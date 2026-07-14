A.J. Brown could reach new heights with the New England Patriots: Brown has been stuck in run-first offenses playing alongside stars Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, but that should change in New England.

Emeka Egbuka’s unique opportunity: After multiple setbacks in his rookie season, Egbuka will be playing a role that’s led other wide receivers to top-five fantasy seasons.

Carnell Tate looks to follow in Malik Nabers’ footsteps: Nabers finished his rookie season with the sixth-most fantasy points, and Nabers’ former head coach is now Tate’s offensive coordinator.

Every fantasy football season features a clear group of wide receivers capable of finishing as the overall WR1. Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown have each surpassed 300 PPR points within the past three seasons and remain among the league’s most established elite fantasy assets. Unsurprisingly, they enter 2026 as the most likely candidates to finish atop the position once again.

The more compelling discussion centers on which receivers could break into that tier. This article focuses on high-variance wide receivers currently being drafted outside the league’s established elite, but who possess the ceiling to finish as the overall WR1 if everything breaks correctly in 2026.

ADP listed is a consensus from ESPN, Yahoo! and Sleeper.

Last updated: Tuesday, July 14

One year ago, we released our wide receiver rankings ahead of the 2025 season and ranked Brown No. 1, largely driven by his dominance against single coverage. He followed that up with a relative decline in production, as a lower percentage of his targets were catchable, his contested-catch rate dipped and his production after the catch also declined.

There was speculation that frustration rather than declining ability drove the quieter season. Philadelphia's rushing attack was so effective that several victories required very little involvement from Brown. In 2024, he caught one pass for 10 yards in the Eagles‘ wild-card win, two passes for 14 yards in the divisional round, and three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl. That trend carried into 2025, when Brown opened the season with one catch for 8 yards in Philadelphia's Week 1 victory and was held below 50 receiving yards in six additional wins throughout the year.

Brown was traded to the New England Patriots, where he reunites with head coach Mike Vrabel and is the clear top skill player on the roster. Philadelphia generated below-average production from its wide receiver group last season, while New England ranked fifth in receiving yards by wide receivers (2,945) despite lacking a true elite option at the position. Brown has a 12.8 average depth of target over the last three seasons, the most among the top-10 wide receivers by PFF grade. His new quarterback, Drake Maye, was the fourth-most accurate on passes of 13 or more yards at 49.7% last season, while Jalen Hurts ranked third-lowest among the top 30 quarterbacks at 36.8%. Brown should not only be a bigger part of the Patriots' offense but also more effective per target.

If Brown's quieter 2025 season stemmed primarily from situational frustration rather than physical decline, he still has the ceiling for an elite fantasy campaign in New England. If it instead marked the beginning of a broader downturn, fantasy managers could be in for a disappointing year.

Egbuka endured a turbulent rookie season. After operating primarily from the slot in college, he opened the year as Tampa Bay's starting Z receiver before shifting to X receiver whenever Mike Evans missed time.

Egbuka flashed high-end potential throughout the season but became increasingly inconsistent down the stretch. Much of that stemmed from poor target quality, particularly on intermediate routes. He drew 46 targets 10-19 yards downfield, tied for the fifth-highest total among NFL wide receivers behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams. Despite the heavy volume, he caught only 14 of those passes because just 17 of the 46 were charted as catchable.

Injuries to Baker Mayfield likely contributed to those struggles, as did a difficult late-season schedule. Eight of Tampa Bay's final 10 opponents ranked in the top half of the league at limiting fantasy points to wide receivers. Mayfield should enter 2026 healthier, while the Buccaneers‘ schedule projects as more balanced overall.

New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has also stated that Egbuka will operate primarily as the offense's Z receiver, the same role Drake London played in Atlanta and that Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp held during Robinson‘s time with the Rams. All three receivers produced top-five fantasy seasons under Robinson's influence over the past five years.

Egbuka will still compete for targets with Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Ted Hurst, but if he establishes himself as Tampa Bay's clear No. 1 receiving option, his role and offensive environment give him one of the higher ceilings among receivers outside the elite fantasy tier.

Tate was expected to go around picks 8-10, so it was a surprise to see him selected fourth overall, both for how early he went and for the fact that the Titans were the team to take him. The best-case scenario is that he ends up like Ja'Marr Chase or Malik Nabers, both of whom were top-six options at their position in their rookie seasons. Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson and Tetairoa McMillan were other recent top-10 wide receivers who immediately worked out as fantasy starters.

Tate joins Tennessee as the team's top outside receiving option, playing as the X receiver. The Titans restructured Calvin Ridley‘s contract, and he will likely line up as the Z receiver on the outside, while Wan'Dale Robinson was a notable free agent addition signed to play in the slot. Robinson joined Tennessee in part because Brian Daboll is the new offensive coordinator, and Robinson spent the previous four seasons with Daboll in New York.

In 2024, the Giants featured a wide receiver pairing of Nabers and Robinson, with Nabers generating a 29.8% target rate, second-highest in the league. Tennessee's receiver room sets up similarly, giving Tate a realistic path to a top-10 target share as a rookie.

Tate's fantasy production will largely depend on how much Cam Ward improves as a passer. The two will be tied together for the foreseeable future, and Ward's 56.4 passing grade last season ranked fifth-lowest among quarterbacks with at least 150 dropbacks.

Tate is the top wide receiver option in dynasty leagues and should be the first rookie wide receiver off the board in redrafts. He projects as an immediate fantasy starter as long as he holds onto the top target role.