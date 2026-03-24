Favorite, least favorite 2026 free-agency moves for all 32 NFL teams

Although Miami is rebuilding, Malik Willis was the perfect signing: On a limited number of snaps, he earned a 92.3 PFF overall grade during the 2025 season. Miami made him the 17th-highest paid quarterback and has three seasons to figure out if he is a long-term solution at the position.

The Panthers got great value in Devin Lloyd: His 88.4 PFF overall grade in 2025 ranked third among 88 qualifiers, and Carolina was able to sign him to a contract that is tied for just the fourth-highest average annual value among linebackers.

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Favorite Move: G Isaac Seumalo

The Cardinals signed one of the most consistent guards in football to stabilize their offensive line. The former Pittsburgh Steeler ranked among the top 20 guards in PFF overall grade in three of his past four seasons. His 73.3 PFF overall grade in 2025 placed him 16th among 79 qualifying guards.

Least Favorite Move: N/A

The Cardinals were not big players during the first wave of free agency, and even the contracts they did dole out could be considered smaller with minimal risk.

Favorite Move: QB Tua Tagovailoa

A shining example of a low-risk, high-reward move. The Falcons signed Tagovailoa to a one-year, $1.3 million contract. Admittedly, the Alabama product did not play well in his final years in Miami, but he was a top-10 quarterback in PFF overall grade in 2022 and 2023. The Falcons will hope he can replicate his form from those seasons and compete with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job.

Least Favorite Move: WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson signed a two-year contract for $15 million with $10 million guaranteed, although that still might be more than what his recent play would justify. He failed to earn PFF overall grades above 60.0 in each of his past three seasons. He also ranked outside the top 100 wide receivers in PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons. His 54.1 PFF overall grade in 2025 placed him just 117th among 128 wide receivers.

Favorite Move: EDGE Trey Hendrickson

The Ravens have desperately needed a game-changer at edge rusher in recent seasons, and they found just that in Trey Hendrickson. The Florida Atlantic product earned PFF overall grades of at least 80.0 in each of his past four seasons, helping him slot in among the top 20 edge defenders in PFF overall grade in each of those seasons. His 90.0 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2025 ranked sixth among 110 qualifying edge defenders.

Least Favorite Move: G John Simpson

Simpson returns to Baltimore after two seasons with the New York Jets, but this time, he will not have center Tyler Linderbaum by his side. Simpson has earned a PFF overall grade above 60.0 just once in his career: in 2024, when he ranked 11th among guards with a 77.3 mark. Unless Simpson can get back to that level in 2026, this seems like an overpay by the Ravens.

Favorite Move: C Connor McGovern

Although they let guard David Edwards walk in free agency, the Bills re-signed center Connor McGovern, who has been a huge reason for their offensive line's success in recent years. The Penn State product, who can also play guard, has become one of the better pass-blocking centers in the league during his time in Buffalo. His 70.8 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 ranked 10th among 37 qualifying centers.

Least Favorite Move: EDGE Bradley Chubb

Despite being an early draft pick in 2018, Chubb has been just average in the NFL — outside of one season with the Dolphins — especially as a pass rusher. He has topped a 15% pass-rush win rate just once in his career (2024). Chubb’s 11.5% pass-rush win rate in 2025 ranked just 61st among 129 qualifying edge defenders. His contract with the Bills — a three-year, $43.5 million deal — suggests the team thinks he can get back to his 2024 form and become a game-changer on the edge.

Favorite Move: LB Devin Lloyd

Lloyd is coming off a career season with the Jaguars in which he took a significant step forward and established himself among the best linebackers in the NFL. He had already graded out among the top 15 linebackers in 2023 and 2024, but his 88.4 PFF overall grade in 2025 ranked third among 88 qualifiers. The Panthers were able to sign him to a contract that is tied for just the fourth-highest average annual value among linebackers.

Least Favorite Move: EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Phillips' contract carries the eighth-highest average annual value among edge defenders. Durability has been a concern throughout his career, as he has played 1,319 snaps over the past three seasons, which ranks just 71st among edge defenders. Even when Phillips is on the field, he has not always produced at an elite level. He recorded a pressure on a career-high 18.1% of plays in 2025 but failed to top 13% in each of the previous two seasons.

Favorite Move: LB Devin Bush

The veteran linebacker played the best football of his career during his two seasons in Cleveland. His 79.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked ninth among linebackers, and he was even better last season. In 2025, his 87.3 PFF run-defense grade ranked ninth at the position, while his 80.4 PFF coverage grade placed fourth, leading to an 87.6 PFF overall grade (fourth among 88 linebackers). Still, Chicago managed to secure him for only $10 million per year, which is tied for just 17th among linebackers.

Least Favorite Move: DI Neville Gallimore

The Bears signed Gallimore to a contract that suggests he'd start. However, Gallimore has yet to earn a PFF overall grade above 60.0 in any season, and his 56.6 PFF overall grade in 2025 ranked just 75th.

Favorite Move: EDGE Boye Mafe

The Bengals needed more talent at edge defender following the expected departure of Trey Hendrickson. Mafe, whose role shrank with the Seahawks in the second half of the 2025 season, has earned PFF overall grades above 70.0 in three straight seasons and was among the 40 highest-graded edge defenders in two of the past three seasons. His 13.1% pressure rate in 2025 ranked 37th among 77 qualifying edge defenders.

Least Favorite Move: DI Jonathan Allen

While Allen’s contract with the Bengals ranks 27th among interior defenders in average annual value, his production in recent seasons has been far below that level. He logged 75.0-plus PFF overall grades in all three seasons between 2020 and 2022 but has failed to surpass 60.0 in any of the three campaigns since. Last year marked the lowest grade of his career, as he ranked 84th among 127 qualifying interior defenders (53.2).

Favorite Move: IOL Elgton Jenkins

Jenkins brings versatility, having played both guard and center for the Green Bay Packers. While run blocking has never been his forte, Jenkins has been among the NFL's best pass blockers at both positions. His 72.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 ranked fifth among 37 qualifying centers, and he logged a career-high 81.6 PFF pass-blocking grade at guard in 2024.

Least Favorite Move: G Zion Johnson

Johnson's new deal ranks eighth among guards in average annual value, but outside of a couple of flashes, his play does not justify it. The Boston College product has failed to rank among the top 35 guards in PFF overall grade in any of his four seasons in the league. His lowest mark came last season, when his 56.5 PFF overall grade ranked just 54th at the position.

Favorite Move: S Jalen Thompson

Thompson was among the most consistent and most underrated safeties in the NFL while playing alongside Budda Baker in Arizona. The Washington State product has earned a PFF overall grade between 68.0 and 72.0 in five of his past six seasons. His 69.2 PFF coverage grade this past season ranked 26th among 93 safeties. Plus, he will be only 28 years old when the 2026 campaign kicks off.

Jalen Thompson's Career PFF Grades

Least Favorite Move: N/A

The Cowboys were not overly active in free agency, especially since most of their attention went to trades and contract negotiations with wide receiver George Pickens, whom they tagged earlier this offseason.

Favorite Move: LB Alex Singleton

As fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw struggled with injuries, Singleton stepped up and put together a very solid 2025 season in the middle of the Broncos' defense. His 72.0 PFF overall grade was his highest since 2022. Even more impressive was his 88.5 PFF run-defense grade, which ranked 25th among 88 qualifying linebackers.

Least Favorite Move: RB J.K. Dobbins

Talent has never really been an issue for Dobbins. The Ohio State product finished the 2025 season with an 80.8 PFF rushing grade, which was his highest mark since his rookie campaign and ranked 18th among 53 running backs. However, his 341 snaps ranked just 45th at the position. Similarly, Dobbins has logged only 905 snaps over the past three seasons, which also ranks 45th. The size of this contract is a risk, considering Dobbins’s tendency to miss time with injuries.

Favorite Move: RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Lions — a high-upside addition for the team. Expectations will be lower for Pacheco than they were in Kansas City, as the bulk of the snaps will go to Jahmyr Gibbs. However, in a limited role, Pacheco can still find his old form. The Rutgers alumnus ranked among the top 25 running backs in PFF overall grade in his first two seasons, and his decline coincided with the Chiefs‘ offensive line's downfall.

Least Favorite Move: C Cade Mays

Detroit is paying Mays as if he is a high-end starter, as his contract carries the ninth-highest average annual value. He has yet to prove he is capable of consistently above-average performances, though. Although he has shown flashes in pass protection — his 67.6 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 ranked 12th among centers — he was a liability in the run game during his time in Carolina.

Favorite Move: CB Benjamin St-Juste

St-Juste is coming off a career year with the Chargers. Although he handled a limited role, with his 356 snaps representing his fewest since his rookie campaign, he earned a career-high 77.1 PFF coverage grade and gave up an excellent 64.8 passer rating. Yet, he will be just the 48th-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL by average annual value.

Least Favorite Move: C Sean Rhyan extension

The Packers extended Rhyan to a contract worth $33 million over three years. That makes him the seventh-highest-paid center in the NFL, even though he has played only 470 snaps at center in the NFL. Furthermore, he was a liability in pass protection in 2025, highlighted by his 42.4 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked 37th among 37 qualifying centers.

Favorite Move: T Braden Smith

Smith has not played more than 800 snaps in a season since 2022. However, when healthy, he is among the best right tackles in the NFL. He was likely available at this price only because of his recent injuries. Over the past five seasons, Smith earned an 80.9 PFF overall grade, which ranks ninth among right tackles. If he can stay healthy, he provides a clear upgrade for the Texans' offensive line.

Least Favorite Move: G Ed Ingram

Ingram took a step forward in run blocking his lone season in Houston, notching a career-high 75.6 PFF run-blocking grade, which ranked sixth among guards. However, he remained a liability in pass protection, as his 52.4 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked only 65th at the position. Ingram’s struggles in pass blocking raise questions about his new contract, which makes him the 11th-highest-paid right guard in football.

Favorite Move: WR Alec Pierce

Admittedly, the Colts made a big investment in a wide receiver who has not truly had to play as a No. 1 option until this point. However, Pierce has been too valuable for the team to let him walk in free agency. Based on PFF Wins Above Replacement, Pierce was the 13th-most-valuable wide receiver in football last season, which lines up well with the Colts making him the 12th-highest-paid player at the position.

Least Favorite Move: QB Daniel Jones

The Colts did not have much leverage in this situation, and it was a foregone conclusion that they would need to stick with Jones, at least for the near future. On a positive note, they are committed to the quarterback for only two seasons. Still, making him the 13th-highest-paid quarterback in the league, at an average of $44 million per year over the next two seasons, is an overpay based on how the 2025 season ended. Despite a very strong start to his campaign, Jones ended up just the 21st-highest-graded quarterback (71.7).

Favorite Move: CB Montaric Brown

Brown took a big step forward in his fourth season. Towards the end of the 2025 campaign, he was practically Jacksonville’s best cornerback in coverage. He allowed a 69.3 passer rating, and his 74.0 PFF coverage grade ranked 21st among 109 qualifying cornerbacks. The Jaguars were able to re-sign him to a three-year contract worth $33 million, making him just the 30th-highest-paid cornerback.

Least Favorite Move: N/A

The only player the Jaguars have signed outside of Brown is running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Favorite Move: S Alohi Gilman

There has been a lot of turnover in the Chiefs' secondary this offseason, but Gilman’s presence as a deep safety raises the floor of what the unit can achieve. The Notre Dame product has established himself as one of the better safeties in coverage in the deep areas. His 71.9 PFF coverage grade in 2025 ranked 21st among safeties in 2025, despite his playing on two teams during the year.

Least Favorite Move: RB Kenneth Walker III

Walker was PFF’s highest-graded running back (91.4) in 2025, and he also earned Super Bowl MVP honors. He ranked among the top 10 running backs in PFF overall grade in 2023 and 2024, as well. However, there are still concerns about this acquisition, as the Chiefs made Walker the fourth-highest-paid running back in the league. While he was excellent in his role with the Seahawks, he hasn’t topped 500 regular-season snaps in any of the past three seasons. Across his four seasons in Seattle, he ranked just 17th among all running backs in snaps (2,038).

If Walker can replicate his level of play as a bell-cow running back, then he will be worth every penny.

Favorite Move: LB Nakobe Dean

This is based on Dean’s 2024 season rather than his 2025 campaign. In the latter, he was hindered by injuries and failed to replicate his prior success. In 2024, he earned a 77.4 PFF overall grade, which ranked 11th among all linebackers. It is still to be seen whether he can repeat that performance without All-Pro Zack Baun playing next to him.

Least Favorite Move: LB Quay Walker

The Raiders signed Walker to a three-year, $40.5 million contract, making him the eighth-highest-paid linebacker in the league. Despite his athletic ability, Walker has yet to justify a contract of that size. He failed to rank among the top 60 linebackers in PFF overall grade in any of his four seasons, and he placed just 76th among 88 qualifying linebackers with a 46.0 PFF overall grade in 2025.

Favorite Move: C Tyler Biadasz

The Chargers might have slightly overpaid for Biadasz, locking him up before the start of free agency. However, considering the state of the team's interior offensive line over the past couple of seasons, overpaying for an above-average player is more than justified. Biadasz ranked 12th among centers with a 70.7 PFF overall grade in 2025, although he is also coming off a serious injury.

Least Favorite Move: G Cole Strange

The overpay for Biadasz is understandable. This one is not. Strange, a former first-round pick, has earned PFF overall grades below 60.0 in three of his four NFL seasons and ranked just 57th among 79 qualifying guards in PFF overall grade (54.9) in 2025. Los Angeles made him the 19th-highest-paid left guard in the NFL this offseason. It is unlikely that he will be the solution for the Chargers’ struggles on the interior.

Favorite Move: CB Trent McDuffie

The Rams not only traded for McDuffie but also locked him up for the next five seasons as the NFL's highest-paid cornerback. Considering McDuffie’s versatility in the slot and on the perimeter — and the threat he presents as a blitzer — this was a very good move for the Rams, who immediately improved their secondary this offseason.

Least Favorite Move: N/A

The Rams went all out to strengthen their secondary. So far, all of their moves are justified in their quest to shore up arguably the NFL's most complete roster.

Favorite Move: QB Malik Willis

The Dolphins signed the top free-agent quarterback on the market. Although Willis did not play much behind Jordan Love in Green Bay, the Liberty alumnus always took advantage of his opportunities when Love was not available. On a limited number of snaps, he earned a 92.3 PFF overall grade during the 2025 season. Miami made him the 17th-highest paid quarterback and has three seasons to figure out if he is a long-term solution at the position.

Least Favorite Move: N/A

Considering the direction of the Dolphins' franchise, the front office unsurprisingly did not make any big investments, outside of Willis, this offseason.

Favorite Move: QB Kyler Murray

The Vikings get a one-year trial of Murray at the veteran minimum after the Cardinals released him. There is nothing Minnesota could lose from this move, considering the very minimal financial implications. On the other hand, if Murray finds his old form, he should be Minnesota’s starting quarterback beyond just this season.

Least Favorite Move: LB Eric Wilson

The Vikings re-signed Wilson to a three-year contract worth $22.5 million. Although that makes him just the 30th-highest-paid linebacker in the league, it might still be an overpay, considering Wilson’s limited skill set. In 2025, he earned a 36.7 PFF coverage grade, which ranked just 71st out of 80 qualifying linebackers.

Favorite Move: S Kevin Byard

The Patriots lost Jaylinn Hawkins in free agency but were able to replace him with Byard, who is still able to play at a very high level despite likely not being a long-term answer at the position. Byard ranked among the top 25 safeties in PFF overall grade in each of the past five seasons. He led the league with seven interceptions last season and ranked eighth in PFF run-defense grade (82.6).

Least Favorite Move: G Alijah Vera-Tucker

When he is on the field, Vera-Tucker is among the better guards in the NFL. However, what makes this move, and this size of a contract, very risky is that he hasn't been on the field recently. The USC product missed the entire 2025 season and has played just 1,348 snaps over the past four seasons, which ranks only 73rd among guards over that span.

Favorite Move: LB Kaden Elliss

Elliss returns to New Orleans after three seasons with the Falcons. He became a full-time starter in Atlanta and managed to log more than 1,000 snaps in each of those seasons, something the Saints will need after the departure of Demario Davis. Elliss has been among the 32 highest-graded linebackers in each of the past three seasons, including placing in the top 25 and 2023 and 2024.

Least Favorite Move: G David Edwards

While Edwards put together solid performances during his two seasons as a starter in Buffalo, including earning a 75.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 (12th at the position), making him the ninth-highest-paid left guard in the NFL is a big risk when he will need to perform without the help of one of the best offensive lines in football.

Favorite Move: T Jermaine Eluemunor

Eluemunor put together the best season of his career with the Giants in 2025. He gave up pressure on just 3.3% of pass plays, which led all right tackles. The Giants were able to sign him to a three-year contract worth $39 million, which makes him just the 13th-highest-paid right tackle in the league.

Least Favorite Move: LB Tremaine Edmunds

While Edmunds enjoyed a breakout 2022 season with the Bills in a contract year (81.9 PFF overall grade), he failed to replicate that throughout his time in Chicago. His best season came in his last year with the Bears, but even then, he ranked just 35th with a 66.0 PFF overall grade and 48th with a 52.9 PFF coverage grade. It was slightly surprising that the Giants made him the 11th-highest-paid linebacker in the NFL.

Favorite Move: G Dylan Parham

Parham flashed plenty of ability in 2024, when he earned a 74.3 PFF overall grade to rank 17th among guards. He could not replicate that level of play in 2025, but he can almost be given a pass because of the state of the Raiders' offensive line; it was difficult for anyone to put together above-average play. If Parham can return to his 2024 form, then having him on a contract that makes him the 17th-highest-paid left guard in football could be a very good deal for the Jets.

Least Favorite Move: EDGE Joseph Ossai

While Ossai flashed some ability early in his career with Cincinnati, he never developed into the player the Bengals hoped he would be. Over the past two campaigns, he earned PFF overall grades of 58.3 and 64.0, which ranked 85th and 70th, respectively. Considering his lack of pass-rushing production, Ossai may have been worthy of becoming the 33rd highest-paid edge defender in football.

Favorite Move: CB Riq Woolen

The Eagles struggled to fill the void across Quinyon Mitchell at cornerback after the departure of Darius Slay. Woolen could be the perfect solution. He hit free agency at a poor time, with 2025 being the lowest-graded season (59.8) of his career. However, if he can get back to even his 2023 self, when he ranked 52nd with a 67.1 PFF overall grade, this is good business for the Eagles.

Least Favorite Move: N/A

Despite signing some outsiders and re-signing their own players, the Eagles don't seem to have overpaid for anyone.

Favorite Move: WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Trading for Pittman was already a solid move by the Steelers, especially considering what they gave up for him. However, his extension makes it an even better deal. He is now the 25th-highest-paid wide receiver, and being a designated No. 2 could unlock a side of him that we have not seen before. Pittman might thrive while DK Metcalf gets most of the attention from opposing defenses.

Least Favorite Move: N/A

The Steelers have had an excellent free agency period so far. They were able to sign players at premium positions to reasonable contracts, such as Pittman and cornerback Jamel Dean, while adding other players, such as Rico Dowdle, Asante Samuel Jr. and Jaquan Brisker, to much cheaper, low-risk contracts.

Favorite Move: LB Dre Greenlaw

Although Greenlaw struggled with injuries in recent seasons, he still played at a high level when he was on the field in Denver. His 76.1 PFF overall grade in 2025 ranked 16th among linebackers. Pairing him with Fred Warner — arguably the best linebacker in the NFL — once again could pay dividends for the 49ers, as he is on a low-risk, one-year contract worth $6 million.

Least Favorite Move: WR Mike Evans

In a vacuum, getting Evans on the 29th-biggest wide receiver contract in the NFL could be a good deal for the 49ers. However, his recent seasons and history are not on their side. The Texas A&M product set career lows in snaps played in each of the past two seasons and is about to play his 13th year in the NFL. Only one wide receiver has logged more than 400 receiving yards in their 13th season over the past five seasons — Keenan Allen’s 777 in 2025.

Favorite move: RB Emanuel Wilson

Seattle will need to rely heavily on Wilson after Kenneth Walker III's departure and Zach Charbonnet‘s injury. While Wilson does not offer much in the passing game, he is among the better pure runners in the NFL, highlighted by his 73.9 PFF rushing grade in 2025. He also earned an 82.9 PFF overall grade in 2024. In the absence of Charbonnet early in the season, Wilson might be the cheapest starting running back in the league.

Least Favorite Move: WR Rashid Shaheed

The Seahawks made Shaheed the 27th-highest-paid wide receiver after they traded for him during the 2025 season. However, if Shaheed’s role does not increase, then this is an overpay for a situational player who offers more on special teams. Shaheed saw more than five targets in just one out of his 12 games with the Seahawks this past season, and he tallied fewer than 30 receiving yards in five of his last six games.

Favorite Move: LB Alex Anzalone

The Lions got consistently above-average play from Anzalone over the past couple of years. He ranked between 33rd and 35th among linebackers in each of the last three seasons in PFF overall grade. Getting that level of consistency at the position makes Anzalone worth being the 23rd-highest-paid linebacker over the next two seasons.

Least Favorite Move: DI A'Shawn Robinson

Robinson has been past his prime for a couple of seasons, and a Panthers front office that needed all the help it could get on defense released him. Although his 2025 was better than his previous two seasons, Robinson still ranked just 45th among interior defenders with a 63.7 PFF overall grade. At this stage of his career, he is probably a situational role player. Yet, his contract suggests the Buccaneers think otherwise.

Favorite Move: WR Wan'Dale Robinson

The Titans lacked talent at wide receiver during the 2025 season, making it difficult to properly evaluate rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Robinson should help, as the Kentucky product will look to build on his first 1,000-yard season and experience better quarterback play than what he had during this time with the Giants.

Least Favorite Move: CB Alontae Taylor

Taylor has been among the most inconsistent cornerbacks in the league throughout his career. Although he forced 19 incompletions over the past two years, he gave up 14 touchdowns and allowed a passer rating above 100 in each season. Considering the Titans made Taylor the 11th-highest-paid cornerback, they are banking on his potential to weed out the frequent negative plays.

Favorite Move: RB Rachaad White

White signed with the Commanders on a very cheap contract, as he will make just $2 million across one season. He was an above-average running back throughout his career in Tampa Bay, sidelined only because of the emergence of Bucky Irving. The Arizona State product had a limited role in 2025, but he shone on his way to an 87.2 PFF rushing grade, which ranked fourth among all running backs.

Least Favorite Move: CB Amik Robertson

The Commanders desperately need help in their secondary, including at cornerback. Robertson, however, ranked just 107th among 112 qualifying cornerbacks in 2025 with a 48.6 PFF overall grade. He gave up six touchdowns and allowed a 107.3 passer rating. His two-year, $15 million deal makes him the 39th-highest-paid player at the position.