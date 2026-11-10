All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 10: 5 to add, drop, buy low, sell high
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Drop Marvin Harrison Jr.: The Houston Texans wide receiver’s path to extended playing time just became more difficult, as the two players he’s competing with for targets just produced 100-yard games with touchdowns.
  • Trade for Chase Brown: The Cincinnati Bengals’ schedule is going to be much more favorable for running backs going forward, which could lead to a big turnaround in Brown’s fantasy value.

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD

Fantasy Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Waiver Wire, Rankings & PFF Grades

$9.99/mo
OR
$99.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
  • Scores & Stats by
    SportsDataIO
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.