Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 10: 5 to add, drop, buy low, sell high

Add Drew Lock: Lock is the likely starter for the Seattle Seahawks this week, and the Seahawks have a great matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Drop Marvin Harrison Jr.: The Houston Texans wide receiver’s path to extended playing time just became more difficult, as the two players he’s competing with for targets just produced 100-yard games with touchdowns.

Trade for Chase Brown: The Cincinnati Bengals’ schedule is going to be much more favorable for running backs going forward, which could lead to a big turnaround in Brown’s fantasy value.

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD