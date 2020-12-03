Fantasy Football Week 13 injury report: Updates on Kenny Golladay, Julio Jones, Alvin Kamara and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction, and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Kyler Murray QB 83.5 QB3 Shoulder Questionable

Mario’s take: Murray suffered a mild A/C joint sprain in his throw shoulder early in Week 11. He played in Week 12 but was not nearly as effective at running the ball. Murray was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 13.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Calvin Ridley WR 80.5 WR3 Foot/Ankle Questionable Hayden Hurst TE 60.2 TE6 Ankle Questionable Julio Jones WR 85.5 N/A Hamstring Questionable Todd Gurley II RB 54.6 N/A Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Ridley suffered a mild midfoot sprain in the second quarter of Week 8 and returned to play in Week 11. He rolled his ankle in Week 12 but did not miss any time. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect Ridley to play in Week 13.

Hurst, Jones and Gurley were all limited participants in practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 13.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status John Brown WR 68.4 N/A Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Brown suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Week 10 and has not played since.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB 76.0 N/A Shoulder Questionable. D.J. Moore WR 76.2 WR15 Ankle Questionable Teddy Bridgewater QB 69.7 QB15 Arm/Shoulder Questionable

Mario’s take: McCaffery suffered a sprained A/C joint sprain when he landed hard on his shoulder in Week 9. A Grade 1 sprain return-to-play timeline is one to three weeks. McCaffery did not play in Week 10, Week 11 or Week 12. I do not expect McCaffery back until after the Panthers' Week 13 bye.

Moore hurt his right ankle towards the end of the game in Week 12. The injury occurred when Bridgewater threw a ball behind Moore in the endzone. He planted and took off on his right foot but did not allow himself to land correctly. I do not believe it is an Achilles injury. I suspect Moore suffered a lateral ankle sprain. The Panthers have a Week 13 bye and head coach Matt Rhule has yet to rule him out for their Week 14 contest.

Bridgewater appeared to leave the game late with an arm/shoulder injury in Week 12. He ran off the field letting his arm hang. It is unclear what the specific injury is, and he might just be dealing with a stinger. I believe he will be ready to go after the Week 13 bye.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Nick Foles QB 67.8 QB34 Hip Questionable

Mario’s take: Foles suffered a hip pointer in Week 10 and has not played since. He was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to be available in Week 13.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Joe Mixon RB 66.0 N/A Foot IR Joe Burrow QB 75.1 N/A Knee IR Mike Thomas WR 76.0 N/A Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Mixon injured his foot in the first half of Week 6. He returned after halftime, but Giovani Bernard saw an expanded role. He did not play after his injury and was placed on IR, forcing Mixon to miss at least two more weeks.

Burrow injured his left knee in Week 11. He suffered a torn ACL and possible damage to the MCL and Meniscus. Worst case scenario is also a tibial fracture. He will miss the remainder of the season, but he will be ready for next season.

Thomas was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to return to action in Week 13.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Kareem Hunt RB 76.0 RB11 Thigh Questionable Odell Beckham Jr. WR 75.3 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Hunt practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 13.

Beckham tore his ACL in Week 7. I originally believed his foot inverting might have prevented an ACL tear, but that was not the case. I believe he also damaged his meniscus. Beckham will undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dak Prescott QB 85.2 N/A Ankle Out

Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during Week 5. A compound fracture is when the bone has gone through the skin. It is unclear if he suffered multiple fractures or ligament damage, which would create instability.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Courtland Sutton WR 72.9 N/A Knee IR Jerry Jeudy WR 68.1 WR60 Ankle/Achilles Questionable Phillip Lindsay RB 71.3 RB45 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping and was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. Sutton will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Jeudy was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 13.

Lindsay injured his knee in the third quarter of Week 12. I believe he suffered a mild MCL sprain or a meniscus injury. He did not practice Wednesday, and I expect Lindsay to miss some time.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Danny Amendola WR 71.9 N/A Hip Questionable D’Andre Swift RB 70.7 N/A Head Questionable Kenny Golladay WR 81.6 N/A Hip Questionable Matthew Stafford QB 71.6 QB18 Thumb Questionable

Mario’s take: Amendola strained his hip in Week 10. The typical return-to-play timeline is one to two weeks. He did not play in Week 11 or Week 12. He was a limited participant Wednesday, so I believe Amendola has a shot at returning in Week 13.

Swift did not play in Week 11 or Week 12. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but I expect Swift to return to action in Week 13.

Golladay suffered a Grade II groin strain in the third quarter of Week 8. He has not played since and did not practice Wednesday. I do not expect Golladay to return in Week 13.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Allen Lazard WR 67.6 WR61 Core Questionable Equanimeous St. Brown WR 62.0 N/A Knee Questionable Marcedes Lewis TE 64.9 N/A Knee Questionable Tyler Ervin RB 66.1 RB81 Ribs Questionable

Mario’s take: Lazard, Brown, and Lewis were limited participants in practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 13.

Evrin did not play in Week 12 and was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday. I expect him to be ready to go in Week 13.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status David Johnson RB 56.9 N/A Head IR-R Randall Cobb WR 71.6 N/A Foot IR C.J. Prosise RB 45.4 RB63 Illness Questionable

Mario’s take: Johnson suffered a concussion in the second quarter in Week 9. He missed Week 10, Week 11 and Week 12. Johnson has been designated to return from IR. The team has 21 days to activate him, and Johnson could return in Week 13.

Cobb injured his foot on a TD catch in the first quarter in Week 11. I believe he suffered a midfoot sprain. Cobb was placed on IR, and he will miss at least two more weeks.

Prosise did not practice Wednesday due to an illness, but I expect him to play in Week 13.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Philip Rivers QB 75.6 QB20 Toe Questionable Parris Campbell WR 72.8 N/A Knee IR Zach Pascal WR 61.3 WR80 Knee/Foot Questionable

Mario’s take: Rivers did not practice Wednesday, but I believe this was a maintenance day. He will play in Week 13.

Campbell was carted off the field in Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I expect him to be back in four to six weeks.

Pascal practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 13.

Mario’s take: Conley and Chark Jr. practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 13.

Westbrook was carted off in the fourth quarter of Week 7 with a torn ACL. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

X-rays showed that Minshew has suffered multiple fractures and torn ligaments in his thumb. Minshew has yet to play since enduring his injury in Week 8. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect him to be available for Week 13.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Jalen Richard RB 66.6 N/A Illness/Chest Questionable Josh Jacobs RB 78.5 RB6 Ankle Questionable Nelson Agholor WR 69.5 WR50 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Richard was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 13.

Jacobs injured his ankle in the third quarter in Week 12. I believe he suffered a high ankle sprain. The return-to-play timetable is anywhere from no time missed to three-plus weeks. He missed practice Wednesday, and I do not believe he will be ready to play in Week 13.

Agholor did not practice Wednesday. I am unsure of the severity of his injury, and he needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Justin Jackson RB 70.4 N/A Knee IR Kalen Ballage RB 58.1 N/A Ankle/Calf Questionable

Mario’s take: Jackson reinjured his knee during pregame warm-ups in Week 9. He was taken out of the game after just one snap. Jackson was placed on IR and can miss at least one more week.

Ballage was a limited participant at practice Wednesday,m and I expect him to play in Week 13.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status DeAndre Washington RB 55.9 RB60 Hamstring Questionable Myles Gaskins RB 68.3 N/A Knee IR-R Salvon Ahmed RB 63.8 N/A Shoulder Questionable Tua Tagovailoa QB 57.6 N/A Thumb Questionable

Mario’s take: Washington did not practice Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 13.

Gaskins was surprisingly placed on IR in Week 9. He has a sprained MCL and is at the end of his three-week absence. The Dolphins have placed Gaskin on the Injured Reserve – Designated to Return list. They have 21 days to activate Gaskin, and I believe he returns to action in Week 13.

Ahmed and Tagovailoa practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and I expect them both to play in Week 13.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Irv Smith Jr. TE 68.7 N/A Groin Questionable

Mario’s take: Smith Jr. did not practice on Wednesday, and he is in jeopardy of missing another Week.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Julian Edelman WR 68.8 N/A Knee IR Rex Burkhead RB 78.2 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Edelman underwent surgery in Week 8 and will miss at least three weeks after being placed on IR.

Burkhead injured his right knee in the third quarter of Week 11. I believe he tore his ACL and possibly damaged his MCL. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Alvin Kamara RB 81.9 RB4 Foot Questionable Drew Brees QB 76.0 N/A Shoulder Out Michael Thomas WR 76.0 WR11 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Kamara and Thomas were limited participants at practice on Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 13.

Brees did not return in the second half of Week 10 after injuring his ribs. Tests revealed fractured ribs on both sides of his chest, as well as a collapsed lung. Brees is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Daniel Jones QB 80.4 QB14 Hamstring Questionable Darius Slayton WR 70.9 WR30 Shoulder/Foot Questionable Devonta Freeman RB 55.0 N/A Ankle IR Saquon Barkley RB 60.2 N/A Knee IR Sterling Shepard WR 77.6 WR37 Hip/Toe Questionable

Mario’s take: Jones injured his hamstring in the third quarter of Week 12. I believe he is suffering from a Grade II hamstring strain. The return-to-play timeline is three to six weeks. Jones did not practice Wednesday, so I expect him to miss multiple weeks.

Freeman did not play in Week 8, Week 9, Week 10, Week 11 or Week 12. He has been placed on IR.

Barkley sprained his MCL and tore his ACL and meniscus in Week 2. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Slayton and Shepard were limited participants at practice on Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 13.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Breshad Perriman WR 67.3 WR53 Shoulder Questionable Chris Hogan WR 56.1 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Perriman practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 13.

Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Jeff Wilson RB 73.1 N/A Ankle IR Jimmy Garoppolo QB 67.5 N/A Ankle IR George Kittle TE 79.7 N/A Foot IR Tevin Coleman RB 65.7 N/A Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Wilson injured his ankle while scoring his third touchdown of the game in the third quarter of Week 7. He was placed on IR.

Garoppolo reinjured his high-ankle sprain in Week 8. This is a tough injury to deal with because you will be ineffective if you come back too early. He missed multiple games the first time around with this injury, and Garoppollo is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Kittle left the game in the fourth quarter of Week 8. It looked as if Kittle would suffer from a mild inversion ankle sprain, but X-rays revealed a small fracture in his foot. Kittle will miss the next eight weeks.

In Coleman’s first game back from IR, he exited early with a knee sprain, which is the same injury that caused him to go on IR earlier in the season. Coleman missed Week 9, Week 10n Week 11 (bye) and Week 12. He will need to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Bo Scarbrough RB 73.0 N/A Hamstring IR Chris Carson RB 83.2 RB13 Foot Questionable Carlos Hyde RB 66.5 RB42 Toe Questionable Greg Olsen TE 61.5 N/A Foot IR Travis Homer RB 58.0 N/A Wrist/Thumb/Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Scarbrough tore his hamstring in Week 11 and will miss the remainder of the season.

Carson and Hyde practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 13.

Olsen left the fourth quarter of Week 11 after injuring his foot. Coach Pete Carroll said Olsen ruptured his plantar fascia. Return-to-play is determined by the severity of the tear, with a complete rupture taking six to eight weeks.

Homer did not practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Adam Humphries WR 74.1 WR109 Head Questionable D’Onta Foreman RB 66.2 RB69 Knee Questionable Jonnu Smith TE 72.0 TE13 Undisclosed Questionable

Mario’s take: Humphries was a full participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 13.

Foreman did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Smith missed practice due to undisclosed reasons and will need to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Kyle Allen QB 68.5 N/A Ankle IR

Mario’s take: Allen is undergoing surgery to repair his fractured dislocated ankle and will miss the remainder of the season.

Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL level. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.