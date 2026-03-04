Reacting to every franchise-tag decision: Breece Hall, Kyle Pitts and more

Breece Hall receives the franchise tag: Taking Hall off the market removes PFF’s projected highest-paid free agent running back from the pool, likely resulting in running back-needy teams that were targeting Hall to look at other options.

Could George Pickens be a trade candidate after receiving the tag? The scenario has been rumored for the past few weeks as a possibility. The Cowboys own two first-round picks but nothing in Rounds 2 or 3, affording them an opportunity to acquire more picks and to fill glaring needs in the draft.

The NFL’s franchise tag window is officially closed. With speculation swirling for weeks, some high-profile names were ultimately tendered while others escaped to the open market.

The various tag designations can cause some confusion. To assist with that, we’ve compiled a brief explanation of each tag, as well as a chart detailing the one-year contract value for said player.

Exclusive franchise tag: A one-year, fully guaranteed contract equivalent to the average of the top five salaries at the player’s position over the past five seasons, or 120% of the player’s previous year’s salary. This tag gives the franchise exclusive rights to negotiate with the player.

Non-exclusive franchise tag: Similar to the exclusive tag, this tag includes the same one-year, fully guaranteed contract figures. The difference is that other teams have the opportunity to negotiate with the player, as well. Should a contract agreement be met with a new team, the tagging franchise would have the opportunity to match. If they decide not to match, the new team would have to provide two first-round picks as trade compensation to the tagging team. This is the most commonly used tag.

Transition tag: Unlike the previous tags, this tag takes the average of the top 10 player salaries at the position while granting the player the opportunity to negotiate with other franchises. The tagging team retains the right to match any offers; receiving no picks as compensation should they decide against matching.

2026 NFL Tag Values

Position Franchise Tag Transition Tag QB $43,895,000 $37,833,000 WR $27,298,000 $23,852,000 DT $27,127,000 $22,521,000 LB $26,865,000 $21,925,000 OL $25,773,000 $23,392,000 DE $24,434,000 $21,512,000 CB $21,161,000 $18,119,000 S $20,149,000 $16,012,000 TE $15,045,000 $12,687,000 RB $14,293,000 $11,323,000 ST $6,649,000 $6,006,000

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Tag Value: $14,293,000 (non-exclusive)

$14,293,000 (non-exclusive) 2025 WAR (Rank): 0.16 (9th)

Despite playing within one of the most ineffective offenses of 2025, Hall managed to produce his best season yet. His 83.5 PFF overall grade was a career best, while his 83.7 PFF rushing grade ranked eighth highest among qualifiers.

Hall is a workhorse back with three-down capability and unmatched explosive play potential. Since entering the league in 2022, he has generated more than 2,400 yards after contact, for a per-carry average of 3.26, placing him 11th out of 60 qualifying backs over that span. What makes that number even more impressive is how often he turns a few extra yards into breakaway runs, ranking in the 90th percentile in breakaway rate over his career.

Breece Hall Breakaway Metrics (2022-2025)

The decision by the Jets to tag Hall will have far-reaching effects. Taking Hall off the market removes PFF’s projected highest-paid free agent running back from the pool, likely resulting in running back-needy teams that were targeting Hall to look at other options. Along with Javonte Williams‘ extension with the Cowboys, the once deep free-agent class at running back is getting lighter. When also taking into consideration the top-heavy crop of running backs in the draft class, those moves may potentially drive up the price on established names like Kenneth Walker III and Travis Etienne Jr.

The expectation has been for the Jets to keep Hall in the building and secure him on a long-term extension, evidenced by their reluctance to trade him at the deadline. That likely hasn’t changed. However, the value of this move will be determined by how quickly the organization can turn things around.

Tag Value: $27,298,000 (non-exclusive)

$27,298,000 (non-exclusive) 2025 WAR (Rank): 0.72 (5th)

Entering his age-25 season, Pickens has more than proven to be capable of stepping in as a franchise’s WR1, after finishing as the sixth-highest-graded receiver in the NFL this season. With quarterback Dak Prescott, Pickens was able to display what truly makes him a lethal pass-catcher. His 90.4 PFF receiving grade against man coverage ranked fourth among qualifying receivers this season, buoyed by his ability to haul in contested catches (22, second most).

Highest-Graded WRs of 2025

As many had come to expect, Pickens' breakout success played against him in some regard, ultimately resulting in the franchise tag. Contract projections nearing the $30 million mark annually on the open market pushed Dallas to explore tag options. And at just over $27.2 million, the franchise tag represents potential cap savings.

The issue stems from what happens next. There are several paths the Cowboys could take as they navigate a massive cap deficit. Even with the NFL’s announcement that the cap would be increasing by $22 million, up to $301.2 million in 2026, Dallas still ranks last in available budget, well above the cap.

One possible scenario involves Pickens playing out next season on the tag. To facilitate that, the Cowboys would likely need to cut and/or restructure numerous contracts this offseason just to be compliant with the cap. The release of linebacker Logan Wilson has cleared some space, and potential restructures for Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Tyler Smith would take a large bite out of the problem. However, that wouldn’t leave much left over for Dallas to fill current needs.

Another scenario would include Pickens finding a long-term offer elsewhere and both teams agreeing to a trade. That has been rumored for the past few weeks as a possibility. The Cowboys own two first-round picks but nothing in Rounds 2 or 3, affording them an opportunity to acquire more picks and draft to fill glaring needs.

Tag Value: $15,045,000 (non-exclusive)

$15,045,000 (non-exclusive) 2025 WAR (Rank): 0.28 (15th)

Pitts ended the year showing flashes of the talent that made him a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. His 91.8 PFF receiving grade from Week 13 through the end of the regular season ranked as the third-highest mark in the NFL. The Falcons are betting on the possibility of Pitts carrying that momentum into 2026.

However, the concern comes with an understanding of who was under center during Pitts’ breakout: Kirk Cousins. With the news that Cousins will be released at the start of the new league year (March 11), Pitts may see some regression to his early-season numbers when Michael Penix Jr. was leading the offense. Pitts’ receiving splits were drastic from one quarterback to another.

Kyle Pitts’ Splits by QB

Michael Penix Jr. Kirk Cousins PFF Receiving Grade 69.0 88.3 Yards Per Route Run 1.30 2.12 Explosive Receptions 7 11 Receiving TDs 1 4

This move appears to be as much a bet on Penix as it is on Pitts. Despite being a young player and having roughly one full season of experience, 2026 is profiling as a make-or-break year for Penix, who is coming off a season-ending torn ACL. Supplying him with ample weapons and a similar circumstance to what Cousins flourished with at the end of 2025 is the cleanest path to evaluate long-term viability. Should it not work out, the Falcons can reevaluate next offseason without being tied to Pitts long term.

Tag Value: $37,833,000 (transition)

$37,833,000 (transition) 2025 WAR (Rank): 1.23 (22nd)

The Colts' choice to bring in Daniel Jones to compete for the starting quarterback job on a “prove-it” deal appeared to be a massive success through the first half of the season. Jones’ 80.3 PFF overall grade ranked ninth among qualifying signal-callers through Week 8, while the Colts’ offense led the NFL in EPA per play by a sizable margin.

Offensive EPA/Play (Weeks 1-8)

Injuries derailed that momentum in the latter half of the season, as Jones played through a fractured fibula before suffering a season-ending Achilles tear. Both Jones and the Colts have expressed interest in running it back in 2026. Injury concerns likely hindered a long-term deal from materializing, but a tag to keep Jones in the building profiles as a solid move to test the Achilles recovery and progress the extension conversation into next season.

With Anthony Richardson requesting a trade, as well as both the free-agent market and draft class lacking many starting-caliber signal-callers, the Colts were left with few options.