulted in defensive stops, and he also recorded a pass breakup.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: DI GRACEN HALTON, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Halton made an impact both as a pass-rusher and against the run, recording a sack and two hurries across 16 pass-rushing snaps, along with two tackles resulting in defensive stops against the run. He also forced a fumble, recovered it in the end zone and scored a defensive touchdown. His average tackle depth against the run was 2 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: DETROIT LIONS

The Lions earn offensive line of the week honors for the second consecutive week after another strong performance in their win over the Cardinals. Detroit’s offensive line surrendered just three pressures while paving the way for a rushing attack that averaged 5.1 yards per carry.