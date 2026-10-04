The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts adjust to wide receiver injuries: Terry McLaurin and Keenan Allen were inactive, forcing receivers further down the depth chart to step up.

Austin Ekeler returns for Washington: With Rachaad White out injured, Ekeler became Washington's leading rusher despite being on the team for less than a week.

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Commanders adjust without Rachaad White: Washington’s receiving back was inactive with a shoulder injury.

The Commanders have used a traditional two-man rotation to start the season, with Jacory Croskey-Merritt handling most of the early-down work and White playing primarily on passing downs. The two have split short-yardage opportunities, although White has dominated the goal-line work. Kaytron Allen has been the only other running back to get playing time this season, but he has logged just 13 snaps.

White didn’t practice all week because of a shoulder injury, prompting Washington to bring back Austin Ekeler, who served as the team’s receiving back last season before suffering a torn Achilles. The Commanders also elevated Craig Reynolds from the practice squad, leaving all four healthy running backs active for this game.

Croskey-Merritt's initial usage was extremely promising. He played nine of the first 10 snaps and handled all three third-down snaps across Washington’s first two drives. That suggested a feature role, which would make him a must-start option as long as White remained sidelined.

That didn’t last. Croskey-Merritt was ineffective as a runner, and the rotation became much more chaotic for the remainder of the first half as Washington moved away from its typical early-down/passing-down split. Ekeler operated as the primary back at times, while Reynolds also mixed in.

Washington settled into a clearer rotation in the second half, with Croskey-Merritt and Ekeler splitting early-down snaps. Croskey-Merritt, Allen and Reynolds all saw opportunities on third downs.

This performance makes Croskey-Merritt much harder to trust going forward. Ekeler becomes a waiver-wire target, as he could emerge as Washington’s top running back option. The second-half rotation also suggests the Commanders could use a three-man backfield even after White returns, with Croskey-Merritt and Ekeler handling early-down work and White taking most of the passing-down snaps.

It’s also bad news for Allen. He appeared to be one injury away from a significant role, but both Ekeler and Reynolds played ahead of him with White sidelined. That makes it difficult to envision Allen holding meaningful fantasy value anytime soon.

Commanders turn to a four-man wide receiver rotation: Washington needed to adjust without its top wide receiver, Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin has been Washington’s clear leader at wide receiver in terms of playing time this season, although he has played only 77.6% of the Commanders’ offensive snaps. Stefon Diggs, Dyami Brown and Antonio Williams have each played between 40% and 60% of the snaps, while Treylon Burks and Jaylin Lane have also mixed in. Burks’ role has increased as the season has progressed. McLaurin was officially questionable for this game with a hamstring injury but ultimately did not play.

Without McLaurin, Washington leaned on a four-man rotation of Diggs, Brown, Williams and Burks. Brown and Burks were the most likely receivers to play in 12 personnel, while Diggs and Williams were consistently joined by one of the two in 11 personnel. Based on where he lined up, Brown served as the most direct replacement for McLaurin.

None of the wide receivers had particularly strong games with Washington down to its third-string quarterback, although Diggs emerged as Athan Kaliakmanis’ favorite target. Kaliakmanis connected on a few nice deep throws later in the game, leading to big catches by Brown and Burks.

Ultimately, this level of rotation — even with Washington’s top wide receiver sidelined — makes it difficult for any member of the group to develop consistent fantasy value.

Chig Okonkwo returns to Washington: The Commanders’ newest tight end returned to the role he held early in Week 1, at least for the first half.

Washington signed Chig Okonkwo in free agency this offseason. He was the Commanders’ clear lead tight end in Week 1, playing 39 of 48 snaps over the first 10 drives before suffering a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the next two weeks. He ran a route on 85% of Washington’s pass plays over those drives, an elite rate for a tight end. Last season, Trey McBride and Sam LaPorta were the only tight ends to exceed an 85% route participation rate. Okonkwo was limited in practice all week but entered the game without an injury designation.

Okonkwo returned to a significant role, playing in most 11 personnel situations as well as 13 personnel. Washington used 13 personnel frequently early in the game, typically with Okonkwo functioning as the second receiving option. Most of his time off the field came in 12 personnel on running plays.

He ran a route on 14 of 17 first-half pass plays, another excellent participation rate for a tight end. His playing time declined in the second half, with John Bates seeing more work, particularly as a pass blocker. Washington may simply have wanted additional help in pass protection, although it’s also possible Okonkwo wasn’t quite 100% in his first game back.

Okonkwo didn’t produce much statistically, but the circumstances weren’t particularly favorable. Washington was down to its third-string quarterback and didn’t fall behind until later in the game, which allowed the offense to stay relatively committed to the run.

The route participation is far more encouraging for his fantasy outlook. Okonkwo is worth targeting on the waiver wire, especially if Jayden Daniels or Marcus Mariota eventually return at quarterback. If the route participation he showed early in Week 1 and again in the first half of this game carries over to full games, he could become a useful fantasy option.

Colts adjust down multiple wide receivers: Two of Indianapolis’ top three receivers from the start of the season were unavailable.

The Colts opened the season with Alec Pierce as their X receiver and Josh Downs playing Z in 12 personnel before moving into the slot in 11 personnel. Keenan Allen has primarily played Z in 11 personnel. Pierce is currently on injured reserve, allowing Laquon Treadwell to take over at X. Allen also got an expanded role last week, which initially looked promising for his fantasy value, but he suffered a groin injury mid-week and was inactive for this game.

Indianapolis had several options to replace Allen. The Colts recently signed Darius Slayton, while Ashton Dulin returned after missing two games with an ankle injury. Younger receivers Deion Burks and Anthony Gould were also active, along with practice squad call-up Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Slayton, however, was a healthy inactive for the second straight week.

Dulin stepped into Allen’s role as the Colts’ primary Z receiver in 11 personnel. Burks backed up both Downs and Dulin, while Westbrook-Ikhine was primarily used as the lone wide receiver in short-yardage packages featuring either three tight ends or two tight ends and a sixth offensive lineman.

Dulin’s usage is particularly noteworthy because Allen could face a suspension at some point this season following his drunk-driving arrest earlier in the year. That could give Dulin some fantasy value in deeper leagues. Still, it’s difficult to get excited about any Indianapolis receiver outside of Downs until Slayton gets into the lineup and we see how the Colts intend to use him.

Miscellaneous Notes

Jayden Daniels missed his second straight game with a left elbow injury, leaving Marcus Mariota to start. Mariota then suffered a knee injury midway through the first quarter, forcing Washington to turn to seventh-round rookie Athan Kaliakmanis for the remainder of the game. Mariota was officially ruled out at halftime.

Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey was a healthy inactive. He has appeared in only one game this season, playing exclusively on special teams in Week 3.

Backup wide receiver Jaylin Lane suffered an ankle injury on a return and was carted off before quickly being ruled out. If the injury is as serious as it appeared, Lane could miss significant time, and McCaffrey could move up the depth chart in his absence.

The Colts continued to dress only two running backs, with DJ Giddens again a healthy inactive.

Backup running back Seth McGowan received more playing time than usual. He has typically mixed in early in the second quarter, but this week, he handled the entire drive to open the period.

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Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy will be from a clear thrown-away pass where the NFL may credit the nearest receiver, but this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count toward the total number of carries in the game.