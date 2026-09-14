- Zay Flowers leads the offense: The Ravens receiver earned a league-best 94.0 PFF receiving grade while averaging 13.64 yards per route run.
- T.J. Watt headlines the defense: The Steelers edge defender recorded two sacks and two hurries despite being double-teamed on 50.0% of his pass-rush snaps.
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Offense
- QB: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
- HB: D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
- WR: Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
- WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
- TE: Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
- Flex: WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
- LT: Kolton Miller, Las Vegas Raiders
- LG: Damien Lewis, Carolina Panthers
- C: Juice Scruggs, Detroit Lions
- RG: Matt Goncalves, Indianapolis Colts
- RT: Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears
Defense
- EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- EDGE: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
- DI: Vernon Broughton, New Orleans Saints
- DI: Roy Lopez, Arizona Cardinals
- LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
- LB: Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles
- CB: Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
- CB: Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
- S: Jeremy Chinn, Las Vegas Raiders
- S: Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks
- Flex: CB Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots
Special Teams
- K: Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens
- P: Jack Fox, Detroit Lions
- K/PR: Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts
- ST: Jacob Thomas, Minnesota Vikings
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QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: TREVOR LAWRENCE, JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Lawrence was phenomenal in the Jaguars' season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns. His +22.0% Completion Percentage Over Expectation led the NFL this week, while his +3.0% Accuracy Over Expectation ranked 10th.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR ZAY FLOWERS, BALTIMORE RAVENS
Flowers is our Offensive Player of the Week despite not finishing the first half of the Ravens' win over the Indianapolis Colts — that’s how dominant his performance was. His 13.64 yards per route run was more than double that of the next-best wide receiver or tight end, while his 94.0 PFF receiving grade was the best in the league.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE T.J. WATT, PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Watt recorded an impressive pick-six in the Steelers' Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, but that wasn’t the only reason he earned our Defensive Player of the Week honors. Watt also recorded two sacks and two hurries on 22 pass-rushing snaps despite being double-teamed on 50.0% of those plays, the third-highest rate among edge defenders with at least 20 pass-rushing snaps this week.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: WR ANTONIO WILLIAMS, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
Despite being on the field for just 12 passing snaps, Williams still made a big impact for the Commanders, catching four passes and a touchdown. He earned a 90.8 PFF receiving grade and averaged 5.82 yards per route run.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: CAROLINA PANTHERS
Despite the loss to the Chicago Bears, the Panthers' offensive line had a solid outing in Week 1. All five starting offensive linemen finished the game with a PFF pass-blocking grade above 62.0, with three earning grades above 75.0. Left tackle Rasheed Walker and left guard Damien Lewis led the group, with both earning PFF grades above 80.0.