Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 8: 5 to add, drop, buy low, sell high

Add Jonah Coleman: The Denver Broncos rookie led his backfield in snaps and carries in Week 7 despite not being 100%, and the Broncos have a great schedule for running backs going forward.

Drop the veteran receivers who aren’t working out: Players like Chris Godwin Jr. and Courtland Sutton were long-time fantasy starters, but their time as starters may be over, and it’s easier to move on when there are so many rookie wide receivers playing well.

Trade elite running backs: Several of the best running backs in the NFL have extremely different schedules over the rest of the season, making some buys and other sells.

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD