Add Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward and Elic Ayomanor made several big plays this past week, and the schedule is set up nicely for Tennessee’s offense to find continued success.

Sell high on Blake Corum: While Corum’s playing time is on the rise in normal running situations, the Rams' schedule will make it difficult to trust Corum in most matchups going forward.

Know your trade deadline: In some leagues, this is the last week to make trades, while in others, you also have next week. If you’re looking to make moves to help your playoff push, it’s important to know by when you have to make them.

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD