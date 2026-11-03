Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 9: 5 to add, drop, buy low, sell high

Add Seth McGowan: All signs point to the Indianapolis Colts trading Jonathan Taylor, and it should be easier to add his replacement now rather than after the trade is complete.

Drop Mark Andrews: The Ravens’ young tight ends have impacted Andrews’ playing time, and the loss of Lamar Jackson will be too much for his fantasy value to overcome.

Buy Parker Washington: Several Jacksonville Jaguars players scored touchdowns last week and Washington wasn’t one of them, but that shouldn’t stop him from having a great second half of the season.

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD