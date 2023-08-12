Try the NEW PFF Fantasy Mock Draft Sim

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Preseason Week 1 Game Recap: Atlanta Falcons 19, Miami Dolphins 3

2R61GA5 Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin does drills during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By Ben Cooper
Aug 12, 2023
Miami Dolphins Atlanta Falcons

This was preseason football at its finest. The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons went back and forth with punts and eagerly ran the ball to the tune of six combined points through three quarters.

Aided by a punt-return touchdown, a pick-six and overall timely defense, the Falcons took the preseason Week 1 win, 19-3.


Random Image

Offensive spotlight: If you enjoy ground-and-pound, running back-centric football, this game was for you. Miami and Atlanta combined for 270 rushing yards on 52 carries.

Godwin Igwebuike was the Falcons' top back, forcing a missed tackle and gaining 33 of his 70 yards after contact, pending review. Myles Gaskin featured for Miami and racked up seven missed tackles as a runner.

Defensive spotlight: Dolphins edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah played the first quarter and was efficient on his 11 snaps. He earned an 87.6 PFF grade on first review after winning two of his seven pass-rush reps en route to a quarterback hit.

Rookie spotlight: Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams, a seventh-round pick out of Alabama, snagged a first-quarter interception and finished as one of the game's highest-graded rookies (73.5) on first review.

Offensive line spotlight: Jalen Mayfield, in his return to the field after missing all of 2022, surrendered two pressures on 11 pass-blocking snaps. He started at left guard for the team as a rookie in 2021, earning just a 48.7 PFF grade, but enters this season as a backup.

Box Score

Passing
Atlanta Falcons
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Logan Woodside 6.34 14 / 23 146 6.3 0 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Mike White 2.4 9 / 14 85 6.1 0 1
Skylar Thompson 2.16 10 / 16 104 6.5 0 2
Rushing
Atlanta Falcons
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Godwin Igwebuike 13 13 70 5.4 1 11
Carlos Washington 7.6 12 27 2.2 0 7
Logan Woodside 6.34 1 5 5 0 5
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
De'Von Achane 10.6 10 25 2.5 0 6
Myles Gaskin 9.7 7 57 8.1 0 35
Erik Ezukanma 9.7 2 52 26 0 39
Chris Brooks 4.5 5 24 4.8 0 10
Skylar Thompson 2.16 2 10 5 0 5
Receiving
Atlanta Falcons
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD
Carlos Washington 7.6 4 3 19 4.8 0
Xavier Malone 7 2 2 50 25 0
Tucker Fisk 4.5 3 3 15 5 0
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 3 2 1 20 10 0
Josh Ali 2.4 3 1 14 4.7 0
Penny Hart 1.9 1 1 9 9 0
Scott Miller 1.9 1 1 9 9 0
Mathew Sexton 1.5 3 1 5 1.7 0
Clint Ratkovich 1.5 1 1 5 5 0
Frank Darby 0 1 0 0 0 0
Parker Hesse 0 1 0 0 0 0
Slade Bolden 0 1 0 0 0 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD
De'Von Achane 10.6 4 4 41 10.2 0
Myles Gaskin 9.7 2 2 20 10 0
Erik Ezukanma 9.7 3 3 15 5 0
Elijah Higgins 5.6 3 2 36 12 0
Chris Brooks 4.5 1 1 11 11 0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 2.7 2 1 17 8.5 0
River Cracraft 2.4 1 1 14 14 0
Chris Coleman 2.2 2 1 12 6 0
Eric Saubert 1.6 1 1 6 6 0
Salvon Ahmed 1.6 1 1 6 6 0
Tyler Kroft 0 2 0 0 0 0
Braxton Berrios 0 4 0 0 0 0
Freddie Swain 0 1 0 0 0 0
Daewood Davis 0 1 0 0 0 0

CLICK HERE TO TRY PFF'S NEW FANTASY MOCK DRAFT SIMULATOR

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.