Fantasy Football Week 12 injury report: Updates on Julio Jones, Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction, and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.
Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|82.1
|QB5
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Murray suffered a mild A/C joint sprain in his throwing shoulder early in Week 11. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but I expect Murray to play in Week 12.
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|80.4
|WR5
|Foot
|Questionable
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|60.4
|TE6
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Julio Jones
|WR
|85.5
|N/A
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Todd Gurley II
|RB
|54.6
|RB22
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Ridley suffered a mild midfoot sprain in the second quarter of Week 8. He missed Week 9 and had extra time to heal during the Falcon’s Week 10 bye before returning in Week 11. Ridley was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.
Hurst was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, but it is not overly concerning.
Jones was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but I expect him to be ready for Week 12.
Gurley did not play in the fourth quarter of Week 11 and was a non-participant at practice on Wednesday. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|66.8
|N/A
|COVID-19
|Out
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|77.2
|TE3
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Mark Ingram
|RB
|50.7
|N/A
|COVID-19
|Out
Mario’s take: Andrews was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.
Dobbins and Ingram tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game in Week 12.
BUFFALO BILLS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|John Brown
|WR
|68.4
|WR62
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Brown suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Week 10. He rested during the Bills' Week 11 bye. Brown missed practice on Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 12.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|76.0
|N/A
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|69.2
|QB25
|Knee
|(-)
Mario’s take: McCaffery suffered a sprained A/C joint sprain when he landed hard on his shoulder late in Week 9. A Grade 1 sprain return-to-play timeline is one to three weeks. McCaffery did not play in Week 10 or Week 11. I do not expect McCaffery back until after the Panthers' Week 13 bye.
Bridgewater injured his knee late in Week 10. He suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain and missed Week 11. Bridgewater was a full participant at practice on Wednesday, and I expect him to return to action in Week 12.
CHICAGO BEARS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Cordelle Patterson
|RB/WR
|68.1
|WR81
|Calf
|Questionable
|Nick Foles
|QB
|67.8
|N/A
|Hip
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Patterson was a limited participant on Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.
Foles suffered a hip pointer in Week 10. He did not practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses. I expect Foles to miss Week 12 and Mitchell Trubisky to start.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|66.0
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
|Giovani Bernard
|RB
|63.7
|RB21
|Head
|Questionable
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|75.1
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Mixon injured his foot in the first half of Week 6 and has not played since. He was placed on IR and will miss at least three weeks.
Bernard didn’t practice on Wednesday and has entered the five-step concussion protocol. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Burrow injured his left knee in the 3rd quarter of Week 11. He suffered a torn ACL and possible damage to both his MCL and Meniscus. Worst case scenario is also a tibial fracture. He will miss the remainder of the season but he will be ready for next season.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|75.3
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Beckham tore his ACL in Week 7. I originally believed his foot inverting might have prevented an ACL tear, but that was not the case. I believe he also damaged his meniscus. Beckham will undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
DALLAS COWBOYS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|85.2
|N/A
|Ankle
|Out
Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during Week 5. A compound fracture is when the bone has gone through the skin. It is unclear if he suffered multiple fractures or ligament damage, which would create instability.
DENVER BRONCOS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|72.9
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|68.6
|WR32
|Ankle/Achilles
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping and was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. Sutton will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Jeudy was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.
DETROIT LIONS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|71.9
|N/A
|Hip
|Out
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|70.7
|RB9
|Head
|Questionable
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|81.6
|N/A
|Hip
|Out
Mario’s take: Amendola strained his hip in the second half of the game in Week 10. Typical return to play timeline is one to two weeks. He did not play in Week 11 and has been ruled out for Week 12.
Swift did not play in Week 11 was a limited participant Tuesday and Wednesday. I expect him to return to play in Week 12.
Golladay suffered a Grade II groin strain in the third quarter of Week 8 and has not played since. He has been ruled out for Week 12.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|68.4
|WR54
|Core
|Questionable
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|54.1
|N/A
|Knee
|Questionable
|Davante Adams
|WR
|92.0
|WR1
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|67.6
|N/A
|Knee
|Questionable
|Robert Tonyan
|TE
|65.6
|TE16
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Tyler Ervin
|RB
|66.1
|N/A
|Ribs
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Lazard, Brown, Adams, Lewis, Tonyan and Ervin were all limited participants in practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 12.
HOUSTON TEXANS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|David Johnson
|RB
|56.9
|N/A
|Head
|IR
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|71.6
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
|Kenny Stills
|WR
|58.5
|N/A
|Back
|Out
Mario’s take: Johnson suffered a concussion in the second quarter in Week 9. He missed Week 10 and was placed on IR. Johnson will miss at least the next two weeks.
Cobb injured his foot on a TD catch in the first quarter in Week 11. I believe he suffered a mid-foot sprain. Cobb was placed on IR, and he will miss at least the next three weeks.
Stills injured his quad in the first half of Week 11. This injury is separate from his back issue that had him on the injury report last week. The Texans are on a short week which will make it tough for Stills to play in Week 12.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Philip Rivers
|QB
|77.5
|QB20
|Toe
|Questionable
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|72.8
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Rivers did not practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses. I do not believe he will miss Week 12.
Campbell was carted off the field in Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I expect him to be back in four to six weeks.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Chris Conley
|WR
|69.1
|WR89
|Hip
|Questionable
|Dede Westbrook
|WR
|53.7
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|DJ Chark Jr.
|WR
|73.0
|WR28
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Tyler Eifert
|TE
|56.6
|TE29
|Head
|Questionable
|Gardner Minshew III
|QB
|69.7
|N/A
|Thumb
|Out
|James O’Shaughnessy
|TE
|51.8
|TE41
|Knee
|Questionable
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|73.5
|WR77
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Conley did not practice on Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 12.
Westbrook was carted off in the fourth quarter of Week 7 with a torn ACL. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Chark Jr. did not practice on Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 12.
Eifert has entered the five-step concussion protocol and was limited at practice on Wednesday. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
X-rays showed that Minshew has suffered multiple fractures and torn ligaments in his thumb. He did not play in Week 9 or week 10 and has already been ruled out for Week 11.
O’Shaughnessy did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Shenault injured his hamstring in Week 9. He came out and then he went back in briefly. Shenault pulled up on a route and subsequently missed the rest of the game and the past two weeks. He was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday, but I expect him to return to action in Week 12.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
N/A
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Jalen Richard
|RB
|66.6
|N/A
|Chest
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Richard was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|84.5
|N/A
|Knee
|IR-R
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|70.4
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Kalen Ballage
|RB
|58.6
|RB36
|Ankle/Calf
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Ekeler was carted off the field in Week 4. He hyperextended his knee at an awkward angle, immediately grabbed his hamstring and could not put any pressure on his left foot. Ekeler escaped with a Grade 2 hamstring tear has been placed on the Injured Reserve – Designated for Return list. The Chargers have 21 days to activate him, and I believe he has a shot at returning in Week 12.
Jackson reinjured his knee during pregame warm-ups in Week 9. He was taken out of the game after one snap. Jackson was placed on IR and can miss at least two more weeks.
Ballage was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|68.6
|TE20
|Elbow
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Higbee did not practice on Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 12.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Myles Gaskins
|RB
|68.3
|N/A
|Knee
|IR-R
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|64.5
|RB18
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|57.6
|QB21
|Thumb
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Gaskins was surprisingly placed on IR in Week 9. He has a sprained MCL and is at the end of his three-week absence. The Dolphins have placed Gaskin on the Injured Reserve – Designated to Return list. They have 21 days to activate Gaskin, and I believe he returns to action in Week 12.
Ahmed missed practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Tagovailoa practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Irv Smith Jr.
|TE
|68.7
|TE28
|Groin
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Smith Jr. was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|68.8
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|N’Keal Harry
|WR
|61.6
|WR79
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Rex Burkhead
|RB
|78.2
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Edelman underwent surgery in Week 8 and will miss at least three weeks after being placed on IR.
Harry was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.
Burkhead injured his right knee in the third quarter of Week 11. I believe he tore his ACL and possibly damaged his MCL. He will miss the remainder of the season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|83.5
|RB4
|Foot
|Questionable
|Drew Brees
|QB
|76.0
|N/A
|Shoulder
|Out
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|73.7
|WR7
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Kamara was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 12.
Brees did not return in the second half of Week 10 after injuring his ribs. Tests revealed fractured ribs on both sides of his chest, as well as a collapsed lung. Brees is expected to miss multiple weeks.
Thomas was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.
NEW YORK GIANTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|60.2
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Devonta Freeman
|RB
|55.0
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|79.5
|WR38
|Hip/Toe
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Barkley sprained his MCL and tore his ACL and meniscus in Week 2. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Freeman has not played in the past four weeks. He has been placed on IR and will miss at least three weeks.
Shepard was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 12.
NEW YORK JETS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|64.4
|WR55
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Chris Herndon
|TE
|49.9
|TE33
|Back
|Questionable
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|57.1
|QB32
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Chris Hogan
|WR
|56.1
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Perriman and Herndon were limited participants in practice Wednesday, but I expect them to play in Week 12.
Darnold seemed to reinjure his shoulder in Week 8. Similar to Week 4 when he initially injured his A/C joint, Darnold battled through the rest of the game. He was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday, and I expect Darnold to return to action in Week 12.
Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
N/A
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Vance McDonald
|TE
|49.2
|N/A
|COVID-19
|Out
Mario’s take: McDonald has been ruled out for Week 12.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|73.1
|WR52
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jeff Wilson
|RB
|79.1
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|67.5
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|George Kittle
|TE
|79.7
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
|Tevin Coleman
|RB
|65.7
|RB60
|Knee
|Questionable
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|89.1
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR-R
Mario’s take: Samuel injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Week 7. He has missed the four weeks since. Samuel was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect Samuel to return to action in Week 12.
Wilson injured his ankle while scoring his third touchdown of the game in the third quarter of Week 7. He was placed on IR and will miss at least three weeks.
Garoppolo reinjured his high-ankle sprain in Week 8. This is a tough injury to deal with because you will be ineffective if you come back too early. He missed multiple games the first time around with this injury, and Garoppollo is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
Kittle left the game in the fourth quarter of Week 8. It looked as if Kittle would suffer from a mild inversion ankle sprain, but X-rays revealed a small fracture in his foot. Kittle will miss the next eight weeks.
In Coleman’s first game back from IR, he exited early with a knee sprain which is the same injury that caused him to go on IR earlier in the season. Coleman missed Week 9, Week 10 and rested during the team's Week 11 bye. He practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday, and I expect to return to action in Week 12.
Mostert injured his ankle in Week 6. He tried to return in the third quarter but was ruled out for the rest of the game. I believe he either suffered a high ankle sprain or a moderate-lateral ankle sprain. He was ruled out for the subsequent games. The 49ers have 21 days to activate Mostert, and I expect him to return to action in Week 12.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Bo Scarbrough
|RB
|73.0
|N/A
|Hamstring
|IR
|Chris Carson
|RB
|80.6
|RB12
|Foot
|Questionable
|Greg Olsen
|TE
|61.5
|N/A
|Foot
|Out
Mario’s take: Scarbrough tore his hamstring in Week 11 and will miss the remainder of the season.
Carson suffered a mid-foot sprain in the second quarter of Week 7. He did not play in the following four weeks. Carson was a full participant at practice on Wednesday, and I expect him to return to action in Week 12.
Olsen left the fourth quarter of Week 11 after injuring his foot. Coach Pete Carroll said Olsen ruptured his plantar fascia. Return to play is determined by the severity of the tear, with a complete rupture taking six to eight weeks.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
N/A
TENNESSEE TITANS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|83.2
|WR14
|Knee
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Brown sat out of Wednesday’s practice, and I believe it was for maintenance reasons. He will be ready to go for Week 12.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|81.8
|WR6
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|68.5
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
Mario’s take: McLaurin did not practice Monday, was limited Tuesday and was a full participant Wednesday. I expect him to play on Thanksgiving.
Allen is undergoing surgery to repair his fractured dislocated ankle. He will miss the remainder of the season.
Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL level. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.