Kaelon Black leads the San Francisco 49ers in carries: While Christian McCaffrey remains a must-start fantasy option, the third-round rookie could have standalone value and has top-10 potential if McCaffrey suffers an injury.

Add a Miami Dolphins wide receiver: Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington were the clear starters for the Dolphins and were the targets on over 50% of Malik Willis’ passes.

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Jump to a position group: QB | RB | WR | TE

Quarterback

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (Rostered in 42.2% of leagues on ESPN)

Love was a late-round sleeper option heading into fantasy drafts. He has graded well in the past, but his problem has been volume. The Packers have been a run-first offense, so Love hasn’t passed enough to be a consistent fantasy starter. He also doesn’t run the ball very often, which gives him a lower floor than other quarterbacks. However, with star running back Josh Jacobs now on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, the Packers could become a more pass-heavy team.

Love threw the ball 42 times in Week 1, which produced 387 passing yards and two touchdowns. While there are plenty of quarterbacks available on the waiver wire who had big Week 1 performances, everyone else either faced worse defenses or needed more volume to reach their numbers. That makes Love the best option for anyone looking for a long-term quarterback.

He is also potentially the best option for anyone looking for a quarterback for Week 2. The Packers play the Jets, who allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season. The Jets made several changes this offseason and shut down Cam Ward in Week 1, but Love will be a much more difficult test for this new-look defense.

Shough scored 25-plus fantasy points in Week 1, which is excellent, but it took him 56 pass attempts to get there. He completed 35 passes for 410 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. In most years, Shough wouldn’t be available in normal fantasy leagues. He was a borderline fantasy starter as a rookie whenever he was in the starting lineup. In most seasons, a quarterback with that kind of profile would be drafted among the top 12 at the position, but the depth of quality quarterback options this year pushed him down draft boards.

While we can expect some regression in future weeks when the Saints don’t have to pass as much and don’t make it to overtime, Shough can still be a potential fantasy starter when the matchup is right. Next week, the Saints face the Baltimore Ravens, which is unlikely to be the right matchup. Despite that, Shough is unlikely to be available next week, so if you want him, now is the time to add him.

Willis was a sleeper quarterback this season because of his rushing upside. In Week 1, he ran six times for 39 yards and a touchdown, putting him among the top five quarterbacks in fantasy production from rushing for the week. He was also productive as a passer, completing 15 of 27 passes for 220 yards but no touchdowns.