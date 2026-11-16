Joe Burrow leads the Week 10 honors: The Bengals quarterback threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns against Pittsburgh, earning Quarterback and Offensive Player of the Week recognition.

Detroit's offensive line dominates: The Lions allowed just six pressures and no sacks against New England while helping their rushing attack average 5.6 yards per carry.

See the grades for yourself: Explore PFF's NFL player grades to compare the Week 10 standouts and examine individual performances across the league.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase led the way in Week 10, powering the Cincinnati Bengals past the Pittsburgh Steelers with standout performances on Sunday Night Football. Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns, while Chase hauled in 11 passes for 231 yards.

On defense, Minnesota Vikings interior defender Levi Drake Rodriguez delivered eight quarterback pressures, and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane earned Rookie of the Week honors.

Here's a look at PFF's Week 10 Team of the Week and the players who earned individual honors.

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

QUARTERBACK AND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: JOE BURROW, CINCINNATI BENGALS

Burrow delivered his highest-graded game of the season in the Bengals‘ big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. He completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Over the past four weeks, he has earned a PFF grade below 90.0 just once.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WIDE RECEIVER JA'MARR CHASE, CINCINNATI BENGALS

Chase averaged at least 5.00 yards per route run for the second consecutive week, starring in the Bengals‘ win over the Steelers on Sunday. He caught 11 of his 14 targets for 231 yards and, after a slow start to the season, has racked up 527 receiving yards over the past three weeks.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: INTERIOR DEFENDER LEVI DRAKE RODRIGUEZ, MINNESOTA VIKINGS

The Vikings‘ pass rush overwhelmed the Green Bay Packers‘ offense Sunday afternoon, and Rodriguez played a key role. He racked up eight total pressures on 24 pass-rushing snaps, including two sacks and two quarterback hits. Rodriguez had recorded just eight pressures through the first eight games of the season before matching that total in a single outing against the Packers.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: CB MANSOOR DELANE, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Back in action after missing time with an injury, Delane delivered another impressive performance in the Chiefs‘ win over the Atlanta Falcons. Across 26 coverage snaps, he allowed just one reception for seven yards and recorded a pass breakup, earning an 84.1 PFF coverage grade.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: DETROIT LIONS

The Lions‘ offensive line dominated in Sunday's win over the New England Patriots in Munich, combining to allow just six pressures, none of which resulted in sacks. The unit was even better in the run game, paving the way for a rushing attack that averaged 5.6 yards per carry.