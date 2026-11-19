Hutchinson's injury leaves a major hole in Detroit's defense: The Lions edge defender is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season after tearing his right ACL in Week 10 against the Patriots.

Elite pass-rushing production will be difficult to replace: Hutchinson leads qualifying edge defenders with a 91.0 PFF pass-rush grade and a 21.9% pass-rush win rate through Week 10.

See the grades for yourself: Explore PFF's NFL player grades to examine Hutchinson's production and compare Detroit's pass-rushing options.

The Detroit Lions have, unfortunately, been here before. But that doesn't make the prospect of playing without edge defender Aidan Hutchinson any easier.

As reported earlier this week, the fifth-year pass-rusher is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season after tearing his right ACL during Detroit's game against the New England Patriots in Munich. Hutchinson suffered the injury while celebrating a sack on the Lions‘ first defensive series of Week 10 when he jumped and landed awkwardly on his right leg.

Further testing reportedly revealed no other significant damage, a silver lining of sorts, but the injury leaves Detroit without the centerpiece of its pass rush and a player whose production has been virtually unmatched since he entered the NFL in 2022.

And while head coach Dan Campbell has expressed confidence in the team's remaining options, the PFF numbers illustrate just how difficult Hutchinson will be to replace.

AH PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season Aidan Hutchinson Pass-rush grade 2nd of 115 Pass-rush win rate 1st of 115 PFF WAR 1st of 115 QB pressures 2nd of 115 See Aidan Hutchinson's PFF Player Profile

One of the NFL's most consistently dominant pass-rushers

Through 10 weeks of the 2026 season, Hutchinson earned a 91.0 PFF pass-rush grade, first among 123 qualifying edge defenders. He generated 52 pressures — seven sacks, 11 hits and 34 hurries — on 347 pass-rushing snaps, producing a league-best 21.9% pass-rush win rate.

His performance was even more impressive on true pass sets, where he earned a 90.4 pass-rush grade, recorded 32 pressures and posted a 30.4% pass-rush win rate.

And those numbers are hardly an outlier. Since his rookie season, Hutchinson has developed into one of the league's most productive pass-rushers and has earned a PFF pass-rush grade above 90.0 in each of the past four seasons.

Aidan Hutchinson: PFF pass-rush grades and rank since 2022 Season pass-rush Snaps Pass-rush grade Rank 2022 566 70.2 41 of 129 2023 718 91.4 5 of 121 2024 198 95.0 1 of 131 2025 622 92.1 4 of 130 2026 347 91.0 1 of 123 Click here to see the grades

After a promising rookie campaign in which he earned a 70.2 PFF pass-rush grade, generated 53 pressures and posted a 12.4% pass-rush win rate, Hutchinson took his game to another level in 2023 — and that's putting it mildly. He racked up a staggering 121 pressures on 718 pass-rushing snaps, the second-most ever recorded by an edge defender in the PFF era. That historic production earned him a 91.4 PFF pass-rush grade, which ranked fifth among players at the position.

And then came 2024. Before an injury brought his season to a premature end, Hutchinson was producing at a level few pass-rushers could match. Across just five games, he generated 45 pressures and eight sacks on 198 pass-rushing snaps, earning a 95.0 pass-rush grade and winning an extraordinary 38.3% of his pass-rushing opportunities.

His return in 2025 offered further evidence that his early-career dominance was no fleeting development, as he finished that season with 100 pressures, 16 sacks and a 92.1 pass-rush grade, ranking fourth among 130 qualifying edge rushers that year.

Wins Above Replacement Aidan Hutchinson · ED -0.03 0.17 0.36 0.56 0.75 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2022 · 0.21 WAR · Rank 23 of 203 at ED 2022 · 0.21 WAR · Rank 23 of 203 at ED 0.21 2023 · 0.67 WAR · Rank 4 of 186 at ED 2023 · 0.67 WAR · Rank 4 of 186 at ED 0.67 2024 · 0.45 WAR · Rank 4 of 210 at ED 2024 · 0.45 WAR · Rank 4 of 210 at ED 0.45 2025 · 0.63 WAR · Rank 2 of 206 at ED 2025 · 0.63 WAR · Rank 2 of 206 at ED 0.63 2026 · 0.22 WAR · Rank 1 of 184 at ED 2026 · 0.22 WAR · Rank 1 of 184 at ED 0.22 Player WAR Positional avg Select a season for WAR rank Avg ED (200+ snaps) Click here to see the grades

Since entering the league in 2022, Hutchinson has generated 371 total pressures, the most among edge defenders over that span. He has also recorded 526 pass-rush wins, 21 more than the next-closest rusher.

In other words, Detroit isn't simply losing its most productive pass-rusher. It's losing a defender who has consistently performed among the league's best for the better part of four seasons.

PFF Premium Stats Pro Pass-rush wins since 2022 2022 week 1 – 2026 Week 10 Watch the race 2026 Week 10 Aidan Hutchinson (Lions): 526 pass-rush wins Myles Garrett (Browns): 505 pass-rush wins Danielle Hunter (Texans): 437 pass-rush wins Micah Parsons (Packers): 424 pass-rush wins Josh Hines-Allen (Jaguars): 422 pass-rush wins Maxx Crosby (Raiders): 395 pass-rush wins Nick Bosa (49ers): 391 pass-rush wins Trey Hendrickson (Ravens): 351 pass-rush wins George Karlaftis (Chiefs): 329 pass-rush wins Will Anderson Jr. (Texans): 328 pass-rush wins

Detroit's remaining edge defenders face a substantial production gap

The timing is particularly difficult for a Detroit defense that ranks 25th in the NFL in EPA allowed per play (+0.06). The Lions also rank 19th in defensive success rate allowed (45.1%), 22nd in explosive-play rate allowed (14.2%) and 23rd in third-down conversion rate allowed (43.0%).

Detroit's struggles extend to other critical situations, with the defense ranking 22nd in red-zone conversion rate allowed and 26th in series conversion rate allowed. Losing a player of Hutchinson's caliber places additional pressure on a unit already facing challenges. And the gap between Hutchinson and Detroit's remaining edge defenders is considerable.

D.J. Wonnum has been the team's next-most productive edge defender in terms of pressures, generating 19 on 231 pass-rushing snaps. He has also recorded six sacks, although his 61.5 PFF pass-rush grade and 12.0% win rate fall well short of Hutchinson's marks.

Derrick Moore has provided production in a smaller role, generating 15 pressures and four sacks on 118 pass-rushing snaps. His 12.7% pressure rate is encouraging relative to the rest of the group, but he has put up just a 63.3 pass-rush grade and a 9.1% win rate. Tyler Lacy, meanwhile, has generated eight pressures on 109 pass-rushing snaps, earning a 61.6 pass-rush grade with a 5.1% win rate.

Combined, Wonnum, Moore and Lacy have generated 42 pressures this season — 10 fewer than Hutchinson has produced on his own.

Campbell remains confident in Detroit's depth

Despite the statistical gap, Campbell isn't ready to sound the alarm.

“We still feel pretty good about the edge that we have with (D.J.) Wonnum and Derrick Moore and (Eric) O'Neill, you know,” Campbell said Wednesday. “Then, we'll probably get Ahmed going here a little bit, so we're good.”

That final name introduces another intriguing possibility.

Ahmed Hassanein, a former draft pick who missed his rookie season because of injury, impressed during training camp this past summer but has been inactive for much of the 2026 season amid Detroit's defensive-line depth. Hutchinson's absence could now create an opportunity for Hassanein to enter the rotation.

PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season See where every player grades out PFF grades every player on every snap. Find out who's elite, who's overrated and who's breaking out. NFL grades (opens in new tab) College grades (opens in new tab)

And while his NFL résumé remains limited, his final college season at Boise State offers some reason for interest. In 2024, Hassanein generated 62 pressures and 10 sacks on 429 pass-rushing snaps, earning a 76.9 PFF pass-rush grade and posting a 16.1% pass-rush win rate.

His production was particularly impressive on true pass sets, where he generated 36 pressures on 168 pass-rushing snaps. He earned an 82.6 pass-rush grade in those situations and won 25.3% of his pass-rushing opportunities.

Those are promising college numbers, but translating that production to the NFL — particularly without an established professional workload — represents a different challenge.

A familiar challenge, but no straightforward solution

The Lions have been here before. Hutchinson's remarkable start to the 2024 season was cut short after just five games, leaving Detroit without a player who had established himself as one of the most disruptive defenders in football.

Two seasons later, the Lions find themselves facing a similar challenge, only this time Hutchinson has an even stronger résumé. His performances in 2025 and 2026 have reinforced what we saw in 2023 and 2024: He's not just an important piece of Detroit's defensive front, but one of the NFL's premier pass-rushers, capable of consistently beating blockers in a way few others can.

Campbell has expressed confidence in Wonnum, Moore, O'Neill and Hassanein, and Detroit has enough options to spread the available snaps around. The problem is that none of those players has demonstrated anything close to Hutchinson's ability to generate pressure consistently, at least according to the PFF data available through this point of the season.

The Lions have already shown they can navigate a season without Hutchinson. But finding enough players to fill his role is one thing. Replacing the impact of one of the NFL's best pass-rushers is quite another.