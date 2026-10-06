Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5: 5 to add, drop, buy low, sell high

Add Michael Mayer: The Las Vegas Raiders tight end is seeing better usage than most teams’ top tight ends.

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This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD