Zay Flowers leads the offense: The Ravens receiver earned a league-best 94.0 PFF receiving grade while averaging 13.64 yards per route run.

T.J. Watt headlines the defense: The Steelers edge defender recorded two sacks and two hurries despite being double-teamed on 50.0% of his pass-rush snaps.

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QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: TREVOR LAWRENCE, JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Lawrence was phenomenal in the Jaguars' season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns. His +22.0% Completion Percentage Over Expectation led the NFL this week, while his +3.0% Accuracy Over Expectation ranked 10th.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR ZAY FLOWERS, BALTIMORE RAVENS

Flowers is our Offensive Player of the Week despite not finishing the first half of the Ravens' win over the Indianapolis Colts — that’s how dominant his performance was. His 13.64 yards per route run was more than double that of the next-best wide receiver or tight end, while his 94.0 PFF receiving grade was the best in the league.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE T.J. WATT, PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Watt recorded an impressive pick-six in the Steelers' Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, but that wasn’t the only reason he earned our Defensive Player of the Week honors. Watt also recorded two sacks and two hurries on 22 pass-rushing snaps despite being double-teamed on 50.0% of those plays, the third-highest rate among edge defenders with at least 20 pass-rushing snaps this week.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: WR ANTONIO WILLIAMS, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Despite being on the field for just 12 passing snaps, Williams still made a big impact for the Commanders, catching four passes and a touchdown. He earned a 90.8 PFF receiving grade and averaged 5.82 yards per route run.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: CAROLINA PANTHERS

Despite the loss to the Chicago Bears, the Panthers' offensive line had a solid outing in Week 1. All five starting offensive linemen finished the game with a PFF pass-blocking grade above 62.0, with three earning grades above 75.0. Left tackle Rasheed Walker and left guard Damien Lewis led the group, with both earning PFF grades above 80.0.