Fantasy Football Week 12 injury report: Updates on Julio Jones, Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction, and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Kyler Murray QB 82.1 QB5 Shoulder Questionable

Mario’s take: Murray suffered a mild A/C joint sprain in his throwing shoulder early in Week 11. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but I expect Murray to play in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Calvin Ridley WR 80.4 WR5 Foot Questionable Hayden Hurst TE 60.4 TE6 Ankle Questionable Julio Jones WR 85.5 N/A Hamstring Questionable Todd Gurley II RB 54.6 RB22 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Ridley suffered a mild midfoot sprain in the second quarter of Week 8. He missed Week 9 and had extra time to heal during the Falcon’s Week 10 bye before returning in Week 11. Ridley was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.

Hurst was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, but it is not overly concerning.

Jones was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but I expect him to be ready for Week 12.

Gurley did not play in the fourth quarter of Week 11 and was a non-participant at practice on Wednesday. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status J.K. Dobbins RB 66.8 N/A COVID-19 Out Mark Andrews TE 77.2 TE3 Thigh Questionable Mark Ingram RB 50.7 N/A COVID-19 Out

Mario’s take: Andrews was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.

Dobbins and Ingram tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status John Brown WR 68.4 WR62 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Brown suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Week 10. He rested during the Bills' Week 11 bye. Brown missed practice on Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB 76.0 N/A Shoulder Doubtful Teddy Bridgewater QB 69.2 QB25 Knee (-)

Mario’s take: McCaffery suffered a sprained A/C joint sprain when he landed hard on his shoulder late in Week 9. A Grade 1 sprain return-to-play timeline is one to three weeks. McCaffery did not play in Week 10 or Week 11. I do not expect McCaffery back until after the Panthers' Week 13 bye.

Bridgewater injured his knee late in Week 10. He suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain and missed Week 11. Bridgewater was a full participant at practice on Wednesday, and I expect him to return to action in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Cordelle Patterson RB/WR 68.1 WR81 Calf Questionable Nick Foles QB 67.8 N/A Hip Questionable

Mario’s take: Patterson was a limited participant on Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.

Foles suffered a hip pointer in Week 10. He did not practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses. I expect Foles to miss Week 12 and Mitchell Trubisky to start.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Joe Mixon RB 66.0 N/A Foot IR Giovani Bernard RB 63.7 RB21 Head Questionable Joe Burrow QB 75.1 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Mixon injured his foot in the first half of Week 6 and has not played since. He was placed on IR and will miss at least three weeks.

Bernard didn’t practice on Wednesday and has entered the five-step concussion protocol. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Burrow injured his left knee in the 3rd quarter of Week 11. He suffered a torn ACL and possible damage to both his MCL and Meniscus. Worst case scenario is also a tibial fracture. He will miss the remainder of the season but he will be ready for next season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Odell Beckham Jr. WR 75.3 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Beckham tore his ACL in Week 7. I originally believed his foot inverting might have prevented an ACL tear, but that was not the case. I believe he also damaged his meniscus. Beckham will undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dak Prescott QB 85.2 N/A Ankle Out

Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during Week 5. A compound fracture is when the bone has gone through the skin. It is unclear if he suffered multiple fractures or ligament damage, which would create instability.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Courtland Sutton WR 72.9 N/A Knee IR Jerry Jeudy WR 68.6 WR32 Ankle/Achilles Questionable

Mario’s take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping and was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. Sutton will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Jeudy was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Danny Amendola WR 71.9 N/A Hip Out D’Andre Swift RB 70.7 RB9 Head Questionable Kenny Golladay WR 81.6 N/A Hip Out

Mario’s take: Amendola strained his hip in the second half of the game in Week 10. Typical return to play timeline is one to two weeks. He did not play in Week 11 and has been ruled out for Week 12.

Swift did not play in Week 11 was a limited participant Tuesday and Wednesday. I expect him to return to play in Week 12.

Golladay suffered a Grade II groin strain in the third quarter of Week 8 and has not played since. He has been ruled out for Week 12.

Mario’s take: Lazard, Brown, Adams, Lewis, Tonyan and Ervin were all limited participants in practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status David Johnson RB 56.9 N/A Head IR Randall Cobb WR 71.6 N/A Foot IR Kenny Stills WR 58.5 N/A Back Out

Mario’s take: Johnson suffered a concussion in the second quarter in Week 9. He missed Week 10 and was placed on IR. Johnson will miss at least the next two weeks.

Cobb injured his foot on a TD catch in the first quarter in Week 11. I believe he suffered a mid-foot sprain. Cobb was placed on IR, and he will miss at least the next three weeks.

Stills injured his quad in the first half of Week 11. This injury is separate from his back issue that had him on the injury report last week. The Texans are on a short week which will make it tough for Stills to play in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Philip Rivers QB 77.5 QB20 Toe Questionable Parris Campbell WR 72.8 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Rivers did not practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses. I do not believe he will miss Week 12.

Campbell was carted off the field in Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I expect him to be back in four to six weeks.

Mario’s take: Conley did not practice on Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 12.

Westbrook was carted off in the fourth quarter of Week 7 with a torn ACL. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Chark Jr. did not practice on Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 12.

Eifert has entered the five-step concussion protocol and was limited at practice on Wednesday. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

X-rays showed that Minshew has suffered multiple fractures and torn ligaments in his thumb. He did not play in Week 9 or week 10 and has already been ruled out for Week 11.

O’Shaughnessy did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Shenault injured his hamstring in Week 9. He came out and then he went back in briefly. Shenault pulled up on a route and subsequently missed the rest of the game and the past two weeks. He was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday, but I expect him to return to action in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Jalen Richard RB 66.6 N/A Chest Questionable

Mario’s take: Richard was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB 84.5 N/A Knee IR-R Justin Jackson RB 70.4 N/A Knee IR Kalen Ballage RB 58.6 RB36 Ankle/Calf Questionable

Mario’s take: Ekeler was carted off the field in Week 4. He hyperextended his knee at an awkward angle, immediately grabbed his hamstring and could not put any pressure on his left foot. Ekeler escaped with a Grade 2 hamstring tear has been placed on the Injured Reserve – Designated for Return list. The Chargers have 21 days to activate him, and I believe he has a shot at returning in Week 12.

Jackson reinjured his knee during pregame warm-ups in Week 9. He was taken out of the game after one snap. Jackson was placed on IR and can miss at least two more weeks.

Ballage was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Tyler Higbee TE 68.6 TE20 Elbow Questionable

Mario’s take: Higbee did not practice on Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Myles Gaskins RB 68.3 N/A Knee IR-R Salvon Ahmed RB 64.5 RB18 Shoulder Questionable Tua Tagovailoa QB 57.6 QB21 Thumb Questionable

Mario’s take: Gaskins was surprisingly placed on IR in Week 9. He has a sprained MCL and is at the end of his three-week absence. The Dolphins have placed Gaskin on the Injured Reserve – Designated to Return list. They have 21 days to activate Gaskin, and I believe he returns to action in Week 12.

Ahmed missed practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Tagovailoa practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Irv Smith Jr. TE 68.7 TE28 Groin Questionable

Mario’s take: Smith Jr. was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Julian Edelman WR 68.8 N/A Knee IR N’Keal Harry WR 61.6 WR79 Shoulder Questionable Rex Burkhead RB 78.2 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Edelman underwent surgery in Week 8 and will miss at least three weeks after being placed on IR.

Harry was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.

Burkhead injured his right knee in the third quarter of Week 11. I believe he tore his ACL and possibly damaged his MCL. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Alvin Kamara RB 83.5 RB4 Foot Questionable Drew Brees QB 76.0 N/A Shoulder Out Michael Thomas WR 73.7 WR7 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Kamara was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 12.

Brees did not return in the second half of Week 10 after injuring his ribs. Tests revealed fractured ribs on both sides of his chest, as well as a collapsed lung. Brees is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Thomas was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB 60.2 N/A Knee IR Devonta Freeman RB 55.0 N/A Ankle IR Sterling Shepard WR 79.5 WR38 Hip/Toe Questionable

Mario’s take: Barkley sprained his MCL and tore his ACL and meniscus in Week 2. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Freeman has not played in the past four weeks. He has been placed on IR and will miss at least three weeks.

Shepard was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Breshad Perriman WR 64.4 WR55 Shoulder Questionable Chris Herndon TE 49.9 TE33 Back Questionable Sam Darnold QB 57.1 QB32 Shoulder Questionable Chris Hogan WR 56.1 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Perriman and Herndon were limited participants in practice Wednesday, but I expect them to play in Week 12.

Darnold seemed to reinjure his shoulder in Week 8. Similar to Week 4 when he initially injured his A/C joint, Darnold battled through the rest of the game. He was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday, and I expect Darnold to return to action in Week 12.

Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Vance McDonald TE 49.2 N/A COVID-19 Out

Mario’s take: McDonald has been ruled out for Week 12.

Mario’s take: Samuel injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Week 7. He has missed the four weeks since. Samuel was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect Samuel to return to action in Week 12.

Wilson injured his ankle while scoring his third touchdown of the game in the third quarter of Week 7. He was placed on IR and will miss at least three weeks.

Garoppolo reinjured his high-ankle sprain in Week 8. This is a tough injury to deal with because you will be ineffective if you come back too early. He missed multiple games the first time around with this injury, and Garoppollo is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Kittle left the game in the fourth quarter of Week 8. It looked as if Kittle would suffer from a mild inversion ankle sprain, but X-rays revealed a small fracture in his foot. Kittle will miss the next eight weeks.

In Coleman’s first game back from IR, he exited early with a knee sprain which is the same injury that caused him to go on IR earlier in the season. Coleman missed Week 9, Week 10 and rested during the team's Week 11 bye. He practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday, and I expect to return to action in Week 12.

Mostert injured his ankle in Week 6. He tried to return in the third quarter but was ruled out for the rest of the game. I believe he either suffered a high ankle sprain or a moderate-lateral ankle sprain. He was ruled out for the subsequent games. The 49ers have 21 days to activate Mostert, and I expect him to return to action in Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Bo Scarbrough RB 73.0 N/A Hamstring IR Chris Carson RB 80.6 RB12 Foot Questionable Greg Olsen TE 61.5 N/A Foot Out

Mario’s take: Scarbrough tore his hamstring in Week 11 and will miss the remainder of the season.

Carson suffered a mid-foot sprain in the second quarter of Week 7. He did not play in the following four weeks. Carson was a full participant at practice on Wednesday, and I expect him to return to action in Week 12.

Olsen left the fourth quarter of Week 11 after injuring his foot. Coach Pete Carroll said Olsen ruptured his plantar fascia. Return to play is determined by the severity of the tear, with a complete rupture taking six to eight weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status A.J. Brown WR 83.2 WR14 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Brown sat out of Wednesday’s practice, and I believe it was for maintenance reasons. He will be ready to go for Week 12.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Terry McLaurin WR 81.8 WR6 Ankle Questionable Kyle Allen QB 68.5 N/A Ankle IR

Mario’s take: McLaurin did not practice Monday, was limited Tuesday and was a full participant Wednesday. I expect him to play on Thanksgiving.

Allen is undergoing surgery to repair his fractured dislocated ankle. He will miss the remainder of the season.

