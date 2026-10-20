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Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7: 5 to add, drop, buy low, sell high
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Drop Dalton Schultz: The Houston Texans tight end has seen his route participation rates decline as Houston is using more of its run-blocking tight ends.
  • Sell high on Dallas Goedert: The Philadelphia Eagles tight end will be fine in the short run, but he might not be catching many passes during the fantasy playoffs.

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD

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