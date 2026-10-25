NFL Week 7 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

Jaylen Warren shines for the Pittsburgh Steelers: While Rico Dowdle is still receiving plenty of playing time, Warren remains a must-start option with how many touches he’s garnering and how well he’s playing with those touches.

Alvin Kamara temporarily takes over as the New Orleans Saints‘ every-down back: The health of Kamara, mixed with an injury to CJ Donaldson, led Kamara to be the lead back on every down, but that might not be the case after the Saints' bye week.

Juwan Johnson’s role declines: The Saints have rotated out Johnson more as the season has progressed. He caught one pass for seven yards in thai game.

Jump to a game:

PIT @ NO | SF @ ATL | CIN @ BAL | TB @ CAR | NYG @ HST | IND @ MIN

MIA @ NYJ | CLE @ TEN | DEN @ ARI | GB @ DET | LAR @ LV | KC @ SEA

Monitor CJ Donaldson’s health: The Saints third-down back left after the first drive with a shoulder injury and was ruled out at halftime.

Donaldson had been the one constant in the Saints' running back rotation, playing the first six weeks as a traditional third-down back. He was limited in practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury. He practiced in full the rest of the week and played his normal role on the first drive. The injury is presumably to the same shoulder which led him to be ruled questionable.

The Saints' other running backs have been hurting, as Travis Etienne Jr. remains on injured reserve. Alvin Kamara has been limited or out for each of the Saints' last nine practices. The good news is that he wasn’t given a game designation after being listed as questionable each of the previous two weeks.

Kamara started the game, playing more on early downs than last week, while also taking over third-down duties from Donaldson. Neither running back was able to get much going against the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ run defense.

The Saints have their bye week next week, and Etienne will be eligible to return from injured reserve at that point. That will ideally also give Kamara and Donaldson more time to heal. It’s fine to drop Kendre Miller in some leagues at this point. Even if these are the same two backs in Week 9, he can’t be in fantasy starting lineups, and he will potentially be a healthy scratch once all four backs are available.

Juwan Johnson’s role continues to decline: The Saints have a three-man rotation at tight end, hurting the fantasy value of all three players.

Johnson played 70% of the Saints' offensive snaps over the first five weeks, including 62% of 11 personnel snaps on early downs, 91% on third downs and 60% in 12 personnel. Veteran free-agent addition Noah Fant was cutting into Johnson’s snaps in 11 personnel more than Saints backups last season, while rookie Oscar Delp affected Johnson’s playing time in 12 personnel.

Last week was a red flag for Johnson, as Fant was near-even with Johnson on third downs, while Delp started playing a majority of 12 personnel snaps. This week showed the third-down usage was not just a one-time thing, with some obvious third-and-long situations where Fant was on the field instead of Johnson. Delp was also more consistently playing in place of Johnson this week.

While Johnson has been able to maintain decent route participation rates in the past despite inconsistent snap totals, we’ve seen Johnson’s route participation rates fall below 60% each of the last two weeks.

The Saints have their bye week next week, and Jordyn Tyson could be back after the bye, further deprioritizing the tight ends in the New Orleans passing game. Johnson can be dropped in most leagues.

Jaylen Warren leads, but doesn’t dominate, Steelers' backfield: While Warren was dominant whenever he touched the football, Rico Dowdle was still rotated in significantly.

Warren played 37% of snaps in Week 1 with Dowdle as the lead back. Dowdle suffered a toe injury in Week 2, prompting Warren to play 92% of snaps over the next three weeks. Dowdle returned last week, causing Warren to play 75% of snaps to 25% by Dowdle. This week, Dowdle was limited in practice all week, this time with a knee injury, and was listed as questionable.

Warren generally started drives and would rotate out after a few plays. This was in part because Warren was frequently breaking longer plays, leading him to need a rest. The Steelers have also started using more plays with both running backs on the field, often with Dowdle lining up in the slot. Dowdle often touched the ball when he was on the field, so their touch total was closer than their snap total.

Even though Dowdle was questionable for this game, it’s safe to assume the snap rate between the two running backs should remain similar even when Dowdle is 100%, just because of how well Warren is playing. Warren remains a must-start option, while Dowdle will be a very risky option going forward, particularly when the Steelers have more difficult matchups.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Saints' fourth wide receiver, Barion Brown, was rotated in a bit more than earlier in the season, similar to last week. However, Jordyn Tyson could be back for New Orleans' next game in Week 9, which could push Brown further down the depth chart.

The Saints activated wide receiver Cedric Tillman from the practice squad on Saturday.

New Orleans tight end Treyton Welch was a healthy scratch after playing in the team's last game.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Ben Skowronek didn't practice all week with a calf injury and was ruled out on Friday, his second straight absence. Similar to last week, Brandon Smith was activated off the practice squad to be the Steelers' third receiver behind DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard, while Brandon Johnson was elevated off the practice squad as the Steelers' fourth option.

The Steelers signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad on Tuesday, but didn’t elevate him for this game. He was part of the Steelers' wide receiver rotation during the second half of last season.

Pittsburgh ran some plays with a sixth offensive lineman for the first time this season. He would join Darnell Washington on the field with a running back and two wide receivers, so this mostly hurt the playing time of Pat Freiermuth.

An injury scare for Christian McCaffrey: McCaffrey left early in the first quarter with a thigh injury, but was able to return.

McCaffrey has played 72.1% of the 49ers' offensive snaps this season, with third-round rookie Kaelon Black rotating in for 26.5% of snaps. McCaffrey played five of the first six snaps before initially leaving with his thigh injury. He returned for a snap later in the drive and for another two plays in the quarter but was still bothered by the injury, so he didn’t play at all in the second quarter. Black played six snaps in the quarter to three by Jordan James.

He was able to return for the second half, where he played in 26 of a possible 38 snaps. That was just a few percentage points lower than his season average, but considering the 49ers were losing for most of the half, we typically would have expected McCaffrey’s snap rate to be higher than usual. Luckily, the 49ers have their bye week next week. This means we might not get a significant update on McCaffrey’s health for another week, but it’s still good to see he was able to return and play as much as he did in the second half.

49ers gain one of their wide receivers back: Christian Kirk was activated off injured reserve, and he made his debut for San Francisco.

San Francisco exited the NFL Draft thinking Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Kirk, De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson would be their primary five wide receivers. Once Pearsall landed on injured reserve, Deebo Samuel Sr. replaced him. Unfortunately, Stribling and Robinson are both on injured reserve. Evans didn't practice all week with rib and Achilles injuries and was ruled out on Friday. Samuel didn't practice all week with a hamstring injury and was ruled out on Friday, his second straight absence. This left Kirk in an important role, even though he didn’t participate in training camp, the preseason or any game so far this season.

Kirk was eased into action, as he served as the 49ers' fourth wide receiver. Brandin Cooks was the primary X and Jordan Watkins the main Z, while Jacob Cowing was the principal slot in 11 personnel. Kirk rotated in, playing half of the 11 personnel snaps and taking a near-even split from Watkins and Cowing. Watkins and Cooks took three snaps for every one by Cowing and Kirk in two-receiver sets. While Cowing and Kirk were primarily slot receivers, San Francisco continued to move its wide receivers around a lot, as it has done all season.

George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey were the top receiving options throughout the game, while Watkins and Cowing had three receptions each. While Kirk saw significant playing time, he never received a target.

The 49ers have their bye week next week, which will ideally be enough time for one or more wide receivers to get healthy by the team's next game. It’s fair to leave all of the wide receivers who played today for San Francisco on the waiver wire.

Falcons adjust without their backup running back: Brian Robinson Jr. was limited on Wednesday with a hamstring injury, didn't practice on Thursday and Friday and was ruled out.

The Falcons have used a one-two punch at running back with Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. The team is so confident in the two that no other running back has been on the roster, and Atlanta has only utilized those two on game days. The vast majority of teams have at least three running backs active.

Atlanta activated Khalil Herbert from the practice squad to be the second back in this game. Herbert has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Falcons in the last two calendar years.

Bijan Robinson played 81% of snaps, tying his season high. He surprisingly only played 65% of snaps over the first four weeks, but that increased to 80% over the last two, even before Brian Robinson started dealing with an injury. Bijan Robinson similarly dominated touches, racking up 25 to three by Herbert.

There was some thought that Brian Robinson Jr. was playing enough early in the season to make him a flex option, but Bijan Robinson has dominated snaps the last three weeks to the point where Brian Robinson is only viable if there is an injury to Bijan.

Falcons adjust without Olamide Zaccheaus: Atlanta’s third receiver was limited all week with a shoulder injury and was ultimately inactive.

While some teams have had terrible wide receiver luck, the Falcons have stayed relatively healthy at the position this season prior to this week. Drake London has been the team’s lead receiver, Jahan Dotson is the other outside receiver and Zaccheaus plays in the slot. Chris Blair has been the backup outside receiver, while Zachariah Branch has been the reserve in the slot. They are the only five wide receivers to see an offensive snap for Atlanta this season, and they have played in each of the first six games. Atlanta didn’t sign or activate anyone, leaving the team with four wide receivers this week.

This week, Branch largely took on Zaccheaus’ role in 11 personnel, with Blair rotating with Branch instead of with Dotson. The Falcons also didn’t run as much 11 personnel as usual, in part because of the game script, but potentially due to the injury. Branch ended up with a 34% snap rate, which was the same as last week despite playing 78% of 11 personnel snaps when his season average was 32%.

It was Austin Hooper who benefitted most from Zaccheaus' injury. Atlanta ran a season-high 20 plays out of 13 personnel, with Hooper joining for 16 of those. Atlanta even utilized its first play out of a four-tight-end set this season. The fact that Atlanta turned to to more multi-tight end sets rather than using Branch more often isn’t a great sign for Branch’s fantasy potential this season.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Falcons signed quarterback Andy Dalton on Monday to be the new third-string quarterback, and to potentially push Tua Tagovailoa for the backup job. He was a healthy inactive. Cooper Rush was released on Monday to make room for Dalton.

Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins returned to practice from injured reserve on Wednesday. He was limited in practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, upgraded to full on Thursday and remains on injured reserve.

Kyle Pitts Sr.’s snap rate declined this week relative to the last two, but this was likely game script-related. His route participation rate was still higher than his season average, and his targets per route have been 22% or better each of the last four weeks.

A healthy Ravens wide receiver room: Baltimore was the healthiest it has been at wide receiver all season.

Baltimore started the season with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as its top receivers, with Ja’Kobi Lane joining in 11 personnel. That didn’t last a full game, as Flowers and Lane couldn’t finish Week 1. Lane landed on injured reserve, while Flowers missed Week 2 and was limited in Week 3. Lane returned last week, but Bateman dealt with a shoulder injury and was limited. Bateman was the only Ravens wide receiver to appear on the injury report this week with limited participation on Wednesday, but he practiced in full the rest of the week and wasn’t given an injury designation.

For the first time since early Week 1, Flowers, Bateman and Lane were the three receivers in 11 personnel, each playing at least 82% of those snaps. Flowers and Bateman were the central receivers in two-receiver sets as well as one of the two in single-receiver sets. Devontez Walker was the top backup, while LaJohntay Wester took one snap in a four-receiver snap. Elijah Sarratt was held out as a healthy scratch, his third straight absence.

While Bateman received more playing time than Lane, Lane’s route participation numbers were better, as were his targets per route. Bateman caught two passes for 33 yards, while Lane hauled in three for 25. Lane is likely the better fantasy option going forward and is a fine player to target for a potential second-half breakout.

The Ravens gain reinforcements at tight end: Rookie Matt Hibner was back in the lineup after missing last week with a hand injury.

Hibner started his career third on the Ravens' depth chart behind Mark Andrews and Durham Smythe. Despite this, he rotated in at times in 12 personnel and consistently in 13 personnel during the first two weeks, leading him to play one-third of the offensive snaps. He started mixing in at times in 11 personnel in Week 3. Smythe suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4. Hibner played less in Week 5 than the first two games, although it’s unclear if the hand injury impacted that.

Hibner was the second tight end option for Baltimore in terms of playing time. He played the second-most snaps out of 11 personnel, and was on the field for 11-of-14 snaps in 12 personnel.

Hibner’s return left Andrews playing 57% of snaps, his second-lowest mark of the season. This was his lowest mark in 12 personnel at 36%, his second-lowest figure in 11 personnel on third downs at 75% and second-lowest clip on first and second downs out of 11 personnel at 48%. Andrews’ route participation rate remained fine at 70%, but this was also his second straight game with a targets-per-route under 15% after five straight games at 24% or better.

Nick Vannett remained involved on offense, almost completely in run situations, while Josh Cuevas continued to play between 20-30% of snaps each week. He’s caught eight passes for 107 yards and a touchdown over the last three games. It wouldn’t be surprising if Cuevas and Hibner continue to cut into Andrews’ playing time as the season progresses.

Good news and bad news for Chase Brown: The Bengals' lead running back held a high snap rate but a low touch mark.

Brown’s playing time was consistent over the first three weeks, playing between 70-72% of the offensive snaps. His snap rate increased in Week 4, as he played more on third downs, but then his role notably decreased in Week 5. He played 59% of snaps, with Samaje Perine on the field more frequently. Perine was averaging more yards per carry on the season, and his first-down rate was nearly double Brown’s. Neither back did a great job of breaking long runs. There was some fear that Perine would remain a big part of the Bengals' offense this week.

Brown’s snap rate was up to 75% this week, which included playing 81% of normal early-down situations and 80% of third downs. Perine only received four touches on the day. Unfortunately, it was Perine who scored a rushing touchdown for Cincinnati. While Brown was on the field and had 15 touches, he never had a play gain more than eight yards.

There is a wide range of possibilities for Brown over the rest of the season. If he is able to improve his quality of play, he’s in a position to be a top-10 running back over the rest of the year. If he continues to be ineffective as a runner, it’s possible the Bengals look to add a running back at the trade deadline, in which case Brown could lose most of his fantasy value.

Colbie Young returns to the Bengals: Cincinnati’s fourth-round rookie missed back-to-back games with a knee injury.

Young started his career fourth on the Bengals' depth chart, playing 19 snaps over his first two games. Andrei Iosivas landed on injured reserve prior to Week 3, opening the door for Young to be Cincinnati’s third wide receiver. He lasted one snap until he suffered his knee injury. He missed Weeks 4 and 5, and the Bengals had their bye week last week. Dohnte Meyers has been Cincinnati’s third wide receiver over the last past three games with Meyers out.

Rather than Young returning to be a clear third receiver, Meyers remained the primary third option in 11 personnel, while Mitch Tinsley continued to rotate in at times for Meyers. Young was largely used as a backup in 12 personnel. It was interesting to note that Meyers didn’t play a single snap in 12 personnel. This suggests that if there is an injury to Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins before Iosivas comes back, that it’s possible Young gains a full-time role, rather than Meyers seeing a notable increase in snaps.

Monitor Erick All Jr.’s health: The Bengals tight end suffered a right knee injury in the third quarter and was ruled out.

The Bengals have used four tight ends significantly this season in Drew Sample, Mike Gesicki, All and Tanner Hudson. All four have played significantly in 12 personnel, Gesicki has led the rotation in 11 personnel on third downs and Sample has paced the unit in 11 personnel on early downs. The rotation was already going to be a little condensed for this game, as Hudson suffered a pectoral injury that will keep him out for the season. This led rookie Jack Endries to be active for Cincinnati as its fourth tight end.

The Bengals mixed up their tight ends even more than usual, with All playing 15-of-34 snaps over the first three quarters, while Sample and Gesicki tallied 14 each with Gesicki leading the team in routes. All’s final play was late in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Sample played 15-of-16 snaps, which was also partially game script-related. Endries, who only played two snaps over the first three quarters, played six snaps. If All misses time, Endries would likely be the player seeing more reps, primarily in 12 personnel. It would likely take at least one more injury before Gesicki would receive a notable increase in playing time.

Miscellaneous Notes

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was limited in practice all week with an ankle injury and was initially listed as questionable on Friday, then changed to out on Saturday.

Tampa Bay adjusts without Emeka Egbuka: The Buccaneers' top receiver was out with a concussion and foot injury.

Tampa Bay’s wide receiver rotation has been consistent all year, with Egbuka and Godwin consistently playing in 11 personnel and Ted Hurst III leading Tez Johnson in a two-man mix for the third spot in 11 personnel. Hurst was the clear leader over the first three weeks, and then it’s been more of a combination the last three.

All four have interspersed significantly in 12 personnel, while Egbuka, Godwin and Hurst have been deployed in 13 personnel. The only other wide receivers to see a snap are Kameron Johnson and Jalen McMillan, who is currently on injured reserve. The Buccaneers activated wide receiver David Sills V from injured reserve on Thursday. He was a full participant all week with a hamstring injury. Sills was a top-three receiver for the Atlanta Falcons last season, where he overlapped with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Johnson and Hurst were more consistently on the field in 11 personnel, with Johnson surprisingly taking more of an X role and Hurst more at Z. Tampa Bay continued to use a four-man rotation in 12 personnel, with Stills overtaking Kameron Johnson on the depth chart and being the fourth man in and out of 12. While those three receivers played more often, that didn’t lead to any more production by the receivers. The Buccaneers ran 49 times compared to passing 11 times. Baker Mayfield completed seven passes, with four going to Godwin.

Darren Waller leads the Panthers in receiving: Waller scored a touchdown on a 50-yard catch, which was enough to lead Carolina in yards.

Carolina has generally implemented a three-man rotation at tight end this season, with Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans playing in 12 personnel, Waller playing on third downs and all three seeing significant time in 11 personnel on early downs. Tremble played a season-high 68% of offensive snaps last week, including a season-high 48% in 11 personnel on early downs. He caught four passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns in what seemed like a breakout game.

This week, Tremble did mix in for 11 personnel on third downs a little more than usual, but Waller led on early downs. Before garbage time, Waller was pacing the team in snap rate at 58.1%. Both Evans and Tremble were pulled ahead of Waller in garbage time, but it was noteworthy that Waller was with other starters like Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Chuba Hubbard who were pulled, while Tremble kept playing.

Waller has been fantasy-relevant in this kind of role in the past, but he’s needed a high target rate. He garnered a 28.6% target rate in Week 3, but otherwise, he’s been under 14% every other game. While it was great to see Waller make this big play, he will need either a more elevated target rate or increased playing time in order to consider him in fantasy starting lineups. It’s just as likely that Tremble continues to see more snaps, as he’s a potential longer-term solution at the position. This is likely a room to avoid.

Miscellaneous Notes

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield was back in the lineup after missing three straight games with a right thumb injury. He was a full participant all week and was questionable.

Tampa Bay running back Sean Tucker was back after missing last week with a quad injury. He was a full participant all week.

The Buccaneers rotated their running backs more this week than in past weeks, but that was largely because they ran the ball 49 times, with Bucky Irving gaining 25 touches to 14 by Kenny Gainwell and seven by Sean Tucker. In games where the Buccaneers have a more normal pass-and-run ratio, we can expect Irving to go back to playing a higher percentage of the snaps. All of Tucker’s snaps occurred in short-yardage situations or garbage time.

Cade Otton played a season-low 89% of the Buccaneers' offensive snaps, but that was only because of garbage time. He played 56-of-57 snaps before garbage time, and none of the six snaps with the backups.

Carolina running back AJ Dillon was inactive for a second straight week. Last week, he missed time with an ankle injury. While he appeared on the injury report this week, he was a full participant in practice and wasn’t given a status, suggesting he’s fallen to fourth on the depth chart. The Panthers signed Anthony Tyus III off their own practice squad on Wednesday and Tyus was active, further suggesting Dillon has been passed.

Trevor Etienne mixed in for Chuba Hubbard a bit more this week than last week. He played nine of 43 snaps before garbage time, compared to three snaps last week. He then played eight of 13 snaps during garbage time. Hubbard is still a must-start with his current snap rate despite the rough game.

Woody Marks dominates in terms of snap rate: The Texans didn’t have two of their top-three running backs, allowing Marks to shine.

Houston began the season with a two-man rotation between David Montgomery and Marks. Montgomery didn't practice all week with a groin injury and was ruled out on Friday, his second straight absence.

Last week, Marks played 78% of snaps, with Jawhar Jordan rotating in for the other 22% of snaps. He was a practice squad call-up, but was placed on the practice squad injured list this week. This left Dare Ogunbowale as the backup running back for Houston.

Last week, when Jordan was on the field, it was normally early-down or short-yardage situations. This week, when Ogunbowale took the field, it was typically for third downs. Marks' snap rate increased to 89%, while Ogunbowale was held without a touch. Marks ran the ball 19 times but only gained 66 yards and caught a 15-yard pass.

Ideally, the Texans' offensive line improves, or the Texans give the ball to their running backs more at the goal line. Marks is still a must-start option as long as Montgomery is out, but the upside for Houston backs will be limited until one of those two things happens.

Tank Dell plays his first game in nearly two years: Dell was active for the first time since suffering ACL, MCL, LCL and meniscus tears in Week 16 of 2024.

Houston started the season with Nico Collins as its X receiver, Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson rotating at Z, Jaylin Noel and Hutchinson mixing in the slot and Jared Wayne as Collins’ backup. Houston brought in reinforcements a week ago by trading for Marvin Harrison Jr., leading the team to cut Wayne. Last week, Harrison mostly cut into Boutte’s playing time. Dell gave Houston six receivers, when it typically uses five.

Houston generally deployed a six-man rotation at wide receiver. Collins' playing time has not been impacted by these additions. He played 89% of 11 personnel snaps and 100% of 12 personnel, mostly leaving the field in 13 personnel. This was similar to other games he’s been healthy this season. Collins' route participation rate has been 80% or better each week this season.

Houston mostly had Boutte, Dell and Harrison rotating for one spot in 11 and 12 personnel, while Hutchinson and Noel battled for one spot in 11 personnel. Hutchinson occasionally turned the three-man room at Z into a four-man group. Noel left the game after three quarters with a toe injury and was in a walking boot after the game, although that doesn’t necessarily mean the injury is serious.

This situation is good news for Collins, but a nightmare for everyone else. If Noel misses time, it will mostly help Hutchinson. There will need to be multiple injuries, or possibly someone like Boutte getting traded for someone to reach even a two-thirds route participation rate.

Cam Skattebo returns to being the Giants’ lead back: New York changed running back strategy for the fourth time this season.

New York started the year with Skattebo as its lead back and Devin Singletary as the primary backup and receiving back. This lasted two weeks, and then Skattebo became an every-down back, Najee Harris as the backup on early downs, Tyrone Tracy Jr. the backup on passing downs and Singletary a healthy inactive. This lasted for three weeks.

Last week, reports came out before the game that Skattebo would see a reduced role. Harris started the game and didn’t play well, and the team turned to Singletary and Tracy over the rest of the afternoon. The Giants released Harris on Tuesday.

New York began Week 7 with a two-man rotation between Skattebo and Tracy, with Skattebo playing 17 snaps over the first four drives to 10 by Tracy. Skattebo received seven carries in this time to six by Tracy. Tracy limped off the field with a hamstring injury and was unable to return. This left a two-man backfield between Skattebo and Singletary over the rest of the game. While their snaps were split, there was a clearer tendency of Skattebo playing on early downs and Singletary in passing situations.

All three running backs scored touchdowns. Skattebo gained 124 yards on 17 carries, while Singletary also broke a 30-yard run. Singletary also caught three passes for 14 yards. This strong game makes it a bit safer to put Skattebo in fantasy starting lineups. If Tracy’s injury is serious, that could be even more beneficial to his fantasy value. However, it might only take a fumble for New York to look elsewhere.

Miscellaneous Notes

Texans tight end Marlin Klein was a healthy scratch, his fourth straight absence.

The Giants activated wide receiver Jalin Hyatt from the practice squad on Saturday. He played four offensive snaps as the fourth receiver on the depth chart.

New York tight end Theo Johnson sat out due to a neck injury, his second straight absence. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, didn't practice on Friday and was initially listed as doubtful on Friday, then changed to out on Saturday. This left Isaiah Likely playing a high 86% snap rate, similar to last week.

Jordan Mason returns for the Vikings: Mason has spent most of the season on injured reserve with a thumb injury, but was activated on Saturday.

Minnesota started the season with a two-man rotation between Aaron Jones Sr. and Mason, with Jones playing 30 snaps in Week 1 and Mason 29. There was a tendency for Mason to play on early downs and Jones on passing downs. Jones played 80% of snaps in the four games without Mason, with DeeJay Dallas splitting passing-down work with Jones, while rookie Demond Claiborne was the backup on early downs. With Mason back, the Vikings released Dallas on Friday, signed him to the practice squad and activated him on Saturday. Claiborne was a healthy inactive.

Jones got the start for Minnesota, but Mason was the main back after the first four drives. He played 19-of-34 snaps compared to 11 by Jones. The carries were close to evenly split, while Mason ran more routes. Jones walked off the field with a lower body injury. He returned, but then left for the blue medical tent early in the fourth quarter and didn’t return.

From the fifth drive on, Mason played 19-of-25 snaps as the feature back. Jones mixed in for four snaps, while Dallas played two. Even if Jones is healthy, it appears Mason could be the better fantasy back going forward, even with how well Jones has played this season. If Jones misses time, that will make Mason a clear must-start option.

Vikings reach full strength at wide receiver: Jordan Addison was back in the lineup after missing Week 5 with a hamstring injury. He was a full participant all week.

Minnesota started the season with Justin Jefferson and Addison as their top two receivers, with Jauan Jennings joining them in 11 personnel. Jennings missed Week 2, Jefferson left Week 3 early and was out for all of Week 4, and then Addison was sidelined Week 5 before the Vikings' Week 6 bye. Tai Felton has been the backup to Jefferson and Jennings on the outside, while Myles Price has been Jennings’ reserve in the slot.

This left the Vikings with the same wide receiver mix as Week 1, where Jefferson and Addison played over 90% of snaps in both 11 and 12 personnel, while Jennings played 100% of snaps in 11 personnel. There has been some speculation that the Vikings are looking to trade Jennings, but if that were the case, it seems like they would be rotating Felton or Price a little more than they did in this game. Both played two snaps, with Price’s two plays occurring in garbage time.

Seth McGowan reaches career-high 20 snaps: McGowan ran 11 times for 46 yards, cutting into Jonathan Taylor’s playing time.

Indianapolis has only used two running backs this season in Taylor and McGowan. Early in the season, McGowan rarely saw the field, compiling 10 snaps over his first two games. He doubled his snap total in Week 3 with 11 snaps. From Weeks 4-6, he played 19 snaps each. This game was only one more snap for McGowan, but there are a few positive notes for him.

His playing time has come earlier in games. His first two games with 19 snaps saw a lot of those arrive in the fourth quarter. In this game, he played 16 snaps in the first three quarters compared to 32 by Taylor, making it a true two-thirds, one-third split. The Colts also gave the ball to McGowan more often when he was on the field, as this marked his career high in carries.

Typically, this would still mean Taylor is a must-start player, and McGowan is someone you shouldn’t trust, but this is particularly noteworthy because there are trade rumors around Taylor. The Colts fired their general manager, and Adam Schefter mentioned on ESPN’s pre-game show that the Colts will see how they do in their games before the trade deadline before deciding if they will be sellers at the deadline. The Colts lost this game, bringing them to 2-5. Indianapolis may be examining if McGowan can handle a larger workload before potentially handing him the backfield in two weeks.

McGowan is worth picking up off the waiver wire and holding on to him until seeing what the Colts do at the trade deadline.

Miscellaneous Notes

Indianapolis wide receiver Ashton Dulin was back in the lineup after missing back-to-back games with a hamstring injury.

Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould didn't practice all week with a concussion and was ruled out on Friday.

Colts tight end Tyler Warren didn't practice all week with a groin injury and was ruled out on Friday, his second straight absence. Similar to last week, Will Mallory was the primary receiving tight end, while Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree played in two tight end sets, making it a heavy three-man rotation.

While Gavin Bartholomew took over as the Vikings‘ lead tight end when Hockenson missed time in Week 5, Ben Yurosek was the Vikings' second tight end in this game, playing the Josh Oliver role.

Monitor Jaylen Wright’s health: Wright suffered a quad injury late in the third quarter and was unable to return.

Ollie Gordon II has been the feature back for Miami since De’Von Achane’s season-ending injury, playing 71% of snaps from Weeks 3-5. While part of that has been Gordon playing well, some of that has also been Wright dealing with a foot injury. He’s been limited in post practices since Week 2 with the injury. Miami also added Kaytron Allen at running back, and this was his first game active.

Gordon dominated snaps even more than usual over the first three quarters, playing 42 of a possible 52 snaps. Wright played in eight, while the last two had no running backs. Wright’s injury occurred at the end of the third quarter, leading him to miss the fourth. Gordon played 12-of-13 snaps in the fourth quarter, with the other snap having no running back. While this was Allen’s first game, he didn’t play an offensive snap.

Gordon ended the day with 25 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown. He will remain a must-start option at running back until someone steps up and takes some of Gordon's playing time, but that might not happen anytime soon with the primary backup dealing with two injuries and the third-string back totaling no offensive snaps with the team.

Miami’s changing wide receiver room: Caleb Douglas was back in the lineup for Miami after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Miami started the year with Douglas and Malik Washington as its lead wide receivers, with Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. rotating in the third spot. With Douglas out, Bell became the new second receiver, with Coleman more consistently playing in 11 personnel. Backups Ryan Miller and Jalen Tolbert also played 20% and 19% of snaps, respectively.

The Dolphins had their bye last week, and in that time, they waived Ryan Miller to add Jared Wayne off waivers from the Houston Texans. With Douglas back, Tolbert was a healthy inactive.

Douglas returned to being a top-two receiver on the depth chart, although he was mixed out a tad more than the first few weeks of the season. Instead of Bell and Coleman playing in 11 personnel, Bell was the clear third receiver. This left Coleman with only 10 snaps, with half of them coming in single-wide receiver sets. Wayne played more than Coleman in both 11 and 12 personnel, suggesting Wayne might be the new fourth receiver on the depth chart. While Coleman would likely be the slot receiver if Washington were to suffer an injury, Wayne may be the new option if Douglas or Bell goes down.

Douglas only caught two passes, but they both went for touchdowns, including one for 63 yards. Douglas should be among the top waiver-wire options given how well he played before the injury and the big gains he made in this game. While it’s fair to wait to put Douglas in fantasy starting lineups, he’s an inexperienced rookie who could break out even more over the second half of the season.

Greg Dulcich has a breakout performance: The Dolphins' lead receiving tight end caught five passes for 86 yards.

Miami has spent the year with a two-man rotation at tight end with Dulcich and rookie Will Kacmarek. Dulcich has played over half of the early-down 11 personnel snaps and over 75% on third downs, plus has played 100% of 12 personnel snaps on the season. Kacmarek has been on the field for nearly all of the Dolphins' other tight end snaps.

Kacmarek was limited in practice at times with a hamstring injury this week. This didn’t have much impact on Dulcich’s playing time, but did leave Seydou Traore mixing in for 12 personnel in place of Kacmarek much more than usual.

Dulcich’s route participation rate was up a little this week, and he’s seen a target rate of 20% or more in four of his last five games. Dulcich’s consistent involvement in the Dolphins’ passing game will make him fantasy-viable in the right matchups.

The Jets bring back Adonai Mitchell: New York’s X receiver missed four straight games with a finger injury.

The Jets began the season with Garrett Wilson and Mitchell as their top two receivers, with Omar Cooper Jr. joining in 11 personnel. Cooper suffered an injury early in Week 1, leading Isaiah Williams to take over as the slot receiver. While Mitchell was out, Williams initially handled his responsibilities, followed by Tim Patrick. Last week, Cooper assumed the full-time role.

While Mitchell was back to being one of the three primary receivers in 11 personnel, Cooper remained a main wideout in 12 personnel. Cooper has broken out over the last two weeks, as he produced another 100-yard game with five receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.

At this point, it seems unlikely Mitchell will go back to a full-time role. He only secured a 55% route participation rate, as the Jets use a lot of multi-tight end sets. Anyone holding out hope for Mitchell having fantasy value upon his return can likely drop him in most leagues.

Mason Taylor is becoming a favorite target of Geno Smith: Taylor caught five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns in his second straight impressive game.

The Jets have used a frustrating four-man rotation at tight end this season. Taylor missed some time earlier in the year, but he played 69% of snaps over the last four weeks. Jeremy Ruckert, Kenyon Sadiq and Jelani Woods have played 27-32% of snaps each. Sadiq has primarily played in 11 personnel, while Ruckert and Woods have rotated with Taylor in 12 personnel.

This has left Taylor with a 60% route participation rate, which is lower than you would like to see for a fantasy-viable tight end. However, he’s been targeted on 25% of his routes over the last three weeks. It’s possible that he’s played well enough that he could earn more playing time. While it’s scary having first-round pick Sadiq looming in the rotation, Taylor may remain a favorite target for Smith going forward. While might not make sense to put him in fantasy starting lineups in the near future, he’s a fine speculative add for the second half of the season.

Miscellaneous Notes

Dolphins tight end Justin Joly returned after missing the last two games with a concussion.

The Dolphins signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to the practice squad on Tuesday and activated him on Saturday. He replaced Riley Patterson, who was released on Tuesday.

Jets running back Breece Hall missed his fourth straight game due to a quad injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday but was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday and was ruled questionable on Friday.

New York running back and returner Kene Nwangwu couldn't play due to a knee injury.

Browns gain reinforcements at running back: Cleveland had its top two backs from the start of the season after playing without its best three backs last week.

Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson were supposed to be the foremost two backs for Cleveland this season. Sampson landed on injured reserve after suffering an injury early in Week 1, leading to Raheim Sanders taking over as the second back. Before Week 6, Judkins suffered an ankle injury, while Sanders was placed on injured reserve. Jaleel McLaughlin led a two-man rotation with Audric Estime last week. This week, Judkins and Sampson were both limited in practice earlier in the week but were full participants on Friday, allowing them to play. This left Estime as a healthy inactive.

The Browns' running back distribution resembles what most people expected heading into the season. Judkins was the lead back on early downs while dominating short-yardage and goal-line snaps, while Sampson was the principal backup and clear passing-down back. Luckily, the two were healthy enough so McLaughlin didn’t need to take an offensive snap.

Judkins not only played, but also had one of the better games of his career. He ran 17 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns. It was only the fourth time of his career averaging over 4.0 yards per carry, and his first such game with multiple touchdowns. Judkins remains a fantasy starter in the right matchups, while Sampson is now the handcuff who could have some big games when the Browns have a negative game script.

Titans adjust without Tyjae Spears: Tennessee’s receiving back was inactive due to a knee injury.

The Titans have spent all season with a two-man rotation between Tony Pollard and Spears, with Pollard playing more on early downs and Spears on passing downs. Rookie Nicholas Singleton has played the third-most snaps at 14, while Kalel Mullings has taken one snap. While Singleton was a small part of the backfield early, he’s been a healthy inactive each of the last three weeks. This was particularly noteworthy with Spears out. This left Tennessee with Mullings, who was a practice squad call-up, and veterans Michael Carter and Julius Chestnut as the its backup options.

Tennessee opted to replace Spears with Carter, as he was the only other running back with an offensive snap. Pollard has played a higher percentage of early-down snaps each of the last two weeks with Spears injured, but he’s rarely played in passing situations. Pollard had an excellent day with 25 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns, and his numbers would have been close to that even if Spears were healthy.

If Spears continues to miss time, we should expect a small boost to Pollard’s fantasy value.

Titans play without Calvin Ridley: The Titans' lead X receiver was inactive with a hip injury.

The Titans have used Carnell Tate as their Z receiver, Ridley switching off with Elic Ayomanor for the X spot and Wan’Dale Robinson playing in the slot in 11 personnel. Chimere Dike has only played 12% of the offensive snaps this season, but mixed in slightly more last week. The Titans activated wide receiver K.J. Osborn from the practice squad on Saturday to be the new backup outside receiver.

Ayomanor simply took all of the snaps that would ordinarily go to either him or Ridley. He and Tate rarely left in 11 personnel, and both handled a few snaps off in 12 personnel for Dike. This was notable in case the Titans move on from Ridley, as Ayomanor would become a sleeper option in fantasy leagues. It was also significant that Robinson didn’t take any snaps in two-receiver sets. When Robinson was in Brian Daboll’s offense in New York last season, he was playing in 12 personnel, which greatly helped his fantasy value.

Robinson’s route participation rate of 77.6% on the season is solid, and his 23.3% targets per route is pretty good, but he’s only averaging 8.8 PPR points per game. It looks like it will take more than an injury to one of Tennessee’s outside receivers for Robinson to become a more consistent option.

Miscellaneous Notes

Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was a full participant in practice all week with a back injury but remains on injured reserve.

KC Concepcion Jr. had a breakout performance with eight receptions for 129 yards. His playing time was no different from other games, playing the clear majority of snaps in 11 and 12 personnel. His targets per route skyrocketed to 35.7% in this game, beating his previous career high of 25%. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. similarly had his best game of the season, with a similar role to past matchups but just a higher target rate.

Titans tight end Gunnar Helm played 84% of the Titans' snaps, the second-highest rate of his career. This was largely due to the Titans staying closely in this game, leading to more two- and three-tight end sets. He caught three passes in Week 7 but hasn’t been a consistent enough target to be worth considering in most fantasy leagues.

Tennessee tight end Kylen Granson was a healthy inactive, his second straight absence.

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