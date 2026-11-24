Trade for Kenneth Walker III: While everyone is excited for how well Emmett Johnson has played the last two weeks, Walker is still the highest-graded runner this season and should dominate once he’s healthy.

Trade Javonte Williams away: The Cowboys' schedule for the rest of the season will hurt Williams’ fantasy value.

We’ve reached trade deadlines: In some fantasy leagues, the trade deadline has already passed. In most others, the trade deadline is at the end of this week. Now is the last time to make a deal, as we are just three weeks away from the fantasy playoffs. That means this is the final edition of the season's 5 to add, 5 to drop, 5 to buy low and 5 to sell high.

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This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD